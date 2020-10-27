Sold out: Greenville maxes COVID-capped attendance for USL League One title game

The Greenville Triumph opened the season with two home games in front of empty stands.

It will end the year with a full house — as full as COVID-19 and the state of South Carolina will allow — as it plays the USL League One title.

The Triumph announced Tuesday afternoon it had sold all available tickets for Friday's 8 p.m. championship game against Union Omaha at Legacy Early College Field.

The stadium holds about 4,000, and the team has permission from the state for half capacity — roughly 2,000.

"We're thrilled to have sold out the match in less than a week," Triumph President Chris Lewis said.

All health-related precautions for previous games will still be in place. That includes socially-distanced seating, mask requirements and temperature checks at the gate, according to the team.

The game will be broadcast locally on CW channel 62 in addition to streaming domestically on ESPN Plus and internationally on YouTube. ESPN Deportes will carry the Spanish language broadcast. SiriusXM FC will carry the audio stream.