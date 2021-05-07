SC's largest home and garden show has been a Greenville fixture for decades

It began in 1961 at Greenville Memorial Auditorium, that grand brick edifice which once stood downtown. There were 104 vendors, many of them crowded down on the arena floor, ranging from appliance retailers to sellers of shingles and brick. Home furnishings, electronics, pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, landscaping--in the ensuing years, it all followed. The Southern Home and Garden Show was off and running.

And it got bigger, by the late 1980s drawing so many attendees that the event filled the massive Textile Hall on Greenville’s west side. Over time, the Southern Home and Garden Show--or just “the Home Show” around Greenville--grew into the largest home and garden show in South Carolina. Through six decades now the event has persevered through boom and bust and recession and even a pandemic, to cement its place on the state’s business landscape.

The 60th anniversary edition of the Southern Home and Garden Show is set for May 7-9 at the Greenville Convention Center, where 170 vendor exhibits--including one for The Post and Courier Greenville--will offer information on home renovation, roofing, landscaping, pest control, or anything else that pertains to your house or yard.

“This is the biggest event of our year,” said Taylor Lyles, executive vice president of the Homebuilders Association of Greenville, which has put on the show since the beginning. “The show was actually started as a non-dues revenue generator for the Homebuilders Association of Greenville, and it’s remained one of our largest revenue generators, allowing us to continue our advocacy work and provide education to consumers. Making sure we give you qualified vendors, qualified builders, qualified subcontractors--that’s our key. So the Home Show helps us fund what we do throughout the year.”

Appliances, furniture — and a new car?

In the time before big-box home improvement warehouses and internet shopping, the Southern Home and Garden Show offered a way for consumers to see in person the advancements they may have only glimpsed on television. Photos from those earliest Home Shows display a glittering array of the latest home appliances. A 1966 story in The Post and Courier raved about the addition of home furnishings, including entire rooms fashioned by Greenville designer David C. Fields.

And then there were the cars. No, not automobiles used as props in garage exhibits, but real cars--and sporty ones, too, like Mustangs and Corvettes--that were given away in the early 1960s to lucky attendees.

“The Home Show had a car sponsor, and I have photos of them giving away a Mustang and an older Corvette,” Lyles said. “That was in the early, early days.”

The giveaways this year will be a tad more restrained. Since the 60th anniversary Southern Home and Garden Show coincides with Mother’s Day weekend, moms will receive free admission all weekend and a carnation on Sunday. This year’s show will also include cooking demos by a culinary school, DIY seminars, and even “mom inspiration rooms” to perhaps pique interest in a renovation or redecoration project.

The Home Show’s longevity is evident not just in its colorful history, but also in the presence of its vendors, some of whom have been exhibiting at the event for years. Jeff Lynch, a Greenville appliance, electronics and furniture retailer, has been the Home Show’s presenting sponsor for a decade. That type of relationship isn’t unusual, given that the consumers who attend the show are typically serious in their level of interest.

“The Home Show adds a unique dynamic for everybody. You can meet five contractors who can take care of your job, and you can interview them all in one afternoon. So you have the opportunity to meet with however many contractors, and they're all there. They're there to help. They're there to answer questions. So it's a great opportunity to knock it all out, instead of having to set up 15 different appointments to figure out if you feel comfortable with this guy in your house,” Lyles said.

“And from our members’ standpoint, it's a great marketing opportunity. We range anywhere from 300 to 350 vendors, and I would say a fair amount of them use the Southern Home and Garden Show as a main marketing and lead generator for their entire year. The health of their business kind of rides on the Southern Home and Garden Show. You get anywhere from 13,000 to 15,000 consumers that come through over the entire weekend, and the majority of them are qualified buyers. So it’s a great opportunity.”

Consumers arriving with a purpose

Like everything else attached to the housing industry, the Southern Home and Garden Show was impacted by the real estate bubble that burst in late 2007. From the 1980s through the early 2000s, crowds continued to be huge--until the recession hit, and they began to decline. Enthusiasm ran high during the 2020 Home Show, which thanks in part to a strong housing market was the biggest the Homebuilders Association had put on in a decade, with 15,000 consumers and 390 vendors on hand.

One week after the show ended, the world went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Although cases have declined since, spikes in the Upstate left the Homebuilders Association feeling uncomfortable with scheduling the Home Show on its traditional weekend in early March, where it’s been for the previous 59 years.

The move to Mother’s Day weekend is likely to come with a slight decline in attendance, Lyles said. But the pandemic has led to a surge in home renovation, with people spending more time in their houses than ever before, and looking for different ways to optimize their space. For those folks, the 60th edition of the Southern Home and Garden Show arrives right on time.

“The Home Show has always been on the exact same weekend, and it’s never changed. So we do feel that we're going to see a little bit of a drop (in attendance), but the consumers that will be there in our opinion will probably be more qualified than normal,” Lyles added. “So if they're coming to the show that weekend, then they’re there to buy something. Whether it's gutters, siding, a bathroom renovation, a kitchen renovation, a deck, whatever, they’re going to be there with a purpose.