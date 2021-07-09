Sprawling Simpsonville estate on more than 12 acres sells for $3.2 million

It sits on more than 12 acres near the Five Forks area, it boasts a bonus room bigger than some apartments, it has a pool, fire pit and outdoor kitchen in the backyard — and it went for $3.2 million.

That was the selling price for a sprawling estate outside Simpsonville, which according to Zillow closed on June 29. Gated and surrounded by a split-rail fence, the 12.3-acre property features a long driveway that leads to a 7,000-square-foot home constructed in 2008. In addition to five bedrooms and six baths, the home features an 890-square-foot bonus room, a billiards room, multiple stairways and a spacious deck overlooking the pool area.

The agents representing the seller and buyer were not disclosed. The estate on Bruce Farm Road had last sold in 2017 for $1.365 million, according to public records.

Greenville among real estate markets to watch

Greenville is one of the U.S. markets to watch, particularly in a “boutique” category that includes midsized cities with cultural appeal that weathered the pandemic better than others, according the Urban Land Institute’s most recent edition of its Emerging Trends in Real Estate study.

Among overall U.S. markets to watch, Greenville ranked 26th — ahead of much larger metros such as Los Angeles, Miami, Sam Diego, Seattle and Minneapolis — and three spots behind Charleston, only other South Carolina city on the list. When it comes to homebuilding prospects, Greenville ranked 14th, six spots ahead of Charleston.

According to the Urban Land Institute, boutique markets such as Greenville, Des Moines, Knoxville and Portland, Maine, “will continue to develop into lively, diverse, and affordable destinations.” These are midsized cities with populations between 600,000 and 1.3 million, lively downtowns, diversity in cultural and outdoor options, and stable economic bases. “Along with their lower cost of living and cost of doing business, they offer something for everyone,” according to the ULI.

Herlong to formally open Clemson office

Joan Herlong and Associates Sotheby’s International Real Estate will officially christen its new Clemson office with a ribbon-cutting on July 15.

The event is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. at the office at 148 Thomas Green Blvd. in the Patrick Square development. The Clemson office of Herlong and Associates, its first outside its Greenville headquarters, will feature nontraditional operating hours to encourage walk-in traffic as well as a state-of-the-art storefront display. Jackson Herlong is the location’s broker in charge.

NAI Earle Furman announces transactions

The sale of a bank building in Greenville and a 59,000-square-foot industrial property in Spartanburg were among the transactions recently announced by the Upstate commercial real estate firm NAI Earle Furman.

In Greenville, Keith Jones, McNeil Epps and Earle Furman represented First Citizens Bank and Trust Company in the sale of a 10,856-square-foot office building located at 501 Roper Mountain Road to

Roper Mountain Road Investors. In Easley, Jones and Epps represented JSCI GMS, LLC, in the sale of a 16-acre property at 105 Stewart Drive to Getty's Middle Holdings. In Woodruff, Ellice Niedrach represented Lynwood Jordan, Mary Lynn Lowe and Susan Hendrix in the sale of 61.24 acres at 2030 and 2040 Old Orchard Road to Ivan Block.

In Anderson, Jimmy Wright represented Russell Stover Chocolates in the sale of a 4,400-square-foot retail property located at 101 Destination Blvd. to AJ’s Bar and Grill. Also in Anderson, John Powell and Michael Branch represented JLT Investments in the sale of a 2,750-square-foot office property at 110 Montgomery Drive to Learn Upstate.

In Spartanburg, Kevin Pogue and Dan Dunn represented American First Federal in the sale of a 59,724-square-foot industrial property at 298 Commercial Road to Dingler US Properties. And in Lincolnton, Ga., Rusty Hamrick represented Elberton Farm in the purchase of a 174.7-acre farm at 3495 Elberton Highway from Bradley and Janice Bailey.

On the leasing front, Jones, Epps and Furman represented landlord Welltower in leasing an office space at 10 Enterprise Blvd. in Greenville to Elle OBGYN. Jones and Epps also represented landlord DJNT Investments in leasing office space at 18-20 Memorial Medical Drive in Greenville to Vinea Properties. Geoff Beans represented landlord 117 Haywood Road in leasing a retail space at 117 Haywood Road in Greenville to VLove Esthetics.

Beans and Michael Roth represented landlord Sun Management Corp. in leasing a retail space at 1120 North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville to Global Staffing Solutions. Jones and Epps represented landlord Windstream in leasing office space at 301 North Main St. in Greenville to Zuendt Engineering.

Hunter Garrett and John Staunton represented landlord 2355 Hwy 101 in leasing an industrial space at 2355 Highway 101 South in Greer to Liberty Communities. Garrett and Staunton represented landlord Spartanburg Center No. 2 in leasing an industrial space at Fortis Drive in Duncan to Taz Mechanical. Garrett and Staunton represented landlord Peden Properties in leasing an industrial property at 208 Old Fork Shoals Road in Greenville to MECART.

Beans represented landlord Pageland SC GN in leasing an industrial space at 505 South Pearl St. in Pageland to Chesco Services. Garrett and Staunton represented landlord Dial Dubose in leasing an industrial space at 2425 Rutherford Road in Greenville to Diversified Systems.

In Simpsonville, Jimmy Wright represented landlord Magnolia Property Group in leasing a retail space at 932 Northeast Main St. Ted Lyerly and Beans represented tenant, Express Oil Change. And in Greer, Alex Campbell represented landlord Greenville Business Center in leasing an industrial property at 171 Johns Road to Huxtable Electric. Epps and Jones represented the tenant.

Lyons Industrial closes pair of deals

Lyons Industrial Properties of Spartanburg recently handled transactions for a pair of clients, AWL Techniek and CarbTex.

Company president Bobby Lyons oversaw the sale of 4231 Orchard Park Blvd. in Spartanburg to AWL Techniek, a specialist in the design and construction of smart and robotic machines. The company focuses on the automotive, metalworking and logistics industries, and has over 600 worldwide employees.

Also, Luke Lyons and Joe Lomady represented CarbTex in the leasing of 6,600 square feet of office and warehouse space at 1021 Old Stage Road in Simpsonville. The company manufactures carbon fiber for a variety of industries including automotive, aerospace, textile, industrial and the military.

Cardinal Commercial announces transactions

Cardinal Commercial Properties of Greenville recently announced several transactions.

Cardinal represented the purchaser in the sale of 19.55 acres on Highway 29 North in Anderson. Cardinal also represented the landlord in leasing an office suite to John I Smith Charities. And the commercial real estate firm represented the landlord in leasing an executive office suite to Preferred Precision Group.

Upstate real estate firms welcome new agents

Several Upstate real estate firms recently welcomed new agents.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors announced the addition of Tammy Ferguson to its Woodruff at Five Forks office, and Jessica Clark to its North Pleasantburg location. Ferguson, an Upstate native and agent for 18 years, holds degrees from Greenville Technical College and is also a notary public. Clark, a Louisiana native and former teacher, comes to real estate after successfully renovating several properties.

The Greenville-Simpsonville office of Allen Tate Realtors welcomed Charlotte Wright, who spent much of her youth in the Upstate and has a background in education. Coldwell Banker Exclusive Realty and Management of Anderson welcomed Hannah Addison, who grew up in Piedmont and gradated from Greenville Technical College.

And Carolina Foothills Real Estate of Clemson welcomed Katie Kay, Dana Lasher and Karen Sawyer. Kay graduated from Clemson University and formerly worked as a behavioral analyst. Lasher, a Connecticut native married to a Clemson grad, formerly worked in marketing for several large companies. Sawyer, a Clemson resident for 20 years, comes from a long career in high-end furniture sales.