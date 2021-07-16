One day, three million-dollar closings in Greenville’s luxury market

Greenville’s million-dollar market continues to pick up steam.

July 9 brought a flurry of activity in the city’s luxury sector, with three homes closing on the same day with selling prices of $1 million or more. The group was led by a $2.05 million residence located across the street from Greenville Country Club.

Joan Herlong of Joan Herlong Sotherby’s International Realty represented buyer and seller on the 5,993-square-foot renovated Craftsman at 228 Byrd Blvd. That same day, Maggie Toler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors represented the seller and Blair Miller of Wilson Associates Real Estate the buyer in the sale of a 6,245-square-foot, $1.5 million home in Greenville Country Club.

A downtown Greenville home built in 1911 also closed on July 9 for $1.295 million, with Mary Sloka of EXP Realty representing the seller and Keith Clark of The Buyer’s Broker representing the buyer. The home at 221 East Park Ave. had previously been a bed and breakfast, according to the listing, as well as the residence of former Greenville schools superintendent J.L. Mann.

Cliffs unveils three new enclaves

With housing inventory at a premium, The Cliffs company of Travelers Rest has announced the launch of three new enclaves that will add a total of 52 homesites to its growing portfolio of mountain and lakeside communities.

Golf Ridge at The Cliffs at Mountain Park near Marietta will bring 19 new homesites adjacent to the development’s links-style golf course designed by Gary Player. Solstice Park at The Cliffs at Keowee Springs near Six Mile will be a collection of 28 homesites with access to Lake Keowee and the community’s Tom Fazio-designed golf course. And Lake Ridge at Keowee Springs will be a grouping of five homesites at The Landing near the forthcoming Lake Club. The offerings will be constructed by Cliffs Builders.

Golf Ridge floorplans range from 2,785 to 3,457 square feet and feature generous open-air living spaces and options including summer kitchens and patio fireplaces. Rustic mountain and modern exterior detailing packages are available, and homesites are either directly on the golf course or offer golf course views. Homes range from $999,999 to $1.29 million

Solstice Park homesites offer sunrise views, and all sites include golf cart path access with close proximity to the Bistro and forthcoming Keowee Springs clubhouse. Amenities include protected green space and paths for walking and biking. Owners will also have the option to lease a nearby dock slip. The four floorplans range from 2,785 to 3,457 square feet, and pricing ranges from $1.029 million to $1.329 million.

Lake Ridge affords access to the forthcoming Landing Lake Club, and proximity to the community’s golf course as well as the Beach Club, located on a pristine, sandy lake beach. Designed by Charleston-based architect David Thompson, each custom home offers four bedrooms and 4.5 baths and a total of 3,700 square feet of finished space. Floorplans are open-concept in nature, and homes start at $1.75 million.

Commercial conditions favorable

The greater Greenville area is one of the 20 top metro areas in the country with the strongest commercial real estate conditions in 2021, according to a first-quarter analysis conducted by the National Association of Realtors.

From a commercial standpoint, the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin market is stronger than the overall U.S. market, according to NAR researchers. The area is experiencing stronger job creation than nationally, particularly in the retail trade and leisure/hospitality sectors. The unemployment rate is also lower than the national rate, and population is growing faster than the national rate.

But wages in the Greenville market are also lower than nationally, and are not rising as fast as they are elsewhere. Job creation is outpacing housing permits at a faster rate than nationally. And there’s less construction underway in Greenville than nationally, which is particularly evident in a tight housing market that’s in dire need of new inventory.

Overall, though, the NAR expected strong job creation and favorable economic conditions to bode good things for the Greenville region going forward. “Commercial transactions are likely to pick up in the second half of 2021 and in 2022 as more people get vaccinated, more businesses operate at higher capacity, personal leisure and business travel pick up, and consumer spending rises,” according to the report.

Two other areas of South Carolina were also named among the 20 areas with strongest commercial real estate conditions for the first quarter of 2021: the metro Charleston area, and greater Charlotte, NC., which includes parts of York, Lancaster and Chester counties in the Palmetto State. Jacksonville, Fla., topped the NAR’s list.

Parker Group welcomes new BIC

The Parker Group of Greenville has added Angela Rodriguez as the real estate firm’s new broker in charge for residential sales.

Before joining The Parker Group, Rodriguez worked in real estate sales for over six years at a local independent top-10 residential agency where she was consistently ranked a top producer. Prior to that, she was a news anchor and reporter for WYFF-TV, where she earned an Emmy for outstanding investigative reporting.

Upstate firms welcome new agents

Several real estate firms in the Upstate have added new agents to their ranks.

Allen Tate Realtors has added Bryan Graham to its Anderson office, Steven Eldridge and Julia Volpe to its Easley/Powdersville location, Debbie Armstrong to its downtown Greenville branch, and Kylie Putman to its Greenville/Simpsonville office.

Also, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors has added Thomas “Butler” Evans to its North Pleasantburg branch. The South Carolina native graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in landscape architecture, and worked in the tailored clothing industry and nearly a decade in Atlanta and New York.

And Marchant Real Estate of Greenville welcomed Heather Barajas, a Simpsonville resident and Penn State University graduate with a background in designing and remodeling.

When should you downsize?

Maybe you have rooms in your home you hardly ever use, or yard maintenance isn’t fun anymore. Those are some of the signs it could be time to downsize, according to Allen Tate Realtors.

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to when it’s time for empty nesters to consider selling their family home and moving into something smaller. But according to Allen Tate, which has nine Upstate locations including downtown Greenville, there are signs every older adult should look for.

One is if there are rooms or storage spaces in the home that you rarely or no longer use, a glaring indication that you have too much square footage. Another is when yard maintenance no longer holds any allure. If your old family home is keeping you rooted to a city where your children no longer live, you might be missing out on memories.

And then there’s the current market, which in the Upstate is as hot as it’s been in some time. With housing at a premium, single-family homes are going for an average of 100.8 percent of their selling price, according to the latest numbers from the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors. No better time to strike than when the iron is hot.

