Upstate real estate happenings for the week of June 18, 2021

Upstate CREIA Monthly Meeting
What: Monthly meeting of the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association, featuring guest speakers, networking, education and more.
When: June 21, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Hilton, 45 West Orchard Park Drive, Greenville
Price: Free for members, $20 for nonmembers
More info: upstatecreia.com
Home Buyer and Seller Expo
What: Learn about the entire process of buying a home, how to improve your finances and credit, and connect with agencies and organizations that can help you along the way. Box lunch comes with advance registration, and social distancing measures will be in place.
When: June 26, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center, 650 Howard Street, Spartanburg
Price: Free
More info: Contact the Spartanburg Association of Realtors at (864) 583-3679
A Walk Through the Law Course
What: A mandatory core course that with few exceptions is required of all South Carolina real estate licensees before renewal. It is an intensive coverage of state license law as rewritten in 2017. Written in a highly interactive format, this course is both engaging and provides an insight into how to read statutes and apply them to daily real estate practice.
When: June 29, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville
Price: $45 for GGAR members, $85 for nonmembers
More info: ggar.com
Designer’s Guide to Planning the Perfect Kitchen
What: In partnership with The Cook’s Station, designer Kimberly Kerl of Kustom Home Designs will go over the guiding principles to planning the perfect kitchen including programming, planning and design. Event includes a mini cooking class/demo and dinner of sliced pork roast, mixed green salad, potatoes and a surprise dessert.
When: July 1, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: 515 Buncombe Street, Greenville
Price: $65 per person or $110 per couple
More info: Call (864) 478-2274
Business Fair 2021
What: Mix and mingle with local small business owners at a business fair put on by the Greenville Chamber. Exhibitor tables are $250 for investors, and $500 for non-investors.
When: July 15
Where: Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Road
Price: Free
More info: greenvillechamber.org
GGAR New Member Orientation
What: Orientation for new members of the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors. All new members are required to complete orientation within 60 days of joining, or all services will be terminated until completion of the course. Topics covered include member benefits, safety, fair housing, antitrust, RESPA, and the Realtor Code of Ethics.
When: Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville
Price: Free
More info: ggar.com
Greenville Building and Renovation Expo
What: A comprehensive expo filled with innovative displays showcasing the latest trends in design and product offerings. Visitors will also have the opportunity to talk directly with local experts and get the advice you need to help you with your home improvement projects.
When: Aug 27-29
Where: Greenville Convention Center Conference Hall, 1 Exposition Avenue
Price: $4 for adults, 18-under free
More info: info@homeshowcenter.com
HBA of Anderson Golf Classic
What: The 40th annual golf classic put on by the Homebuilders Association of Anderson, which allows members to relax and connect with one another. Event is typically a sellout. Includes longest drive, closest to pin, and putting contests.
When: Sept. 16
Where: Cobbs Glenn Country Club, 2201 Cobbs Way, Anderson
Price: Contact HBAA for details
More info: hbaofanderson.com/golf-tournament/
HBA of Greater Spartanburg Sporting Clays
What: Annual fall shooting event put on by the Homebuilders Association of Greater Spartanburg. Register by Oct. 5. Optional five-stand available before event. Participants must bring own shells, ear protection and eye protection.
When: Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m.
Where: River Bend Sportsman’s Resort, 1000 Wilkie Bridge Road, Inman
Price: $400 for team of four
More info: hbaspartanburg.com
Upstate Parade of Homes
What: Discover creative ideas and new possibilities by touring new homes built by approved professional builders associated with the Homebuilders Association of Greenville.
When: Oct. 8-19 and 15-17
Where: Various sites
Price: TBA
More info: upstateparadeofhomes.com
HBA of Anderson Fall Clay Shoot
What: Annual tournament open to shooters of all experience levels, which also provides networking opportunity for members of the Homebuilders Association of Anderson. Price includes 100 targets, 12-gauge shotgun and lunch.
When: Oct. 8
Where: Belton Gun Club, 200 Corner Road, Belton
Price: $100
More info: hbaofanderson.com/fall-clay-shoot/
Spartanburg Fall Home and Garden Show
What: Exhibits featuring the latest in home improvement products and services, furnishings and accessories, and decorating and remodeling ideas.
When: Oct. 30-31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Spartanburg
Price: Free
More info: local.aarp.org
Greenville Real Estate Award
What: Award that pays tribute to a member of the real estate and economic development community who has shown outstanding leadership, vision and a long history of service to the community. The event also includes an appeal to support the March of Dimes. Registration opens June 1.
When: Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Price: TBA
More info: marchofdimes.org
Greenville Remodeling Expo
What: A comprehensive home remodeling expo that can help make your dream home a reality. Experts will be on hand showcasing such areas as cabinetry and countertops, flooring, sunrooms and additions, basement finishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, and energy-efficient windows and exterior products.
When: Jan. 14-16, 2022
Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive
Price: Adults $4, children 18-under free
More info: homeshowcenter.com/overview/greenville
Southern Home and Garden Show
What: The largest and most popular home and garden event in South Carolina, with thousands of square feet of exhibits featuring landscape design, lawn and garden equipment, interior design, windows and window treatments, flooring, decking, outdoor living, home entertainment and automation and more.
When: Feb. 18-20, 2022
Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive
Price: Adults $8, seniors $6, children 12-under free
More info: southernhomeandgardenshow.com