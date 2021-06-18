The changing face of Tiger Town: Location, football success driving Clemson’s growth

When Joan Herlong and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty decided to open a second office, the established Greenville agency honed in on Clemson — and not because they were fans of the university’s football program. Sales trends convinced them they needed a presence in a college town 35 miles from their home base.

“What we're finding is a lot of buyers that can live anywhere are coming to us for the region more than for any specific property. And many of these buyers are really attracted to the Western Upstate in general, as sort of a part of Greenville to live in,” said Jackson Herlong, broker-in-charge of the company’s new Clemson office. “A lot of these people are moving here from larger markets because their offices have closed or changed. And as long as they have access to high-speed internet and an international airport, they were allowed to cast a wide net.”

That net is increasingly landing not just on Greenville, but also the large swath of Upstate to its west — home to a chain of popular lakes and some of the state’s most scenic and unspoiled land. At the center of that region is Clemson, home not just to South Carolina’s second-largest university, but now also a burgeoning real estate landscape driven partly by the success of the Tigers’ football team, with branches reaching out into lake country and beyond.

“It's really taking on a life of its own,” Herlong said. “We would sort of have been a fool to not explore this possibility based on where the growth in our sales has come from. We've grown all over the place, but the growth in the Western Upstate has been really astronomical.”

Clemson, where Zillow reports average home prices have risen 63 percent over the past decade, has been a part of that growth. Higher enrollment at the university has meant more purpose-built and privately-run student housing, a source of consternation among many locals who fear losing some of the town’s charm. But it’s not just students flocking to Clemson, according to Eric Newton, who’s worked in real estate in the area since he graduated from Clemson in 1998.

“You have a lot of full-time residents, but it also seems a lot of the buyers here in recent years have been people who are either retiring here because they want to participate in the athletic program as a spectator, or they have second homes here,” said Newton, president, CEO and broker-in-charge at Focus Realty in Clemson. “They may spend a chunk of their time here, but they have a primary home in Charleston or wherever else they live. So you’re seeing a lot of transient ownership.”

Football raising Clemson’s profile

Clemson benefits from being between two areas enjoying real estate booms of their own: Lake Keowee, where available waterfront properties are growing increasingly scarce, and Pendleton, a thriving community anchored by a historic downtown. But there’s also another factor at work: the success of a Clemson University football program that’s won national championships in two of the past five years.

That football success has driven not just enrollment and its associated student housing, but it’s also raised greater awareness of this picturesque college town nestled between scenic lakes and the foothills of the Blue Ridge. “They've really taken advantage of their football team’s success, and parlayed that

into a much larger national profile for the school, for the region, for the Upstate of South Carolina,” Herlong said.

“Clemson has drawn the eye of a lot of people that would not have otherwise looked in the Upstate,” he added. “I can't tell you how many people over the eight years I've been doing real estate have had the Upstate brought to their attention by Clemson. Maybe a family member attended the school, or their daughter's looking there, or whatever. And they're moving from New York or New Jersey or Illinois or somewhere like that. And then it just obviously holds up like nicely in comparison, and then they decide to stay.”

Success on the football field has also led many Tigers fans who live elsewhere to invest in properties they can use on home football weekends, or as family retreats, or even as second home. “Lake Keowee might have the largest collection of Clemson football memorabilia anywhere in the world,” Herlong said. Sales of condos to be used on football weekends have increased. Others are buying in Clemson’s downtown, where the ability to walk to the stadium offsets the renovations many older homes require.

“Houses especially in the downtown area sell at a premium,” Newton said. “There are a lot of houses built in the 1960s and ’70s that are in need of being updated. You’re seeing a lot of that now. There are a lot of houses being gutted and renovated, because they pay a premium for the property, and then spend a chunk trying to get them up to 2021 standards.”

The numbers bear that out. The Western Upstate, of which Clemson is a part, saw closed sales increase 33.1 percent in April 2021 over April 2020, according to the most recent report available from Western Upstate MLS. Properties in the region are receiving an average of 98.1 percent of sales price, and inventory is down 36.4 percent year-over-year.

“Clemson is a small town, and that’s been part of its feel,” Herlong said. “But as more people learn about our region, and the downsides of other regions, Clemson becomes more and more appealing. And I really do think of it as an extension of the greater Greenville market. I know Clemson is its own independent entity with its own economy and social scene. But there are a lot of people that live in Greenville and work at the university, or live on the lake. So there’s a lot of cross-pollination throughout the entire region.”

Welcome to Patrick Square

When Herlong and Associates’ Clemson branch moves into its permanent office in July, it will become part of a development that’s changed the face of the town’s real estate market. Patrick Square is a master-planned community unlike anything Clemson has seen before, with a large area of residential homes abutting a commercial area full of shops, bars, restaurants, fitness centers, medical facilities, offices and other offerings.

Begun by developer and Clemson graduate William Cheezem, and continued by son Michael after his father passed in 2009, Patrick Square has been in the works since before the recession of 2008, Newton said. “When you drive out there and look at it, it seems like it came out of nowhere,” he added. “But Patrick Square took a long time to get off the ground.”

The residential portion of Patrick Square contains more than 300 homes or home sites, the bulk of which are sold, according to the development’s website. Home prices range from the high $300,000s into the

$500,000s, making them more upscale than other residential offerings in Clemson. The nearby Town Center has over 45 businesses either open or preparing to open doors.

Reception to the development within Clemson has been positive, Newton said. “People love Patrick Square,” he added. “I don’t really ever hear anything negative about it.” And Herlong expects the commercial area to really take off this fall, when Clemson will welcome full capacity at its football stadium for the first time since before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can go to four different bars and have a drink with somebody 100 yards from my office, and I’m kind of excited about that,” he said. “I'm excited about being a part of that community and contributing to that culture. We haven't been there during a football season, and certainly not even close to a normal season since last year was so odd. So we predict that it will come roaring back this fall and that Patrick Square will really become a social center for people coming into town.”

Indeed, Clemson still revolves around the familiar rhythms of the university, such as students returning to campus and the energy of home football weekends. No question, Clemson is growing — its population has increased 25.3 percent since 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — and its real estate is becoming more in demand. But through it all, Clemson’s identity remains intact.

“It still very much feels like a college town,” Newton said. “Some people think that downtown is starting to lose its character because of larger buildings being built, but I imagine every generation has said the same thing. Things just change. I don’t want it to be a big city by any means — I like that it’s a small town. But I think change is inevitable. If we ty to do it an intelligent way, and we require developers to build in a way that’s respectful to the community and in alignment with the heritage of the school, I think all that change is OK.”