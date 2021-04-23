The hills are alive: In Greenville County, mountain living has never been more in demand

It’s a place with four clearly defined seasons, and where it’s not uncommon to glimpse wildlife like deer, turkey or black bear. Backyards can offer views of Blue Ridge peaks, while waterfalls and rock-strewn creeks are often just a short hike away. The mountains of extreme northern Greenville County can seem a million miles from anywhere—except the booming real estate market that’s gripping much of the Upstate.

Indeed, the winding, climbing roads leading to communities off Scenic Highway 11 or U.S. Highway 25 have proven no deterrent to buyers from both within South Carolina and without, who are looking for peace and seclusion on either a full-time or temporary basis. With low inventory, single-digit days on market and multiple-offer situations, South Carolina’s narrow stretch of the Appalachian chain is in demand more than ever before.

“I’d say mountain properties right now are very, very hot,” said Tom Marchant, Realtor and vice president for marketing at Greenville’s Marchant Real Estate. “If you had asked me a year or two ago, I’d have said they were still dragging behind lake properties and beach properties. But with the events of this past year, there has been a huge demand for mountain properties. In one particular area, there might have been 10 houses on the market before. Not there’s only one.”

What’s driving that unprecedented interest? No surprise, the pandemic and its related effects are leading many people to seek life away from cities—and turning the South Carolina mountains into an ideal escape.

“I think people have decided that for too long they’ve lived in cities close to each other, and on smaller lot sizes. Now people just want some space,” said Keller Williams Greenville Upstate agent Sandy Clayton, whose office is in the Spartanburg County foothills town of Campobello. “People are coming here from all over the country because we have four seasons, they’re tired of being right on top of their neighbors, and they just want a more peaceful lifestyle.”

A ‘drastic difference’ in inventory

Although Marchant works out of Greenville, his family has long had a connection to the area around Caesar’s Head, and he does several million dollars’ worth of business in that region annually. The majority of his clients looking in the mountains are seeking not primary residences but second homes they can use for quick and easy getaways. They come not just from South Carolina, but anywhere within a few hours’ drive of the Upstate.

“People regionally are snapping them up left and right because they want to be able to get to something within a three- to four-hour drive distance from their home that’s easy to get away to. I think more families right now are opting for more regional vacations rather than international vacations on vacations on the West Coast. There are so many unknowns,” Marchant said.

“People are kind of flocking here from other areas of the country where there’s political strife, higher taxes, lockdowns, that kind of thing. Then there’s a heavy amount (of buyers) who are more local and have driven up from the state of South Carolina—people who want to be within a few hours’ drive of their homes.”

Those moving to the mountains often have a vision of what they want their new house to be: secluded, out in the woods, with a back porch offering a spectacular view of Table Rock or Sassafrass Mountain. But those types of homes can be rare, not to mention rustic. Residents seeking modern conveniences—such as municipal water and sewer—are more apt to end up in one of the developments that dot the mountains: places like Cliffs Valley, The Cliffs at Mountain Park, The Cliffs at Glassy or Crescent Mountain Vineyards.

“It’s hard to find something that’s just out on its own in the middle of nowhere,” Marchant said. “That tends to be what people have in their minds, what they dream of. But when the rubber meets the road, it’s usually a property within a development. Now, that doesn’t mean you’re stacked on top of each other—you can still have a development that’s well-planned and beautiful and very natural. But that tends to be where people are going to find their opportunities.”

Clayton says her clients tend to be open-minded; if they can’t find a property with a mountain view, for instance, something with a view of a rocky creek will do. But the scarcity is real: according to the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, inventory in the three areas encompassing the mountains was down 43, 40 and 31 percent in March year-over-year.

“At all price points, we’re seeing multiple-offer situations and inventory is extremely limited,” Clayton said. “It’s crazy, because we’re not used to seeing that. We’re used to looking up at The Cliffs at Glassy and seeing like 55 active houses, something like that. Last time I looked, it was like 16 or 17. That’s a drastic difference from what we’ve been seeing.”

‘Unmatched’ peace and tranquility

Prospective homeowners set on finding their mountain abode do have another alternative: buying a lot and building a home themselves. Lots in the South Carolina mountain region are plentiful and relatively inexpensive, with some going for just a few thousand dollars. But building the home? Right now, that’s the sticking point.

“The cost of construction has put a damper on building on lots,” Marchant said, “because it’s just so expensive to build right now.”

Builders are busy, materials can be tougher to find due to pandemic-related supply chain tie-ups, and everything on the home-building front is just more expensive and time-consuming. “With the turnaround of getting a house built right now,” Clayton said, “you could be waiting two years because the builders are so backed up.”

The allure of the region, though, remains. The mountains are unlike anywhere else South Carolina, and their seclusion has made them even more coveted in an era when so many can work from home. Even when the pandemic ends, Marchant believes, the demand for properties in the area will remain at an elevated rate.

“Someone living there full-time, they definitely have to consider that their essential services are 20 minutes away,” Marchant said. “But at the same time, the peace and quiet and tranquility up there is unmatched. I always say that Caesar’s Head is like living a world away, but you’re only 45 minutes from downtown Greenville.”