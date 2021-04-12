West Greenville gentrification accusations spark anger, strain status quo on County Council

Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant called it a diatribe as he questioned the character of some members of the council before they recommended rezoning an industrial site in Fant's district owned by longtime Greenville developer Phil Hughes.

The proposed subdivision on 152 acres across from Grove Elementary School on Old Grove Road would lead to gentrification and was opposed by neighbors, said Fant and Councilman Lynn Ballard, whose districts fall on either side of the road.

Fant said later he wanted to make it clear that council members must look out for the overall health of the constituents in their district, not just whether a project meets qualifications. He said council members should defer to the knowledge others have in their own districts when it comes to approving or denying certain projects.

But two new members on the council’s Planning and Development Committee, which acts as a gateway to make recommendations on land zoning projects, said they no longer want to simply defer to council members — especially when it comes to projects they see as viable.

The discussion heated up after the committee voted 3-2 in favor of Hughes' project on April 5. It could come before the full council for a second reading later in April. The debate pits new, development-minded councilmembers against the old guard and threatens to shake up unwritten rules the council has operated under for decades.

If the meeting April 5 is any indication, it could also drag personalities and cutting remarks into the equation in a way that had been mostly absent since Willis Meadows took over as chairman at the beginning of January.

The site at the center of the debate has been zoned industrial for at least 30 years as part of Beechtree Business Park, a business and industrial park along U.S. 25 in west Greenville. Much of the park was developed but the acres in question sit at the rear and remain vacant.

Hughes said that area of the county has enough industrial and the county’s comprehensive plan calls for residential in the area. His company, Hughes Investments, put together a deal to sell the land and allow Meridian Homes, a national homebuilder, to build a subdivision of what Hughes called entry-level houses. He is seeking to rezone the site to 'R-12' residential.

Fant and Ballard agreed residential is preferable to industrial in that location directly across from an elementary school but said that area of the county needs affordable workforce housing, not the market-rate project Hughes proposed.

They see it as their chance to affect the type of project built on the site, and both said their concerns about gentrification are genuine. Most of the homeowners on the lower half of Old Grove Road are seniors on fixed income, while the upper half is a mix of renters and mostly poor homeowners whose families have lived in the area for generations, Fant said.

"If this project moves forward as it is, (gentrification) will be something that occurs," Ballard said. "I don't have any qualms about making that statement that it might happen. No, it will happen."

Fant represents District 25 on Greenville’s west side where minorities make up the majority of the population and where he said the annual median income is about $31,000, less than half the median income of the county overall.

Fant said he expects that after county redistricting, likely later this year, District 25 would be the sole minority-majority district left in the county. Projects like the one Hughes has proposed threaten to eat away at the percentage of minority residents in his district, adding more white residents who can afford higher-priced new housing and pushing minorities across the Saluda River and into neighboring counties.

"I'm the only thing that stands between the African-American community and the Saluda River," Fant said.

Councilman Joe Dill, who chairs the committee and voted for the project, said he didn’t buy Fant's argument about gentrification.

"The councilman from that district was giving us mixed signals," Dill said.

Fant never convinced him that the property should remain industrial, Dill said. He pointed to Fant’s statements that he was working with Hughes, with the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority and with an unnamed investor to come up with a solution to put affordable housing at the site.

"He was saying I want houses but I don't want this man building houses," Dill said. "What our job was in that committee was to decide, 'do we want it to stay industrial?'"

The county’s planning staff and planning commission recommended approval of the project.

But, Fant said, staff and the planning commission are not tasked with looking at factors beyond the numbers, like the effect on the community’s future and gentrification. He said it is important for council members to defer to those serving their constituents.

To defer or not to defer

Councilmen Chris Harrison and Steve Shaw, both newly elected this year, each voted in committee in favor of the project, despite the objections of Fant and Ballard. Harrison said he wanted to get away from the idea of deferring to council members just because they oppose a project.

“That’s why we have a committee here because if it was just single-member districts there would be no need for committees,” he said. “That’s why we’re sitting here to discuss the merits of a project.”

Councilwoman Liz Seman agreed to an extent, saying if all it took was a council member’s opinion, projects would just be sent to each council member for approval. But, she added, council members do have more knowledge about their own district and have to face their constituents, so often council members will defer to their wishes.

Shaw said he knows there is a tradition among council members to defer on zoning issues, but he didn’t agree.

“If somebody has gone through all the hoops that the county law has said they want to go through, and planning staff approves it, planning commission approves it 8-1, there’s just an absence of a reason to say no,” he said.

Councilman Butch Kirven said he wishes the system wasn’t set up in such a politicized 'you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours' way, but state law requires counties to have single-member districts and doesn’t allow at-large representation. A time will come when the new council members will need the votes of others on a project they oppose and Kirven said he recognized the need to defer to a council member’s wishes.

Meadows said he, too, planned to defer to Fant and Ballard on the issue.

"We pretty much had a gentleman's agreement that if it's your district, generally you know what's best for your district because you know the people in your district. You’re responsible to them and who am I to tell you that you don’t know what you’re doing," Meadows said.

Each of the council members must answer to their constituents for the decisions they make and should represent their constituents well, he said.

"If he's representing his people, which he's supposed to, and he's representing them, then we should defer to him," he said.

Meadows said he expected Fant would work out something with Hughes on the development before it came down to an up or down vote. Kirven also said he hoped the parties would work out some sort of compromise.

Fant and Ballard each said they planned to talk with Hughes before a second reading. One key item they both wanted to achieve was sidewalks along Old Grove Road where Fant said children have to walk in the ditch to avoid tractor-trailers that use the road as a cut-through.

Hughes was asked to speak at the committee meeting and said he was trying to do what was best for all of Greenville County. He said the principal of Grove Elementary wanted residential and Fant wanted residential. He said sidewalks beyond the development could be discussed.

“We look at it as pure trying to follow the facts,” Hughes said. “We never dreamed it would be difficult. It’s on the County Council’s comprehensive plan to get rid of the industrial. We see it as a choice: do you want residential or do you want industrial?”

'Scurrilous remarks'

Before he spoke via livestream to the committee April 5, Fant said he was going to be candid. Then he said he couldn’t believe he even needed to address the project since he and Ballard had already spoken against it and constituents of multiple races and political stripes had made their opposition clear.

"Little did I know that everybody on council is smarter about it than Lynn and I are about our own districts," he said with sarcasm.

He said he wouldn’t be lectured by council members 20 miles away about what was best for his constituents and he said though all the council members claimed to be Christian believers, Jesus talked more about children than he did money or salvation.

"And the fact that you just let these children walk in the street, walk in the ditches, bookbags dodging cars, dodging tractor trailer trucks," he said, again adding sarcasm. "But it’s a good project!"

If the existential threat of further gentrification in District 25 became real, the council may end up represented by all-white, all Republican members, Fant said.

"Do you know what it would like for the minority community of Greenville County to suffer under an all-white County Council?" he said. "All Republican, and 50 percent of them have deep racial biases? That would be tyranny on steroids. If you care about the people. If you care about legislative government that is reflective of all the people in Greenville County, then I would ask you to deny this."

The speech flustered Harrison, who shook his head and laughed uncomfortably when it was finished.

"Being singled out in a rant like that was very uncalled for and I didn’t appreciate that and I just wanted to go on record with that because that was ludicrous," he said.

Dill, the committee chairman, said he didn’t have a gavel but he would’ve used one if he did due to "some of those scurrilous remarks" that he said were untrue.

Shaw didn’t respond directly in the meeting, but later said Fant’s words had shown "his distaste for us."

"The pretext of what he was saying was we were all of those bad things he said and that was why we were voting in approval of that project," Shaw said.

Fant stood by his words later. He said he didn’t want someone who lives in Thornblade telling his constituents on the other side of town what was best for them. Harrison lives in Thornblade.

Harrison said he tried to reach out on multiple occasions to Fant to talk about issues but Fant never responded. Fant acknowledged that, but said Harrison only reached out after casting his vote for chairman in favor of Meadows and not Seman, who had planned to name Fant to chair the planning and development committee.

The dustup showed potential cracks in council norms. Typically, loose coalitions will form around certain issues, swinging votes from one side to another. But with a number of key votes upcoming on growth and development issues, some old alliances may split in favor of new arrangements.

Fant said he and Meadows had a good conversation following the meeting, which he said would not have occurred in past years. Fant later counted the votes he thought would side with him and Ballard on the project, which he said was a line in the sand.

But, as is often is the case, he still wasn’t certain.