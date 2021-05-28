Upstate real estate happenings for May 28, 2021

A Walk Through the Law Course

What: A mandatory core course from Western Upstate MLS that with few exceptions is required of all South Carolina real estate licensees before renewal. It is an intensive coverage of state license law as rewritten in 2017. Written in a highly interactive format, this course is both engaging and provides an insight into how to read statutes and apply them to daily real estate practice.

When: June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Live online

Price $50

More info: westernupstatemls.com

HBA Social Club

What: Networking event for members of the Homebuilders Association of Greenville, or those interested in joining.

When: June 3, 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: The Habitap, 1325 Miller Road, Greenville

Price: Contact HBA for details

More info: Homebuilders Association of Greenville, (864) 254-0133

Secrets to Credit, Homeownership, Selling, Investing and Creating Business

What: Seminar designed to help you better understand the steps to credit, homeownership, home selling, investing and creating a business. Hosted by Realtors Sharita Rector and Wade Watt of Ponce Realty Group.

When: June 13, 5-8 p.m.

Where: 801 Spartan Blvd., Spartanburg

Price: Free for attendees, $50 for vendors

More info: rwwinvestments.com

Enhancing Customer Service Through Tax Records

What: Seminar that helps agents make better use of basic property searches, tax records, flood sections of property reports, demographic and school information, and other tools that can simplify the work day. Instructed by Danielle Longdue.

When: June 16, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville

Price: $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers

More info: ggar.com

Upstate CREIA Monthly Meeting

What: Monthly meeting of the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association, featuring guest speakers, networking, education and more.

When: June 21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Hilton, 45 West Orchard Park Drive, Greenville

Price: Free for members, $20 for nonmembers

More info: upstatecreia.com

When: June 29, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville

Price $45 for GGAR members, $85 for nonmembers

More info: ggar.com

Business Fair 2021

What: Mix and mingle with local small business owners at a business fair put on by the Greenville Chamber. Exhibitor tables are $250 for investors, and $500 for non-investors.

When: July 15

Where: Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Road

Price: Free

More info: greenvillechamber.org

HBA of Anderson Golf Classic

What: The 40th annual golf classic put on by the Homebuilders Association of Anderson, which allows members to relax and connect with one another. Event is typically a sellout. Includes longest drive, closest to pin, and putting contests.

When: Sept. 16

Where: Cobbs Glenn Country Club, 2201 Cobbs Way, Anderson

Price: Contact HBAA for details

More info: hbaofanderson.com/golf-tournament/

HBA of Greater Spartanburg Sporting Clays

What: Annual fall shooting event put on by the Homebuilders Association of Greater Spartanburg. Register by Oct. 5. Optional five-stand available before event. Participants must bring own shells, ear protection and eye protection.

When: Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m.

Where: River Bend Sportsman’s Resort, 1000 Wilkie Bridge Road, Inman

Price: $400 for team of four

More info: hbaspartanburg.com

Upstate Parade of Homes

What: Discover creative ideas and new possibilities by touring new homes built by approved professional builders associated with the Homebuilders Association of Greenville.

When: Oct. 8-19 and 15-17

Where: Various sites

Price: TBA

More info: upstateparadeofhomes.com

HBA of Anderson Fall Clay Shoot

What: Annual tournament open to shooters of all experience levels, which also provides networking opportunity for members of the Homebuilders Association of Anderson. Price includes 100 targets, 12-gauge shotgun and lunch.

When: Oct. 8

Where: Belton Gun Club, 200 Corner Road, Belton

Price: $100

More info: hbaofanderson.com/fall-clay-shoot/

Spartanburg Fall Home and Garden Show

What: Exhibits featuring the latest in home improvement products and services, furnishings and accessories, and decorating and remodeling ideas.

When: Oct. 30-31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Spartanburg

Price: Free

More info: local.aarp.org

Greenville Real Estate Award

What: Award that pays tribute to a member of the real estate and economic development community who has shown outstanding leadership, vision and a long history of service to the community. The event also includes an appeal to support the March of Dimes. Registration opens June 1.

When: Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Price: TBA

More info: marchofdimes.org

Greenville Remodeling Expo

What: A comprehensive home remodeling expo that can help make your dream home a reality. Experts will be on hand showcasing such areas as cabinetry and countertops, flooring, sunrooms and additions, basement finishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, and energy-efficient windows and exterior products.

When: Jan. 14-16, 2022

Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive

Price: Adults $4, children 18-under free

More info: http://www.homeshowcenter.com/overview/greenville