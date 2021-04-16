Furman football coach finds silver linings in spring season's end

GREENVILLE — Soon, the Furman football team will have the chance to atone for what happened this spring. The Paladins will turn the page to a new season, and bask in all the hope and fresh expectations that come with it.

But first, coach Clay Hendrix and his players are left to make sense of a spring that failed to meet expectations.

"It was a season of missed opportunities," Hendrix said.

The Paladins finished this season, which was pushed from the fall to the spring because of COVID-19 concerns, with a 3-4 record, good for fifth place in the Southern Conference. It ended April 10 with a 26-7 defeat at The Citadel, with the April 17 finale against Wofford getting canceled since the Terriers were forced to pull out because of virus-related opt-outs and injuries.

Furman entered the season as one of the league's favorites, but a series of mistakes undid the team. Hendrix pointed to a couple of losses — a 14-13 defeat at VMI on Feb. 27 and a 20-18 loss to Chattanooga on March 20 — as particularly crushing.

"Losing those two games, the way, kind of, we lost 'em," Hendrix said. "We certainly felt like we had an opportunity with both of them."

The Paladins finished third in the conference in scoring defense (20.4 points allowed per game) but fifth in scoring offense (21.1 points scored per game), and after the loss to The Citadel, Hendrix said he apologized to the defense.

"I felt like we played well enough to win a lot more games than we did, on that side of the ball," he said. "We just didn't get it done offensively."

The Paladins had just one scholarship quarterback with experience available in redshirt sophomore Hamp Sisson. Sisson finished fifth in the Southern Conference in passing efficiency (125.7) and threw 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Hendrix said Sisson needed to play better, but added the Paladins could've done more to help the quarterback. It's imperative moving forward for the team to improve its depth at the position, Hendrix said. Redshirt junior Darren Grainger left the team in late December and transferred to Georgia State.

There are two silver linings for the program, Hendrix said. First, the team emerged from the spring state relatively unscathed health-wise, and second, the Paladins have a quick turnaround.

In a normal year, with a fall season that ends in November, Furman would have a nine-month break before its next game. The Paladins will be off in May, before returning to campus in June for summer practice. Soon enough, they'll turn their attention toward next season, when they will use the sour taste of this spring as motivation.

"I think you could replay the season, and it'd come out different," Hendrix said. "But you can't do that."