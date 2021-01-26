As Greenville Triumph seek new stadium, soccer club locks in Harkes as coach through 2023

GREENVILLE — Fresh off winning a league title and expanding its footprint downtown, the Greenville Triumph soccer club is committing to its head coach through the next three seasons.

The contract through 2023 for head coach John Harkes is a sign of investment in the club — which also includes current negotiations on a location for a new stadium, club head owner Joe Erwin said Tuesday.

Greenville Triumph SC, entering its third season in USL League One, has been in talks with seven different project developers about where the team's next home might be, Erwin told The Post and Courier. The site of the new stadium will be announced at some point later this year. The Triumph currently play at Legacy Early College Field on East Bramlett Road.

"We think where we stand today as League One champions with a firm base beneath us, we have a long way to go, and we're just scratching the surface," he said.

Harkes is one of the most-decorated soccer players in U.S. history — a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, the first American to play in the prestigious English Premier League and a two-time winner of the U.S.-based Major League Soccer league championship cup.

In the club's inaugural season in 2019, Harkes, who played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments for the U.S. National Team, led the team to the championship game of USL League One, a minor league soccer organization in the U.S. and Canada.

Harkes led the Triumph to the title last year after completing the regular season in first place. A planned championship game in Greenville was canceled when several members of second place Union Omaha were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The club followed that success and created a downtown street-level presence at 22 S. Main St. with a permanent team headquarters and store.

The club is focused on building culture both as a team, with the fan base and in the community, Harkes said.

"It's not just building a soccer club," he said. "It's really building a community club, and we feel really strong about that."

This past year's COVID-challenged campaign cast uncertainty over the 2021 USL1 season, but on Monday the league announced that its board of directors settled on a flexible schedule that would begin "on or about May 8."

The season will have a 28-game slate through October, with a six-team playoff to follow in November. Clubs can begin play as early as April 10 depending on public health conditions in each community.

While working on a new stadium, Erwin said the club will play this season at Legacy Early College in West Greenville, where a number of developments, including renovation of former mills, are emerging. The current home is limited in expansion capability, and the school gets first priority on use of the field, a challenge that will only increase as the club's presence grows, Erwin said.