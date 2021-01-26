Entertainment district around Greenville's Fluor Field approved, further changing West End

The concept of transforming the service street to Fluor Field into a vibrant entertainment district in the West End is closer to a reality, and the Greenville Drive's lease has been extended.

The "Jackson Way" project cleared its highest hurdle on Monday as City Council gave initial approval to use $2.55 million in city funds to further develop the district around the baseball park.

The concept is similar to Fenway Park in Boston where what was once was known as Yawkey Way is closed in the hours before a game to accommodate events. The district will transform Field Street, a small service street that splits the stadium and a new apartment complex across from Greenville High School, into a hybrid roadway and event space.

The project first came before the city in December but was delayed after council members expressed concern that nearby Allen Temple AME Church and surrounding residents hadn't been consulted. The city and the Drive organization presented the plans to the community and received positive feedback, Assistant City Manager Shannon Lavrin said.

“I do hope that it has been an opportunity for us to realize that until everyone is included it is not good to begin anything … where one set of people feel omitted, because we’re all in this together," said City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming, who first objected to the lack of input.

The Drive and the historic Black church have had a well-documented working relationship since the ballpark first opened in 2006.

The latest projects comes a little more than three years after the city invested $15 million for extensive renovations inside and outside the stadium.

Recently, a contraction of Minor League Baseball resulted in some cities across the country losing their teams and changing affiliation. The Drive managed to secure its affiliation with the Red Sox while at the same elevating from Class A to Class A-Advanced.

The money for the proposed project will come from an economic development fund that collects taxes from property values related to downtown investment, Mayor Knox White said.

“These are monies that were generated by economic development projects in downtown and in West End," White said, "and of course the baseball stadium has itself been a major catalyst and generator of these funds. So we’re using those funds to reinvest in the same neighborhood.”

The project will also bring public restrooms to the West End and will be available every day. Field Street would still be a public street when not closed as an event space, which would happen on game days and for special events.

The street, framed by decorative entry signs that read "Jackson Way," would become a one-way road with bollards erected when closed.

The transformation would be in tandem with Charlotte-based Woodfield Development's ongoing .408 Jackson project, a six-story complex of 237 luxury apartments on a triangular 3 acres across from Greenville High School and next to the railroad tracks along Augusta Street.

The apartment project is a reference to legendary hometown professional baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson's batting average in his first year, which remains a rookie record. The project also involves moving the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum to the corner of Field and South Markley streets.

The proposal requires one final vote in the coming weeks.