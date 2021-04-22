Troublesome Greenville County development rule sent for overhaul, with repeal deferred

Greenville County Council has delayed a full repeal of a controversial land development rule and instead sent the measure back to a committee to work toward replacement wording to clarify the intent.

The action came during the council’s April 20 meeting as it considered a straight repeal of Article 3.1, which can limit development of projects that don’t have adequate infrastructure, threaten sensitive environmental or historical factors, or are considered too dense when compared to surrounding areas.

The article’s vague wording has led to lawsuits both by developers whose projects have been rejected and by groups seeking to control growth. The council recently voted to settle two lawsuits related to the issue and its chairman, Willis Meadows, said when introducing the repeal that the article’s legal issues are a poor use of county time and resources.

Meadows pushed to move ahead with a full repeal of the ordinance April 20 and has previously it the easiest and quickest way to solve the issue. He said the council could come back later with a new section of the land development rules if it wanted to reinstitute the article with clearer terminology.

The council voted by a 7-5 margin to send the matter to its Committee of the Whole instead. Council members said three or four different alternatives have already been proposed by various stakeholder groups.

An attempt last year by some on the council to amend Article 3.1’s density wording failed to materialize after the county’s homebuilders and real estate associations said it would have effectively zoned about half of the county’s acreage by limiting the number of houses that could be built on properties.

Councilman Chris Harrison first proposed sending the ordinance back to the county’s planning and development committee because the committee afforded the structure to work on an amendment and return it to the council. His motion failed, and a majority of the council wanted a say in any changes to the article.

Noted environmental attorney Frank Holleman urged the county to maintain the environmental protections in the article that he said worked well over the past three years. He said that portion had not led to any lawsuits and allowed the county to reject subdivisions that posed threats to sensitive environmental areas.

Tom Stitt, who for 18 years lived in an unzoned area of southern Greenville County, said he has seen the damage unchecked growth can have on rural areas. He and his neighbors worked to zone nearly 8,000 acres in his area.

“All of this has been put aside to accommodate builders and developers if you allow 3.1 repeal,” Stitt said. “Now you want to take away any control the citizens have against sprawl to appease a handful of developers, most of which don’t live in the communities they’re developing.”

Councilman Butch Kirven said council needed time to come up with a substitute to Article 3.1.

“I think we do have an obligation as a council to come up with a solution to this problem,” Kirven said. “We can’t just leave it hanging. We can’t just get rid of it. Our citizens expect us to do something with it.”

Councilman Joe Dill said if the council killed Article 3.1 without a replacement, “it would be a bad thing.” Several members of the council said they did not want a possible substitute to languish in committee. They want to move quickly to form a replacement.

There is already a public hearing scheduled for May 18 on the amendment to repeal Article 3.1. That hearing could still take place if the council has a replacement to Article 3.1 by then.

“I’m going to be pushing because I don’t want this to get bogged down,” Dill said.