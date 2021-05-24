Carolina Panthers training camp returning to Wofford after 2020 pause for COVID-19

The Carolina Panthers will return to Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp ahead of the 2021 National Football League season after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team made the announcement by video on its social media accounts but hasn’t provided further details. Training camps for NFL teams begin July 27 and run through the month of August, though official schedules have not yet been announced.

After 25 seasons of holding training camp at Wofford, the Panthers held their 2020 training camp at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte due to COVID-19 restrictions made by the league requiring teams to hold training camps at their own facilities.

Wofford’s time as host may be limited. The Panthers' construction of its new team facilities in Rock Hill is set to be completed by 2023, a year later than planned due to the pandemic. That facility will include a 5,000-seat outdoor stadium capable of hosting large team and community events.