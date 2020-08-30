South Carolina trooper injured in wreck in Greenville County

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was hurt early Sunday when a driver crashed into the trooper's vehicle, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded shortly after midnight to a report of a pedestrian hit by a driver, sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement, according to news reports. They also asked the Highway Patrol to respond.
Another driver hit the trooper's vehicle at the scene, Flood said. The trooper, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Deputies talked to the driver and passengers of the vehicle that hit the patrol car. No other injuries were reported, and the crash was under investigation, Flood said.