The Cliffs releases 27 new waterfront homesites on Lake Keowee

Amid an unprecedented demand for real estate on Lake Keowee, The Cliffs company has announced the release of 27 new waterfront homesites at its lakeside development near Clemson.

The homesites at The Landing at The Cliffs at Keowee Springs range from .7 to 3 acres, and all are equipped for private docks and feature expansive lake and mountain views. The properties range in price from $850,000 to $3 million.

An exclusive addition of more than 600 acres at The Cliffs at Keowee Springs, The Landing includes a limited number of homesites with plans for future added amenities. The Cliffs’ owners, South Street Partners, are currently planning a new Lake Club for members of The Landing, which will include a grand lawn area, pools, wellness amenities and a club snack bar.

The release comes on the heels of an announcement in April, when the Travelers Rest-based company released 33 homesites at The Landing. Demand for Lake Keowee real estate was evident in The Cliffs’ numbers for the first quarter of 2021, when the company saw a 345 percent volume increase over the same period in 2020, represented in 37 transactions worth $17.7 million.

Located less than an hour from Greenville, Lake Keowee has experienced a boom in popularity, driven largely by out-of-state buyers seeking an escape from city life. Active waterfront listings on Keowee are in short supply--as of last month, there were fewer than 30 on all 300 miles of the lake’s shoreline.

NAI Earle Furman finds Crossroads HQ

Drew Stamm of the Greenville commercial real estate firm NAI Earle Furman represented tenant Crossroads Treatment Centers in leasing 20,824 square feet of office space located at 200 East Broad St. in the Elliott Davis building.

Crossroads is a behavioral healthcare company founded in 2005, providing medication-assisted treatment and measurement-based care to patients with substance use disorders and mental health illnesses. Terms of the lease were not disclosed.

“Communication is key throughout the process, and whether I had a question during the day, or in the evening on the weekend, they were always there for us,” said Cory Lesko, chief development officer for Crossroads. “Drew seemed genuinely committed to us succeeding.”

Leadership shuffle at Herlong

Joan Herlong and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty has made two changes to its leadership team.

Jackson Herlong, who had been broker-in-charge since September of 2017, has been promoted to chief strategy officer as well as broker-in-charge of the Clemson office. There he will oversee the agency’s short- and long-term messaging and market positioning along with focusing on the firm’s relationship with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Meanwhile, William Herlong, who had been serving as in-house legal counsel, will become the new chief operating officer as well as broker-in-charge of the Greenville office. Herlong and Associated has been

selling real estate in the Upstate since 2011, and earlier this year recorded a $10 million transaction that was a record for the company.

Upstate firms welcome new agents

Several Upstate real estate firms welcomed new agents recently.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors welcomed Stacie Hogan to its North Pleasantburg office, and Aaron Pastor and Katie Phillips to its Spartanburg office. Hogan has a background in construction management and has also worked at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Pastor has lived in the Upstate for 25 years, and holds associate degrees in applied science and general technologies.

ReMax Realty Professionals recently welcomed Rebecca Harrison, who was born in Greenville and raised in Pickens. And Joy Real Estate of Mauldin and Taylors welcomed Danny Monroe, who has been a pastor for the past 20 years.

Raimondo to probe lumber costs

Pressure from the National Association of Home Builders on public officials to address soaring lumber costs may have borne fruit. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo promised to make the matter a priority when speaking with lawmakers during a recent Congressional subcommittee hearing on the proposed 2022 federal budget.

Lumber prices have jumped 250 percent over the past year, adding thousands to the cost of building a home. NAHB officials have been lobbying members of Congress and the Department of Commerce to address the subject.

“The home building industry and the housing sector is a vital portion of our economy, and they are struggling as you say. A lot of supply chains have been disrupted during the pandemic. It isn’t just lumber,” Raimondo said in response to a question during the hearing.

“So right now we are trying to get under the covers of what’s going on, what are the root causes, and then what can we do … to try to solve the problem. Because I understand the problem, and it affects the whole industry.”

NAHB chairman Chuck Fowke was glad to hear it. “I was greatly encouraged to see that our efforts to make the lumber issue front and center in Washington are paying dividends,” he said.

Revitalization Award nominees sought

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors is seeking nominees for the 2021 Revitalization Awards, which celebrate those who have invested a substantial amount of time and money into a property and seen it greatly impact an area of the community.

Eligible properties include but are not limited to individual residential homes, subdivisions, commercial businesses, multifamily dwellings, public property such as parks and trails, or historic homes or landmarks. Deadline for entry is July 30. Contact GGAR at (864) 672-4427 for further information.

