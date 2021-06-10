Green grass, fresh air, pros and celebs draw post-COVID crowd for BMW Charity Pro-Am

GREER — It's been a few years since Larry the Cable Guy was at the height of his fame, but at the 10th hole of the Thornblade Club the self-proclaimed redneck comedian swigged a domestic beer and teed off surrounded by a sea of phones held out to record.

"Mater!" "Get r' done!"

Whap! Cheers. And away he went.

As performance celebrities go, Larry was about as big as they came on June 10 during the opening day of the BMW Charity Pro-Am, which for 20 years now has brought crowds to catch a glimpse of celebrities paired with amateurs and up-and-coming golf pros to raise money.

It was the opening day of the event, split between Thornblade and The Cliffs Valley at the foot of the Blue Ridge mountains, where a steady breeze kept high humidity from settling.

There was talk among the crowd of someone winning a car with a hole-in-one.

But in large part throughout the day, spectators expressed relief to finally be able to gather for an event at a tournament which was canceled last year during the pandemic.

Susan Moreland found a wooded spot away from the crowds on the bluff above the 18th hole, watching the likes of baseball Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith and Ken Griffey Jr., and actors Anthony Anderson ("Hustle and Flow") and Brian Baumgartner (Kevin from "The Office").

An accountant for an engineering firm who spends a lot of her hours indoors, Moreland said she was just happy to be outside. She likes to watch golf and came to the event for the past 10 years, she said. The draw was basic: "fresh air and green grass."

The celebrities have long been an enticement, though she said more sports figures than movie stars have featured in recent years.

"I came at first for that, but now they're mostly sports stars," Moreland said. "I was here one year for Kurt Russell, and I was standing close enough I could smell Kurt Russell. That was pretty exciting."

Wendy Green watched as golf balls sailed down the fairway and sometimes rattled above through trees. Retired, Green spends her time on a podcast, "Hey Boomer," devoted to encouraging members of the Baby Boom generation like her to get out and enjoy life.

She knows little about golf. She said she was invited by her boyfriend, who works for a capital investment firm.

"I was like, 'sure, why not? Let's do it. It's a beautiful day,'" she said.

Not all were out for the fresh air.

Thomas Hughes, a recent University of South Carolina law school grad from Laurens, took a break from volunteering to watch. Hughes, an avid golfer, said he worked the tournament so that he could see budding pro players that he follows regularly who are on the Korn Ferry Tour, a development organization for the PGA Tour.

"It's special for me to just be able to see these guys that are up-and-coming," Hughes said. "It's nice to hear the sound. It's crazy to see it in action, and you realize it sounds like what it looks like."

Since 2001, the BMW Charity Pro-Am has raised $13.7 million for Upstate charities. This year's recipients are the Cancer Society of Greenville County, Cliffs Residents Outreach, Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute, Meyer Center for Special Children, Mobile Meals of Spartanburg and the Roper Mountain Science Center. The event is presented by Synnex Corporation.

The celebrities and amateurs complete their portion of the tournament on June 12. The event will wrap up June 13 at The Cliffs Valley with pro players finishing their tournament.