Wofford apologizes, takes action after racist image posted on its basketball Instagram page

As Destiny Shippy scrolled through her Instagram feed last Wednesday, she passed a photo of a Wofford basketball player celebrating, the word "FRIED," suspended over his head in bold, white letters. It was on Wofford basketball's official Instagram account and the caption touted the school's victory over Coastal Carolina University the night before.

The junior sociology and anthropology major didn't think much of it and kept scrolling without looking at it carefully. That is, until she saw conversations on social media discussing the image's racial overtones.

When she revisited the graphic, she noticed something she hadn't the first time around. Someone had edited the photo so that the player, who is black, was holding a piece of fried chicken in each hand.

It was an apparent nod to Coastal Carolina's mascot — a chanticleer, a fabled rooster — but for Shippy, it was a deeply offensive reference to racist tropes that recall painful historical scars for the black community.

"I saw the post and just asked, 'How could you not know?'" she said. "It just really was a huge shock to me to think that it would get far enough to get on Instagram."

Wofford spokesman Brent Williamson said he and other members of the college's staff had the same reaction when they saw it that night. They took the image down when they realized what had happened, about two hours after it was originally published.

"Once it was posted, myself and several other people realized it was highly offensive," Williamson said.

The image garnered at least 330 likes on Instagram before it was deleted.

No one but the person who created the graphic reviewed it before it was published, Williamson said, and that person is no longer employed by the college. Williamson said he could not comment on whether that person was let go or left voluntarily.

The school addressed the post that night on its social media accounts. The next day, Wofford President Nayef Samhat, men's basketball coach Jay McAuley and Director of Athletics Richard Johnson emailed separate apologies to students and faculty.

"While my job description says that I am here to coach basketball and win games, my greatest responsibility is to take care of the men that suit up to represent our school every single night," McAuley's statement read. "We owe it to our student-athletes to do better."

Samhat wrote in his statement that the school is taking steps to, "ensure that this does not occur again."

"Although the graphic was quickly removed, the damage was done," he wrote. "On behalf of the college, I apologize for the insensitivity and offensive nature of such a post on an official Wofford College account."

Williamson said he and Johnson met with the team shortly after the post was published and apologized to the student who was depicted in the graphic.

"The apology was accepted," he said.

But Shippy, who serves as president of the Wofford Anti-Racism Coalition, said she was disappointed it was published at all. Her organization was founded to advocate for students of color on Wofford's campus this summer following the high profile slayings of black people, such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, at the hands of police.

She said to her, the image represents a disregard for Wofford's students and faculty who are minorities.

"This is something that any group in America should know," she said. "So the explanation, 'Oh, we didn't know,' or, 'Oh, we didn't think you would take it that way,' is no longer an excuse."