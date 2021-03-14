Zion Williamson the poet, and the Spartanburg teacher who inspired the NBA star

SPARTANBURG — Among the shelves of books in the living room of Bill Pell's century-old home, a big-screen television sits prominently, aimed toward a comfortable seat.

The TV is dark. A copy of Charles Dickens' "Martin Chuzzlewit" nearby takes precedence for the retired teacher of nearly 50 years.

That is, until his most-famous student, Zion Williamson, takes the screen. The books are closed then. Poetry is in motion.

It turns out, poetry is an integral part of the life of the 20-year-old star of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans franchise — and it began in Pell's creative-writing class at Spartanburg Day School, at a time four years ago when fans packed a small gym in the Upstate each week to watch in person the dunks they saw light up Twitter and ESPN.

"He's a helluva poet," Pell said.

He would know. Just ask Zion, the young giant whose first name suffices for most.

On a nationally aired podcast earlier this month hosted by Duke University alum and NBA vet J.J. Reddick, Williamson paid homage to his former teacher, telling the story of how Pell cultivated his ability to express the weight of the world on his shoulders, sentiments shared only between the two of them.

"I'll be in my room sometimes, and I'll just kind of type up a poem, because he made me feel like that was a way I can express myself, like without always having to be out in the public," Williamson said on "The Old Man and The Three" podcast on March 3 hosted by Reddick and producer Tommy Alter.

The love of poetry started in what was to be a breeze of a senior-year elective.

It became so much more.

'Everything into it'

The spotlight began to shine on Williamson not long after he began to grow into his 6-foot, 7-inch frame.

The kid with a smile as broad as his shoulders came from the Pee Dee area to attend Spartanburg Day School, a private prep school of 450 students. The idea was to cultivate an environment where a giant with the eyes of the sports world on him could be a kid, Head of School Rachels Deems said.

"It really was very important for that period of his life for four years that the day school could be somewhat of a safe haven, where he could be a student, he could be a teenager," Deems said.

But she remembers the Saturday morning back in January 2017, when her phone "started jumping around."

It was text messages of an image splashed across Twitter feeds of international music superstar Drake seen wearing a replica red-and-blue, No. 12 Spartanburg Day School jersey.

Williamson was a junior.

Every college wanted him coming out of high school in 2018.

Maybe Clemson University where his stepfather played? The University of South Carolina was in play. In the end, the University of North Carolina lost the Zion sweepstakes to hated rival Duke.

The pressure would have been all-consuming if not for opportunities for release.

Pell, teaching in what would be his final year in a classroom, remembers trying to ensure that Williamson fit in.

"There's Zion, and we just said, "OK, let's go to work,'" Pell said. "He sat down and became one of the class, and not once the whole time would you know he was Zion Williamson — except he couldn’t fit in the desk hardly. He was a student, not a basketball player. And he put everything into it like he does everything."

'Something real'

The creative writing class fit the time slot Williamson needed. In the podcast, he said he started out just writing to get a passing grade.

But Pell asked for more.

"One day he came to me, and he was like, 'All right, Z, like, I want you to actually try,'" Williamson recalled on the podcast, in the verbiage of a kid just barely past his teenager years.

"'Like, don’t just get the grade,'" he said. "For me, like I want you to talk about something real about you. You know, at first I was 'yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.' And he was like, 'Z, I want you to try.' And I was like, 'All right, I got you.'"

It didn't come as easy as a breakaway windmill dunk.

"At first," Williamson said, "I couldn't come up with anything. So I'm like 'I don't have anything, Mr. Pell,' thinking he was just going to let me off the hook."

The teacher, who taught AP English at Spartanburg High School for 35 years before finishing part time at the day school for 12 years, wouldn't relent.

Pell told him to go try. Bring something tomorrow. Speak a truth.

"So I go home," Williamson said, "and I'd just got off the phone with a college coach, and I was thinking, 'Man, this is stressful, I don't know where I'm going to go.' Then I said, 'I can write about that.'"

The concept was to imagine a larger-than-life figure who could do no wrong and was beloved by everyone — but also couldn't say no to a picture. It reminded him of how difficult it was to say no to a coach courting him to their program.

The poem was between him and his teacher.

"I turned it in, and he was like 'That's a real poem,'" Williamson said.

From there, Pell said, Williamson's poems became more complex. He tried his hand at short stories, but poetry itself became his refuge.

"He turned his work ethic into becoming a good poet," Pell said, "like everything he did."

'Free to be free'

The world of sports isn't lost on Pell.

In fact, teaching and coaching are virtually one and the same, he said. In high school, he played football, basketball and was best known as a "small but fast" track and field runner.

On one door inside his home, a collection of placards from Atlanta Hawks games from years past are plastered.

In February 2020, Pell and his wife, Mary, went to New Orleans to see Williamson play against the Milwaukee Bucks, which at the time had the best record in the NBA.

Williamson was coming off a knee injury and was playing limited minutes. Pell remembers the Bucks' trio of seven-footers — MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and twin brothers Brook and Robin Lopez. Pell saw something familiar. Williamson was doing with basketball what he had done in his poetry.

"They spared him nothing," he said. "It was rough going for him at first. But as the game went on, you could see him figuring it out, coping."

In his time, Pell said he was a difficult student to teach. You could call him uncoachable. But when he got to the University of Georgia he excelled, majoring in French. He taught that language for two years in Spartanburg, then moved to New York City and worked as an editor for the Modern Language Association. After seven years, he returned to teach at Spartanburg High School.

In that time, Pell said he learned how to teach through affirmation more than criticism, though he demanded effort and assignments turned in on time.

Like a coach who cultivates a player's natural hustle, he said he focused on demanding hard work over technical skill.

“Especially writing poetry," he said, "I have found students are very nervous about it, because poetry is Shakespeare and Keats, and all these worthies. But everybody can be a poet. You just have to let loose and feel free to be free about what you’re talking about.”

'What is he doing?'

In the classroom, Pell was known for his inventive and immersive approach to teaching. Even today, former students remember having to pay into "The 'Great' Jar."

That was the penalty for using the word "great" because there were so many more descriptive words that could be used, said Tamara Brown, who took Pell's AP English class at Spartanburg High her senior year in 1999.

As with Williamson, Brown said Pell fostered her love of poetry. He encouraged her to enter her work into the "Who's Who Among American High School Students," and it was published.

"At that time, it became such a way for me to express myself through words," said Brown, who now is a professional fine artist and recently started a design and renovation company with her husband.

For Samie Clowney, Pell was his inspiration for pursuing an English degree at Wofford College and propelled him into the education field. He went on to be a trainer for Teach for America and has settled in Rock Hill in adult vocational education.

Clowney said he started out insecure, a low-income kid who felt academic excellence was beyond his reach. When he was referred to AP-level English, he hesitated. But he found his home in Pell's classroom.

"That was the first time when I realized that actually it's OK to have my background and do well academically and they don't have to be mutually exclusive," he said.

Clowney said he remembers the "embryonic zone," as Pell would call it. It was the place where students were encouraged to explore even the wackiest ideas. And he remembers the teacher's reading of the Charlotte Perkins Gilman story "The Yellow Wallpaper."

"Mr. Pell got down on the floor and crawled around the room, just like he imagined someone in the story would do," Clowney said. "So, he's crawling around the room and we're like, 'What is he doing?' But I'll never forget that story, and I realized how excited I was that he made it come alive."

'Our future'

The Pells were present in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn the night the Pelicans selected Williamson No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA draft.

But Pell hasn't talked with Williamson recently. He said it is his responsibility to step out of the way and let the student blossom. The story of the teacher and a young poet isn't unique, Pell said, despite the outsized accomplishments of one student.

"These sorts of things go on in every classroom every day, all over the place," he said. "It makes me feel very good about teaching and, I think, our future."