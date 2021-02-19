'Finally.' Furman football begins season after 448-day hiatus

GREENVILLE — Two days before the end of the longest offseason of his life, Furman football coach Clay Hendrix thumbed through his calendar, flipping all the way back to September. What had he been up to all fall?

"To be honest," he said, "I don't really know what I did."

It was all kind of a blur. Hendrix, 57, the fifth-year Paladins coach, hadn't been forced to endure a fall without football in exactly 50 years. What did he do? He tried to get outside. He played golf. He did some yard work, cleaning the gutters and chopping down trees and pruning leaves.

Mostly he dreamed of spring.

Typically spring is reserved for nursing fall's bruises, for evaluating what went right and what went wrong and planning accordingly. But because the Southern Conference prudently canceled the fall 2020 season out of COVID-19 concerns, the league's teams will kick off a spring season this weekend.

Four hundred and forty-eight days since their previous game, the Paladins will play football Saturday. They host Western Carolina at Paladin Stadium with a 2 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

"Finally," quarterback Hamp Sisson said.

Sisson, elected co-captain in the fall, has enjoyed practice. But he's a little tired of it. He's ready for the adrenaline that comes only during games. Since Furman last played — Nov. 30, 2019 in a 42-6 defeat to Austin Peay in the first round of the FCS playoffs — the program has grinded through three rounds of practice.

There was spring practice, in early 2020. Then there was summer practice, in August, in preparation for the fall season that never was. In its place? More practice.

"I know the guys up front are ready to hit someone else, that doesn't have a 'Furman' sticker on their helmet," Sisson said.

Sisson claimed the starting job late in the 2019 season, helping the team to wins in three of its four final regular season games. He finished the campaign 51-of-84 passing for 638 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. He also rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

The redshirt sophomore is a good athlete, Hendrix said, and knows how to handle the ball. His central appeal is his leadership, in which Hendrix said Sisson is unmatched.

"Sometimes when a guy realizes its maybe his team to take and run with, they sometimes have the chance to develop that much more," Hendrix said. "I think I've seen that in him."

Sisson's ethos is hard work. He considers himself a "servant leader," which means he takes it upon himself to do the dirty work. A prima donna quarterback he is not. If that means performing pullups with a medicine ball hanging from his legs, so be it.

"That can become infectious," Sisson said.

And it has. The Paladins will be without just one player from their fall roster — pass defender Dillon Vann left for the workforce — and actually return five players who were set to graduate in December but pushed graduation back to the spring: offensive linemen Reed Kroeber and Jordan Harris, linebackers Jack Owen and Patrick Wells, and defensive end Dru Seabrook.

And so the Paladins will embark on an eight-game season with contests against only foes from the Southern Conference, which they were predicted to win in a preseason media poll.

Furman's opponent Saturday, Western Carolina, actually played three games in the fall — a triumvirate of blowout losses to Liberty, Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina.

It's likely Sisson caught at least one of the games on TV. While his coach spent the fall chopping down trees, the quarterback slipped into an old role: college football fan.

Sisson and his roommate, center Evan Jumper, every Saturday prepared buffalo dip and chicken wings and settled in front of the television. A Birmingham, Ala., native, Sisson followed his childhood favorite Alabama Crimson Tide all the way to the College Football Playoff national championship.

It was fun, Sisson said, but fandom pales to playing. He's excited to be on the other side of the television screen. Saturday, in Greenville, the referee will blow the whistle and the Furman Paladins will play football. Finally.