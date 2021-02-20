Furman football blows out WCU in spring season opener

GREENVILLE — In the moments before Furman's first football game in 448 days, Paldins spur Dae'one Wilkins took a moment to himself in the locker room.

He thought back to all the work he and his teammates had put in over the past year-plus, all the conditioning and working out, working out and conditioning. And he made a resolution:

"Just make sure each and every play that I'm out there, take nothing for granted," Wilkins said.

The entire Paladins team seemed to take that approach as Furman rolled to a dominant 35-7 win over Western Carolina in front of about 2,000 fans at Paladin Stadium on Feb. 20.

"I told our team our team afterwards, what a blessing to be out there," coach Clay Hendrix said. "The old butterflies come back a bit, which, I think, if you don't have that, something's wrong."

The Paladins outgained the Catamounts 533-109. Furman was particularly dominant on the ground, with 320 rushing yards. Senior running back Devin Wynn rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and quarterback Hamp Sisson finished 14-of-22 passing for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

Sisson did threw two interceptions — the second of which tipped off the receivers' hands — but for the most part the redshirt sophomore effectively controlled the pace of the game.

The Catamounts scored their lone touchdown on their first possession, right after Sisson's first pick, with quarterback Ryan Glover rushing for a 10-yard score.

Sisson then orchestrated a nine-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown strike to running back Wayne Anderson.

From there, the Paladins scored 28 unanswered points.

"We definitely had a little bit of rust that we got knocked off in that fist quarter," Sisson said. "I'm really proud of our how offense bounced back from that. In the past, we might've not been as great in those situations, where he had some adversity early on. Today, we were."

Defensively, Furman allowed just five first downs. Cornerback Darius Kearse and linebackers Evan Dimaggio and Nick Kuzemka tied for a team-high four tackles, with Kearse adding a forced fumble.

Ever the perfectionist, Hendrix pointed out a couple areas of needed improvement: The team's kickoffs could have been better, and better communication in the pass game might have prevented the turnovers. But little mistakes are bound to happen early in the season, and Hendrix is confident the Paladins can keep the positive momentum going as their eight-game campaign continues.

"That's the only way they learn and grow, is to go play," Hendrix said.

Looking ahead

Furman hits the road next weekend to challenge VMI. It will mark the Keydets' season opener, as their game scheduled for Saturday against Chattanooga was postponed.