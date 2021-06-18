New home in Woodland Park development sells for $1.75 million

A five-bedroom, European-style home near the heart of downtown Greenville has sold for $1.755 million.

Construction on the 4,488-square foot residence in the Woodland Park at Cleveland Forest subdivision was completed earlier this year. Tom Marchant of Marchant Real Estate was the listing agent, and also represented the buyer.

The custom-built home at 60 Woodland Way features 10-foot ceilings, multiple fireplaces, top-of-the-line appliances and an elevator shaft that can used for closets or the installation of an elevator. The residence includes exterior touches such as wrought-iron handrails, a large cupola over the back porch, and a fireplace with television hookups above the mantle.

Woodland Park is a 22-lot community in the Alta Vista area, near Cleveland Park, the Swamp Rabbit Trail and downtown Greenville. Lots in the development range from .219 to .386 acres and vary in price from $385,000 to $550,000. Croft Architecture of Greenville was retained to ensure quality controls for new home construction, with suggested styles including but not limited to Tudor, French Country, Colonial, Revival, Victorian and English Manor.

‘Inspired Cottage’ coming to Verdae

The 2021 edition of Milestone Custom Homes’ “Inspired Cottage” will be on display in the Hollingsworth Park neighborhood of Verdae, a master-planned community on Greenville’s Eastside.

The 2,470-square-foot “iCottage” is located at 138 Jessen Drive in the custom cottage community of Bella Grove, a traditional neighborhood in the 300-acre Hollingsworth Park development. Milestone Custom Homes created the Inspiration Home brand in 2009 to showcase elite building methods, captivating design, and innovative products at the forefront of the home building industry.

Features of the four-bedroom, four-bath cottage include timeless architectural lines, built-in flexibility with indoor/outdoor living, smart storage solutions, tall, light-maximizing windows and lofted ceilings, high-performance and energy efficient technologies, cohesive fixtures and state-of-the-art engineering. Coldwell Banker Caine will host open house weekends at the cottage June 17-20 and June 24-27.

This 2021 edition takes it a step further with a specific focus on health and wellness features born out of the past year’s experiences and challenges. The suite of air-improvement systems captures contaminants, pollutants, allergens, pollen, and more, to ensure the air that enters and is kept within the home is clean and healthy.

“After a year that brought so much intense focus to individual and collective health practices and during which we spent the majority of our time at home, it was a top priority for us to be able to showcase a home designed to promote an individual’s continuing physical, emotional, mental, and social ability to thrive within their environment,” said Jerry Fay, Milestone co-owner. “The iCottage represents the future of truly living well.”

Joy’s Rodenfels to vie for Olympic berth

Annie Rodenfels, the corporate wellness coordinator for Joy Real Estate of Taylor and Mauldin, has earned a berth in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials and will vie later this month for a spot on the team heading to Tokyo.

Rodenfels qualified for the trials in the 3,000-meter steeplechase by winning the event at the Flames Invitational in Cleveland, Tenn., in April. She will bid for an Olympic berth on June 20 and 24 In Eugene, Ore. The top three finishers in the trials will qualify for the Tokyo Games, with the fourth-place finisher named as an alternate.

A two-time national champion at Division III Centre College in Kentucky, Rodenfels trains in Greenville with ASICS Greenville Track Club-Elite.

Allen Tate contributes $111,000 to arts

Allen Tate Realtors and employees contributed $111,000 to local arts and cultural programs and United Way agencies in North and South Carolina through its Tate Cares combined giving campaign. The month-long campaign was held in May.

The annual campaign gives all Allen Tate agents and employees the opportunity to support arts and cultural organizations and United Way agencies in local communities throughout the Carolinas. During the past 24 years, Allen Tate agents and employees have contributed more than $5.55 million through Tate Cares.

Headquartered in Charlotte, Allen Tate Realtors has Upstate branches located in Greenville, Anderson, Easley, Simpsonville, Greer, Seneca and Salem.

Caine Names Circle of Excellence Recipients

The Circle of Excellence distinction was recently bestowed on a number of agents at Greenville’s Coldwell Banker Caine who achieved the milestone of $1 million in listing or closing volume, or four units listed or closed in the month of May.

Recipients were Andrew Little, Andy Turner, Annette Starnes, Brenda Brooks, Cathy Pinion, Chelsi McCoy, David Hurst, David Seaver, Donna Morrow, Drew Torres, Gene DuBois, Heidi Putnam, Helen Hagood, Hunter Hurst, Jackson Bailey, Jacob Mann, Jake Dickens, Jennifer Wilson, Jimmy Fuqua, Jordan Corbett, Judy McCravy, Julia Ross, Kiersten Bell, Kim Johnson, Kim Lyon, Kimber Roberts, Laine Tucker, Lori Hope, Marshall Jordan, Mary Ashleigh Browning, Melissa Jones, Norell Mitchell Grissett, Rhonda Porter, Ronda Smith, Rosana Quintero, Sherry Tate, Stephanie Burger, Steve Babb, Steve Mussman, Suzanne Cook, Thomas Cheves, Tracey Cappio, Tracy James, Trysti Lowe, Val Hubber, Virginia Hayes and Wes Boyd.

An agent group receiving the distinction for May, which requires $1.5 million in listing or closing volume or six units listed or closed, was the Hurry Team.

Joyner, Caine welcome new agents

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors of Greenville recently announced the addition of two new agents, with Lisa DuBose joining the Woodruff at Five Forks office and Leslie McBee-Cobb joining the company’s Pelham Road branch.

DuBose, a Greenville native previously sold real estate in the Upstate from 2005 through 2010, where she was a top producer for her company. She kept her license active, and recently received her broker license. Also from Greenville, McBee-Cobb holds a journalism degree from the University of Georgia and a nursing degree from Lander University. She has worked as a registered nurse for the past 17 years.

Also, Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Lee Anne Van Heule as a residential agent to its Greenville office. A Greenville native since 1979, she brings and banking and legal background to her new position.

Revitalization Award nominees sought

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors is seeking nominees for the 2021 Revitalization Awards, which celebrate those who have invested a substantial amount of time and money into a property and seen it greatly impact an area of the community.

Eligible properties include but are not limited to individual residential homes, subdivisions, commercial businesses, multifamily dwellings, public property such as parks and trails, or historic homes or landmarks. Deadline for entry is July 30. Contact GGAR at (864) 672-4427 for further information.

Agent Spotlight and open house ads

Upstate real estate agents can now be featured on The Greenville Post and Courier’s website, as well as place free ads for open houses.

Realtors interested in being showcased in The Greenville Post and Courier’s Agent Spotlight can submit their information here. Required information includes a short bio as well as contact information. A different agent will be spotlighted each week on the real estate homepage.

Agents interested in placing a free ad for open houses can submit their information here. The ads run free for seven days in The Greenville Post and Courier’s open house listings.