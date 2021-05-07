The Gehrig of North Greenville leads Crusaders into Division II baseball tournament

TIGERVILLE — He knew something was wrong. Fingers aren’t supposed to jut 90 degrees from the rest of the hand.

“It was a diving play up the middle. Just got caught in the grass,” North Greenville second baseman Gehrig Octavio said. “I did catch the ball, but when I went to throw it, I looked down and it was crooked. I went to the trainer, he popped it back in, I hopped back out there, and I wasn’t out there for a pitch and it popped back out.”

Octavio had a choice to make, and very quickly. Taking a seat in the middle of a game was not an option.

His first name is Gehrig, bestowed from his father’s devotion to the fabled Iron Horse of the New York Yankees.

“I ran back, trainer popped it back in, taped it and I went back out there,” Octavio said.

“With a big yell,” added recruiting coordinator/hitting coach Trey Dyson.

That was March 20. The Crusaders were 16-5 after losing each end of a doubleheader to Mount Olive.

After going 17-6 since, again capturing the Conference Carolinas tournament championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament with a 15-1 pasting of Mount Olive in the title game, North Greenville again stands on top. Even if Octavio’s right pinkie still resembles an Allen wrench stuck on the end of his throwing hand.

“It’s kind of a snug fit in the batting glove,” Octavio said on May 5, going on seven weeks since the injury. “I just got it X-rayed. They said there was an old fracture that’s already started healing. I’m not going to hurt it worse by playing.”

Great news to hear, with the Crusaders off for more than three weeks until the tournament bracket is filled. It’s a long wait, but it would be longer if they were having to wait on an update to the health of their all-conference second baseman who won the league batting title.

He hit .441 in 40 games with seven doubles and seven triples. He drove in 24 runs despite batting leadoff. He struck out a mere 17 times in 152 at-bats and swiped a team-leading 16 bases in 23 attempts.

Octavio also committed a scant three errors at second, though he’d never played the infield before. All while standing 5-foot-7 and for the past seven weeks sporting a finger that looks like it got caught in a car door.

Again, the first name says it all.

“It’s pretty self-explanatory,” Octavio said. “My father loved the name Gehrig and everything he stood for as a ballplayer. Just a tough, gritty athlete who got after it.”

With that name, it was nearly law that he had to play ball and be good at it. That worked out after he played football and soccer growing up but fell hard for the diamond.

“I always wanted to play baseball,” he said. “Not because of my name, but because I love the game.”

North Greenville loves him back. Head coach Landon Powell, a South Carolina baseball legend that filled his staff with two other Gamecocks in Dyson and pitching coach Jon Coutlangus, found Octavio in Tishomingo, Okla., after Octavio traveled from his native Hilo, Hawaii, for junior college.

“He’s an outfielder. We had four really good outfielders. Three made first-team all-conference this year,” Powell said. “We moved our second baseman to shortstop, said, ‘Let’s put Gehrig at second and see if he can do it.’ We started hitting ground balls to him in January.”

One of his first chances in a game was a sinking liner that Octavio tried to scoop. The ball bounced under his glove.

It crossed Powell’s mind that he may have made a mistake. Until Octavio played a nearly flawless second base the rest of the season, led the league in hitting and proved indispensable.

“He never takes a practice off,” Dyson said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re playing the No. 1 team or an intersquad, he’s always out there running and giving everything he has.”

Taking time between words to pet the team mascot, a large ginger doodle appropriately named Ginger, Octavio detailed his journey from Hilo, where waves broke outside his window on the eastern shore of Hawaii’s biggest island, to the dust bowl of Oklahoma and finally the foothills of Upstate South Carolina. Travel ball got him somewhat noticed at Murray State College in Tishomingo and when a teammate, Elvin Rosa, got recruited to NGU, Octavio called in a favor.

Powell liked what he heard from Rosa about his former teammate and extended an offer for the two to be current teammates. The only wrinkle was somebody was already wearing Octavio’s preferred No. 14. He thought about taking Gehrig’s No. 4 but that was taken, too.

Clad in No. 1 (hey, the Yankees retired that one, too, for a feisty second baseman turned World Series-winning manager named Billy Martin), Octavio kept slapping hits into every hole on the field. It isn’t that he has no power (zero home runs for the year, but Dyson swears he clears the wall sometimes in batting practice), it’s that he isn’t trying to.

“Just get on for my guys,” Octavio said. “I get on, they bring me in. They’ve been doing that the whole season.”

He’s scored 52 runs, two off the team lead held by Conference Carolinas Player of the Year John Michael Faile. If this wasn’t a 5-7 guy playing D-II ball at a tiny Baptist school, scouts would be lining the fences.

“Ten, 15 years ago, Gehrig’s a draft guy. Now, pro ball has changed,” an exasperated Powell said. “They don’t want speed, they’re not looking for stolen bases, they’re not looking for contact hitters that can use the whole field. They’re looking for the home run. I wish they would go back to real baseball.”

Octavio isn’t sweating it. He still has another year of eligibility, and he has a very familiar precedent of not letting height define ability.

Since third grade, Octavio took private hitting instructions from Kaha Wong in his hometown. Wong’s son, Kolten Wong, was a first-round draft pick in 2011 and currently plays for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wong is also 5-7.

“He’s the type of player I feel I can be, and he plays the game the way I should be playing it,” Octavio said. “I never really took my height as a disadvantage. Seeing him play ball when I was growing up was a big benefit for me, knowing he could make it to the next level. If he had a shot, so do I.”

Until then, Octavio is enjoying what’s happening. The Crusaders are again one of the country’s best teams. Octavio got a wonderful surprise earlier this year when his mother managed to sneak into a game and walked onto the field for a pregame hug.

Short guy, little power, reach of a draft pick … but numbers don’t lie.

“I never stopped to think about it too much,” Octavio said. “I just showed up and tried to do what I did the day before. If there’s one person in the stands or none, I’m still going to go out and play the same game.”

Spoken like a true Gehrig.