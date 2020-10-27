You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sold out: Greenville maxes COVID-capped attendance for USL League One title game

Greenville Triumph
Buy Now

Greenville Triumph coach John Harkes, in gray, works with the team during practice at Bob Jones University on Tuesday, Oct. 27. 2020.

 By Ryan Gilchrest rgilchrest@postandcourier.com

The Greenville Triumph opened the season with two home games in front of empty stands.

It will end the year with a full house — as full as COVID-19 and the state of South Carolina will allow — as it plays the USL League One title. 

The Triumph announced Tuesday afternoon it had sold all available tickets for Friday's 8 p.m. championship game against Union Omaha at Legacy Early College Field.

The stadium holds about 4,000, and the team has permission from the state for half capacity — roughly 2,000.

"We're thrilled to have sold out the match in less than a week," Triumph President Chris Lewis said.

All health-related precautions for previous games will still be in place. That includes socially-distanced seating, mask requirements and temperature checks at the gate, according to the team.

The game will be broadcast locally on CW channel 62 in addition to streaming domestically on ESPN Plus and internationally on YouTube. ESPN Deportes will carry the Spanish language broadcast. SiriusXM FC will carry the audio stream.

Follow Ryan Gilchrest on Twitter at @ryangilchrest.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News