The heart of Hartness: Eye-catching architecture just the beginning in Eastside neighborhood

Although the color palette is comprised almost entirely of neutrals, the neighborhood remains a feast for the eyes. There’s one home with a pair of handsome chimneys set at an angle, another with a bold balcony railing, still more with dramatic arches welcoming guests to the front patio. There are roofs with dazzling architectural shingles, shutters adorned with eye-catching designs, and shakes, stone or brick that command attention.

This is the type of neighborhood Sean Hartness envisioned when he first began planning to develop his family’s Eastside estate back in 2007. Although the project was delayed by the recession and didn’t break ground until 2016, the resulting Hartness community is nothing short of beguiling--not just because of the architecture of the homes, not just because of the sweeping green spaces, but because of a total package unlike anything else in the Upstate.

“We wanted to create a place that really resonated as authentic and got back to home styles and vernaculars that are classic,” said Hartness, chief executive officer of Hartness Development. “Whether they have an English influence or a French influence, they resonate as true to place. They’re not ostentatious. They’re really inheritable homes that pay homage to some of the great communities from around the South that are really iconic. Not because they’re giant homes with crazy rooflines, but because they’re distilled down to classic forms with great textures and great materiality.”

There’s a lot to take in at Hartness, which welcomed its first residents in 2018, has around 64 full-time residents now, and has nearly 200 homes that are sold or in the process of being constructed. Of the property’s 444 acres, 180 are preserved as green space, including 15 miles of trails. A grand lawn sweeps through the center of the community, opening to views of the Blue Ridge. And then there are the homes, which echo great architecture from around the South and around the world.

“People are saying they are ready for a fresh, new concept,” said David Robertson, director of sales at Hartness. “What we've embarked on is curating authentic architecture out of specific eras. Sometimes they can't describe why they like it, but it's been around for a thousand years--Greek revival, English vernacular and so forth. So the first impression is like, ‘Wow, you're curating a really neat-looking, cool village here that’s family-centric.’ And I think they’re thrilled there’s no golf course.”

Green streets and exterior texture

The Hartness family has been a presence on the Upstate business scene for eight decades, beginning when Sean’s grandfather Tom moved to Greenville and began bottling soda. That evolved into a packing solutions company, which was located on the Hartness estate off S.C. Highway 14 until it was sold. Sean Hartness began looking into ways of developing the property, eventually deciding to take on the project himself.

“We’re Greenville people,” he said. “The idea was not necessarily the easy route, which would have been to sell it to a Pulte or Ryan homes, which quite frankly would have been a heck of a lot easier and made a lot more money. We really made a conscious decision that this needed to be a project that

showed a future way of development in Greenville County, at least, that maximized the amount of green space left for recreation and passive uses.”

Hartness partnered with Atlanta-based designer Lew Oliver, who planned the community around the great lawn with its mountain vista, fashioned a range of home types spanning estates to cottages, and incorporated a “green streets” concept developed by British urbanist designer Christopher Alexander--homes that front a grassy common area, with cars feeding into rear alleys.

“This was one of the projects in which we thought we could bring this idea to life,” Oliver said. “It was really unproven in the market at the time. And Sean was a brave guy and said, ‘I'll commit to this concept.’ I would say the market responded very well to that, and houses on those streets have come with a premium in price.”

Amid this community awash in public green spaces, Oliver calls the home styles the “icing on the cake.” The influences come from everywhere--English, French, Italian even Craftsman, all of them evident in prominent Southern neighborhoods such as those in downtown Greenville or on the Charleston peninsula.

A primary ingredient in that styling is texture, apparent in upgraded roofs, custom front doors, high-quality windows and an array of other exterior touches. “Those textures are what really hold the place together. There are a lot of people that go overboard on color, and that's one way of doing it. The other way to do it is to pull back on color and let the textures really show off,” Oliver said.

“That's my personal way to do things, and I think that's Sean's preference. So textures are very important. So is the idea that materiality matters--the materials are real and they're permanent. And the thing that holds the big houses and the little houses together is the commitment to quality regardless of size. So the school teacher cottage is going to have the same quality as the millionaire's house. And that's a very important principle.”

Delivering a mixed-use component

Hartness in March announced the second phase of its development, the release of 43 new homesites as well as cottage and townhome offerings. Work on a hotel is underway, with the goal of a summer 2022 completion. Thales Academy, an independent school based in North Carolina, will open a Hartness location in 2023. And tenants are being curated for the Village Center, a mixed-use area whose namesake restaurant, Village Kitchen, will open in a few weeks.

“We’re doing a lot of market research on just how much commercial space we want to build,” said Clay Driggers, director of development at Hartness. “Certainly there will be a residential component to the Village Center. So we're kind of casting that vision right now, working on 3-D models and renderings. But we're very bullish on delivering a mixed-use component to this community beyond the hotel and the school, and really providing a place to eat, a place to sit, a place to get a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.”

The Hartness concept is clearly resonating--Robertson said he’s had prospective buyers from Sacramento and Manhattan Beach in California, Chicago, South Florida, even the South Carolina coast. “With the push up toward Summerville, people are scratching their heads going, ‘Wow, I love South

Carolina, but should I rethink this?’ We’re really getting converged on from all four corners, which is a blessing,” he added.

And Hartness is proud to see his family estate become home to many more families. “It’s extraordinarily gratifying to see people living here now and see children playing,” he said. “We’re creating this incredible place where people come together, meet one another, interact together. We're kind of weaving this fabric, and the people are bringing it to life.”