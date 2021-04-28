Which neighborhood is best? The Post and Courier Greenville aims to find out.

Is Botany Woods the best? Is Five Forks Plantation the finest? Is Pelham Falls close to perfect? Is Eastover the most excellent, Overbrook the most outstanding, Vista Hills the most vibrant or Thornblade the most terrific?
The neighborhoods of Greenville County are beloved by those who live there. They’re where we raise our children, meet our friends, socialize at the pool or on the tennis courts, or just sit on the back porch enjoying the sunset. Every neighborhood is different, and every neighborhood is special, and together they make up the cultural fiber of the region they call home.
But is there one neighborhood that truly stands out? That’s what The Post and Courier Greenville is striving to discover — the best neighborhood in Greenville County. Sponsored by Wilson Associates Real Estate, the Best Neighborhood in Greenville County contest will use input from residents to determine which neighborhood is truly No. 1.
Nominations are taken through May 16, with voting beginning May 17. The top 20 neighborhoods will move on to the round where the Best Neighborhood in Greenville County will be crowned. Voting concludes June 6, with the winner named June 11. The winning neighborhood will receive a catered block party for you and 50 of your neighbors. Nomination is easy: just go to the contest link, click the area you live in, and nominate your neighborhood. Then pass the message on by telling all your neighbors. After all, it’s just the neighborly thing to do.