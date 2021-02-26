Mauldin's Justin Dean invited to Atlanta Braves spring training after strong start in minors

Mauldin High School baseball coach Jim Maciejewski wasn't sure what to make of Justin Dean when he first joined the team as a freshman. Dean was shorter than almost anyone else in the lineup and had been out of the game for a few years, but Maciejewski could see he had potential.

"I can't sit here and say, 'Yeah, I thought he was going to be a top 30 prospect,'" Maciejewski said. "But I knew there was something there."

During his time at Mauldin High, Dean showed that he not only had speed and skill, but that he had a mind for the game and a maturity rare in players that age. He'd played travel ball for a few years starting when he was 8, but took a break from the game in middle school and focused on skateboarding. When he got to high school, his father Bryant Dean insisted he pick up his bat and glove again.

Playing for Mauldin High, Dean grew as a player. He also discovered a love for the game.

"I even like working at it, I like practicing," he said. "So high school is when I found that out."

His skills and passion for the sport continued to develop, carrying him through a successful high school career to Lenoir Rhyne University. In 2018, he was drafted by the Atlanta Braves organization.

Now, after two seasons playing for the Class A Rome Braves, the big league club invited him to spring training this year in Sarasota County, Fla. He's one of 50 or so players in camp from which the 26-man roster will be assembled.

"It's up in the air," he said. "It's the best 26 guys. So I won't go out there and take this chance lightly. I'm here to do it absolutely the best that I can and prepare for whatever season I may play."

At the end of the day, he's just happy to be back practicing in a ballpark.

The coronavirus pandemic derailed what would have been his third minor league season last year. He's been trying to stay focused while still enjoying a rare opportunity for downtime. He's been training regularly and played some pickup games at the Greenville Drive after the organization opened its facilities up to college and professional players.

But on the first day of spring training Tuesday, he felt rusty.

"I just wanted to chase some balls down and make it feel normal again and it was not normal, man. Balls were flying over my head," he said. "But if you're doing bad, you have to push through it and continue to do bad until you do good. But it was fun to just get out there and run around and knock the rust off."

Maciejewski said Dean's ability to remain grounded and focused under pressure has always been one of his greatest strengths.

"He just stays the course and keeps trying to figure out how he can get better today," he said.

It's a quality Dean said his parents helped instill in him.

Perky Dean, his mother, said she and her husband got Dean involved in baseball mostly to give him something to do and "keep them out of trouble." They gave him room to enjoy the sport and grow as a player.

"We'd tell him, 'JD, just play the game,'" she said. "And the love of the sport just shows in what he does."

Dean didn't have many offers as he prepared to graduate from Mauldin. He went to a showcase at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C., the coaching staff showed interest, and he decided to go there.

But things clicked for him during his freshman year in college. He excelled and his coaches told him he could be drafted. When he talked to a professional scout for the first time he realized playing professional ball was a real possibility.

In 2018, he was drafted in the 17th round.

"I was ready to go," he said.

Dean said he hit his stride in 2019 when he led the league in steals, with 47, despite missing 30 games after sustaining a finger injury. He was also a post season all star.

Finding success in the minors has been gratifying, and the opportunity to work with the big league club in spring training is exhilarating for him and his family.

"We've been floating on cloud nine," he said. "I feel like every day there's a smile on everybody's face when I'm back home."