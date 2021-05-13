4 weeks from its overdue 20th edition, BMW Charity Pro-Am announces celebrity lineup

GREER — It was about this time in 2020 when organizers reluctantly penciled a 'WD' on the scorecard, putting the 20th edition of the BMW Charity Pro-Am on indefinite hold.

Now they're ready to get back in the game, announcing on May 13 the tournament's celebrity lineup just four weeks before the first swing. The list includes sports legends, actors, musicians and media figures.

"Everybody understood why changes were made last year. Cancellations of tournaments and postponements occurred," said Max Metcalf, who heads up government and community relations for Greer-based BMW Manufacturing Company. "And to now know everyone was working together to get us back to this point was really exciting."

Metcalf made the celebrity lineup announcement at the BMW Performance Center. He also serves as the 2021 chair of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, giving him a dual interest in the pro-am's status as a highly visible, televised public event.

"The Upstate community has so many great events," Metcalf added, referencing the recent Artisphere in Greenville and upcoming events in Anderson and Spartanburg.

"It's just really good to see these events now happening, and what they mean to the community."

The tournament will be held June 10-13, jointly at the Thornblade Club in Greer and The Cliffs Valley in northern Greenville County. Part of the Korn Ferry Tour schedule, it will be broadcast on the Golf Channel. The event features amateurs, celebrities and professionals in team and individual formats at both courses. The presenting sponsor is Synnex Corporation, a publicly-traded IT and computer services company with a large presence in the Upstate.

For a full list of pre-tournament events, community events and online ticketing for the tournament itself, visit bmwcharitygolf.com.

The complete list of celebrities announced May 13: