Secrets to a sale: Even in red-hot Greenville, home sellers must take certain steps

Put up a “For Sale” sign, and wait for the cash to roll in. In a real estate market as hot as Greenville, where there’s precious little inventory and many homes can spark bidding wars, selling a home seems just that simple.

If only it were that easy. Even in a blistering market where available homes at certain price points can get snapped in a matter of hours, offering a house for sale comes with no guarantees. In fact, market conditions in Greenville can sometimes even complicate the sale of homes that fetch too high a price, given that appraisals have become hold-your-breath affairs.

“Sellers, even in a hot market, have to be really careful about pricing their home. That means listening to an agent, going through the comps, and making sure it’s priced appropriately,” said Virginia Hayes, a 20-year Greenville resident and a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Caine.

“If it’s priced right and positioned right, you’re going to get multiple offers typically in this market. But you have to work with your agent to make sure you’re setting a price that’s going to appraise. Because there’s nothing worse than getting it under contract, and it doesn’t appraise, and you have to put it back on the market and you’re going to get less.”

Finding the right price

It happens, even in greater Greenville, where there are only around 3,000 available homes—less than half of what there should be. Sellers still need to cover their bases: ensuring the front yard offers enough curb appeal, decluttering the interior, making any obvious repairs. But selling a home in Greenville also depends on several other factors, the biggest of which is price.

Price the home too high, and it risks sitting while other homes are being sold. Price it too low, and prospective buyers may wonder if something’s wrong. Even what many sellers view as a best-case situation, multiple offers that drive up the price, can become risky propositions if the contract price is totally out of line with what the bank appraises it for.

“If it turns into a bidding war, sellers get very excited, but there’s kind of a cap,” Hayes said. “You have to guide your sellers. If you take the buyer willing to pay a crazy amount over just to get the house, there’s the risk of it not apprising and the deal falls apart.”

Leaving a detailed list of any renovations done to the home, and how much they cost, can help facilitate the appraisal process—which have become such white-knuckle experiences because appraisers “don’t have many things to comp,” said Nick Carlson, vice president and broker at Wilson Associates.

“Our inventory is so low, that when you go to pull six month’s sales, you might not find anything. You might have to pull back a year or two,” he added. “And with properties below a half million dollars, the likelihood of getting multiple offers is high. They typically go above and beyond list price. We have to inform appraisers that we’re getting above list price, just to let them know that this is what the market is bearing at this point in time.”

Pricing issues can also stem from sellers who aren’t realistic about what their home should sell for. “It’s important for sellers to work with an agent who knows the market and can tell them what the true value of their home is,” said Sharon Wilson, president and broker-in-charge at Wilson Associates. “A lot of times they say, ‘The house down the street sold for such-and-such, mine must be worth that.’ Well, they don’t know the square footage or the ceiling height. Was it brick or vinyl? Was the kitchen updated? There are a lot of different factors.”

While there’s always a little wiggle room on price, overpricing a home “is one of the worst things you can do,” Hayes said. Overpriced homes risk becoming stale, and sitting on the market, and eventually having their price dropped.

“The first couple of days on the market is when it’s hot, and that’s when you’re going to get the most bang for your buck,” Hayes added. “It’s like when you go into a store and see something that’s been marked down numerous times, and it’s just not appealing. Most agents have learned that you don’t want an overpriced listing. You have to guide your seller through that. And if they’re not being realistic, then it’s better to just walk away.”

Perils of going FSBO

In a market as hot as Greenville, it can also be tempting for sellers to try to sell their home themselves. But that route can be more difficult than it seems—evident in the fact that 90 percent of For Sale By Owner listings are ultimately sold by an agent, Wilson said.

“They don’t have anybody advocating on their behalf on how to negotiate a contract and a repair clause,” she added. “There are tons of things in the contract other than price that can jeopardize a sale. If they don’t have someone working as their trusted adviser and the buyer does, they’re at a real disadvantage.”

FSBO sellers may also be unprepared for the scrutiny that comes with a multiple-offer situation, Carlson said. When an offer meets or exceeds list price, “that buyer is super critical, and they’re going to be going through that house with a fine-tooth comb trying to find everything they can about it. A lot of times for sale by owners don’t know how to navigate that process, and it falls apart.”

Sellers who forego an agent also give up the inside information a Realtor can bring, such as knowledge of what homes are selling and a list of trusted repairmen and renovation companies. Agencies have also become savvy online, given that they’re dealing with many prospective buyers who are shopping from afar. Wilson uses professional photos, floor plans and disclosure forms placed online, virtual tours and even virtual staging to help attract out-of-town buyers who are unable to travel due to the pandemic.

“We’ve really had to step up our game with Covid, and basically say, ‘Here’s a whole package of information.’ No matter if you’re from New York or California, you’ll know everything we know about this property,” Carlson said. “And we’ve been able to sell a lot of things sight unseen because of that. They’re still doing a lot of their own research, still going on Zillow for whatever that’s worth. But in terms of getting information, they want it all now.”

With sales prices so high, sellers don’t want to make lots of changes after they move in. So even in sizzling Greenville, sellers need to be realistic and put their home in its best showing shape. “Even for listings that could go in a couple of hours,” Hayes added, “it’s still important to do all those steps.