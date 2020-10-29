Title game, all the same: Against Union Omaha, Greenville leans on a season of success

It's just like any another week.

Go ahead and ask.

The Greenville Triumph, top-floor occupants of USL League One and hosts for Friday's championship game against Union Omaha, see no reason to mess with a recipe that led to a 7-1 home record this season.

"We've been really good all year sticking to the same game plan, so for us this week it's just more of the same," said forward Lachlan McLean, who leads the team with seven goals. "We're top of the table right now for a reason, because what we do every week works. No point in going and doing something different."

But what about that one loss at home, two weeks ago against ... Omaha?

"Same basic principles, and culture, and style of play," Triumph head coach John Harkes said. "Recognize the things in the moment we can be better at and just move forward."

The team will say, and likely do, exactly that. A practice earlier this week was loose but competitive. The players were intense in training but jovial the moment it was over. If there's any tightness, any added stress, it wasn't apparent.

Why would it be? Greenville led the league in goal differential, boosted by nine clean sheets and anchored by the top goalkeeper in the league two years running. The league handed Dallas Jaye the Golden Glove award on Wednesday after he allowed an average of 0.69 goals per game over the 16-game regular season.

Home field advantage is certainly a factor. Leaving out that late season slip, which came after locking up a title game spot, the Triumph were rampant at Legacy Early College Field. After a home opening 3-2 win against Richmond in July, they didn't allow an opposing goal in Greenville for nearly three months.

Topping it all, the Triumph play Friday in front of the closest thing to a full house that is legally permissible. The state gave the OK for Greenville to fill the stands to half-capacity to limit possible spread of the coronavirus. For the first time this season, the club maxed out its allowance.

"We look forward to welcoming our Upstate fans and supporters to an amazing environment on Friday night for the championship match, while still respecting COVID protocols and providing a safe environment for all in attendance," said Triumph President Chris Lewis.

Fans attending can expect temperature checks at the gate, a requirement that masks be worn, and the best attempt at social distancing the ticketing system can muster. It's unlikely to blunt the enthusiasm for the fans or the team.

"It's so hard to explain how beneficial it is when you have a home crowd that gets behind you and supports you," McLean said." It just gives you the lift in those tougher moments."

Harkes, who made 90 appearances for the U.S. men's national team and twice played in the World Cup, understands the lift needs a limit.

"From a player standpoint, you use it in a positive way to kind of push you on," Harkes said. "But emotional control is what will win out in this game. It should never be your total focus but it's great to have them there supporting you."

Union Omaha presents a formidable challenge. It led the league in total shots, and wasn't shy to pull the trigger in a 4-0-1 late season run in which the team averaged almost two goals per game. Forward Evan Conway leads Omaha with six goals, including the game-winner in the victory in Greenville on Oct. 18.

But the Triumph are focused on Friday — not on a defeat that meant little two weeks ago, and not on last season when they lost in the championship game in North Texas.

"There's no looking back," Harkes said. "Do everything you can to prepare for that final. And, win or lose, you do the best that you can. And that's what we're going to do."