Clemson names softball stadium for former mascot's family after $2.5M donation

Clemson University's softball facility is now McWhorter Stadium, named for the family that donated $2.5 million to Clemson Athletics and its student athlete fundraising program, IPTAY.

Clemson's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the name in a virtual meeting Feb. 5.

Stuart McWhorter, who graduated in 1991, was the official Clemson Tiger mascot from 1987 to 1990 and received a bachelor's degree in management from Clemson before going to the University of Alabama-Birmingham for his master's in health administration. He and his wife, Leigh Anne Hendrix McWhorter, previously funded the bronze Tiger located at Gate 1 of Memorial Stadium.

"We have three daughters, and my hope is that they too will have the same opportunities, whether that’s through sports or other life experiences," Leigh Anne said in a statement.

During its first season in 2020, the softball program's home-game attendance ranked first in the ACC and fifth nationally. Its second season begins in mid-February with its first home game on Feb. 18 against Virginia Tech.

The McWhorters reside in Nashville with their five children. Stuart is the co-founder and chairman at Clayton Associates, a venture investment firm. He recently served as the commissioner for the Department of Finance and Administration under the state's Governor, Bill Lee, and as director of the state's COVID-19 Unified Command Group.

Stuart said that his 25 years in helping startups and other small businesses get off the ground inspired him to invest in the new softball program.

"I am wired in a way to get ideas and projects off the ground," he said in a statement. "Clemson softball is much like that."

Leign Anne graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1993 before working in sales for pharmaceutical manufacturing companies.

The McWhorter's donation to Clemson makes them the 18th member of the university's Cornerstone Partner program in Athletics, made up of those who have pledged $2.5 million or more to support student athletes.