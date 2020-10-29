USL League One title game canceled due to Omaha COVID infections; Greenville named champs

USL League One announced Thursday that multiple members of Union Omaha have tested positive for COVID-19, and that is has subsequently canceled Friday's championship game in Greenville.
The Greenville Triumph, which topped the league during the regular season, were immediately declared champions by the league. The game will not be made up.
According to a release posted on the league website, multiple members of Omaha's 'covered persons' list — players, coaches, staff, etc. — have been isolated.
“While we’re collectively very disappointed that the final could not be played, we’d like to congratulate both clubs on a fantastic 2020 season,” said USL President Jake Edwards in the league release. “Union Omaha have been a wonderful addition to our league this season and we cannot wait to witness all of their future success.
"We also want to congratulate our League One title winners, Triumph SC, who have been terrific throughout the 16-game regular season and have earned the trophy. We want to thank both clubs for their class and professionalism."