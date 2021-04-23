Strong demand in industrial sector bolsters Greenville commercial market

Although several sectors in Upstate commercial real estate continue to recover from the pandemic, Greenville’s industrial market still shows strong demand due to the rise of e-commerce and the expectation of same-day or next-day delivery among customers across the United States.
That’s according to a first-quarter 2021 market report released by Greenville commercial brokerage NAI Earle Furman, which showed industrial vacancy in Greenville County dipping only slightly—from 5.8 percent to 5.9 percent—from the fourth quarter of last year. Industrial rental rates are up slightly, and key indicators remain in line with national benchmarks, although a number of pandemic-related move-outs have resulted in negative absorption.
NAI Earle Furman reports a less robust picture for the retail and hospitality sectors, which comprise 20 percent of jobs in the Greenville metro area and were among the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic. A trend of negative absorption is expected to continue, and retail vacancies remain on the rise. Investment volume has been a lone key indicator of stability.
In the Greenville office sector, leasing has slowed due to the pandemic and the related effect of more people working from home. But the area has added back about half the jobs initially lost due to the pandemic, and the market can expect flat annual absorption along with rents that continue to decline.
Allen Tate expands to Anderson
Allen Tate Realtors recently announced the opening of a new office in Anderson, its eighth location in the Upstate.
The new office is located at 4325 Old Mill Road, Suite A, near the intersection of Liberty Highway and Clemson Boulevard in the Northlake area of Anderson. Allen Tate Mortgage and Insurance representatives are also available to clients. Clay Vassey is the branch leader.
“The Anderson office is open and modern and ideally situated near a busy traffic corridor. It’s convenient for both clients and agents and will allow us to expand our presence in this desirable area,” said Mark Bardo, Allen Tate regional vice president for the Upstate. “We look forward to working with buyers and sellers in Anderson County, as well as agents who might be looking for a new real estate home.”
Caine Commercial closes deals
Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine recently closed several deals in the Upstate.
On the sales front, Sammy DuBose of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented Woodvan in the sale of 4.16 acres at Fairforest Way and Cavalier Drive in Greenville to WhiteLane Acquisitions, represented by Pete Brett of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine.
DuBose also represented Carlton Lee and Carolyn Lee Baker in the sale of a 3,200-square-foot Greenville warehouse and 3,400-square-foot office building at 250 Interstate Blvd. to Plantation at Pelham, as well
as Thrift Group in the sale of a 27,923-square-foot retail building at 423-425 Oak Road in Piedmont to General Shale Brick.
Also, Tim Satterfield of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented Templar Investments in the sale of a 9,600-square-foot industrial building at 112 Terrapin Road in Spartanburg to Cannon. Satterfield also represented Richard J. Nimz and Yaesuk K. Nimz in the sale of a 1,750-square-foot retail building at 810 W. O. Ezell Blvd. in Spartanburg to Dosti Properties.
In leasing, T Cox of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented tenant Conversion Labs in lease renewal and expansion negotiations for a 14,393-square-foot office space at 651 Brookfield Parkway in Greenville with landlord Front Street-Brookfield. Harry Croxton of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented landlord AWG in the leasing of a 1,529-square-foot office space at 117 Woodruff Place Circle in Simpsonville to tenant God Wink.
And in Spartanburg, Brett represented tenant Birth Tissue Donor Services of Tennessee in the leasing of a 1,400-square-foot retail space in Merchant’s Plaza at 110 Garner Road from landlord Waterstone Southeast Portfolio.
S.C. home stock among nation’s youngest
Thanks in large part to surging markets like Greenville experiencing an increase in transplants and retirees, South Carolina has some of the youngest housing stock in the nation.
The median age of owner-occupied homes in South Carolina is 28 years, making it just one of eight states to boast a median age of 30 or younger. The Palmetto State has seen a number of population growth hot spots in recent years including Greenville County, which by 2035 is projected to have more residents than 24 of the state’s other counties combined.
The median age of owner-occupied homes in the United States is 39 years, according to information released by the National Association of Home Builders. New York has the oldest homes with a median age of 60, years while Nevada’s housing stock is youngest 23 years. In Georgia’s median home age is 27 years, while North Carolina’s is tied with its southern neighbor at 28.
Higgason joins Caine in Spartanburg
Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Angi Higgason as a residential agent to its Spartanburg office.
Higgason, a recent transplant to the Upstate, graduated from Ohio State University where she majored in Allied Health Education. From there, she received a graduate certificate from Franklin University in instructional design and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in the same field. She has also taught music for several years, and is a military veteran.
C. Dan Joyner adds McDowell
Matthew McDowell has been added as an agent at the North Pleasantburg Drive office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors. When not assisting clients, the Greenville resident enjoys exercising, playing guitar and volunteering at his church.
