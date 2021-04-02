More homesites released at The Cliffs development on Lake Keowee

The Cliffs agency of Travelers Rest has announced the release of 33 more homesites at The Landing at The Cliffs at Keowee Springs, a private waterfront community near Clemson.
It is the third homesite release by The Cliffs at The Landing, a development on Lake Keowee. Homesites range from .8 of an acre to 5 acres, with waterfront and mountain view options available. The Cliffs at Keowee Springs is already home to a beach club and Tom Fazio-designed golf course, among other amenities. Future plans for The Landing include a grand lawn area, pools, wellness amenities and a club snack bar.
“This new collection of homesites is one of the most highly anticipated releases The Cliffs has seen in recent years,” said Rob Duckett, president of The Cliffs. “Each homesite is more than ideal – flat and buildable with stunning views. Owners will enjoy the exclusive combination of a secluded, private waterfront community paired with rich club offerings and close proximity to bustling Clemson.”
The Landing is an exclusive addition of more than 600 acres at The Cliffs at Keowee Springs with a limited number of homesites. Homesites included in this release range from $225,000 to $2,795,000.
Brennan moves to Coldwell Banker Caine
One of the Greenville area’s largest real estate agencies has added a new director of operations.
JP Brennan has been named director of operations at Coldwell Banker Caine, whose Greenville location is the company’s top-ranked office in South Carolina. He moves from the marketing firm Up & Up, where he occupied the same role.
Drawn to Caine by the organization’s strong connection to the Upstate community—which he discovered during a seven-month sabbatical exploring the country to find a permanent place to call home—Brennan will be working closely with Caine chief operating officer Jane Harrison Fisher, and focus on managing day-to-day operations while providing support to the leadership team and other Caine employees.
In addition to his Greenville operational experience, Brennan also has an extensive background in accounting and financial management. He obtained his degree in marketing from Butler University in Indianapolis. In his spare time, Brennan enjoys spending time outdoors and going to breweries with his wife, Karen.
“We are thrilled to welcome JP to the Caine family,” said Stephen Edgerton, Coldwell Banker Caine’s president and chief executive officer. “His experience and expertise will help us continue to grow and scale with the best business practices and structures in mind.”
Cantrell new branch leader at Allen Tate
Kim Cantrell has been named the new branch leader and broker-in-charge of Allen Tate Realtors’ Easley/Powdersville office.
Cantrell has more than 20 years of real estate and new construction experience, previously holding positions such as Realtor, broker-in-charge, sales manager, managing broker and director of growth and development. Additionally, she was on a team that operated a sales and property management company specializing in luxury leases in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. She is licensed real estate broker in South Carolina and Florida and also holds a Community Association Management license.
“Kim is a caring, results-driven leader with high accolades throughout her real estate career. She is a proven trainer and mentor with a natural ability to motivate others. She will be a positive addition to the Allen Tate leadership team in the Upstate,” said Mark Bardo, regional vice president of Allen Tate Realtors.
An Upstate native, Cantrell grew up in Simpsonville and Powdersville and attended Greenville Technical College. She and her husband Steve have five children and have made their home in Greenville since 2015. She enjoys family time, sports, travel, podcasts and volunteering.
Herlong Sotheby’s expanding to Clemson
Joan Herlong and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty has announced plans for a new office in Clemson. Headquartered in Greenville, the agency will open an office in Clemson’s Patrick Square in early summer 2021, when the space is ready.
“We began considering an office in the Clemson area because of the high number of clients we have worked with in Pickens, Anderson, and Oconee counties and on Lake Keowee and Lake Hartwell,” said William Herlong, the company’s chief operating officer. “When we found Patrick Square, it was perfect. Patrick Square is a 173-acre neighborhood development in which the homes, town center, activities, homeowners, and retailers combine to create a unique sense of place. And it’s just a stone’s throw from Clemson University. It’s ideally located to serve both the Lake Hartwell and Lake Keowee markets.”
Joan Herlong has been a leading listing and buying agent in the Upstate since 1993. She joined the Sotheby’s International group in 2017, and now oversees more than 30 agents.
GGAR offers diversity, fair housing courses
The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors will offer an “At Home With Diversity” seminar designed to help real estate agents work successfully with and within the Upstate’s rapidly changing multicultural market.
The seminar, led by instructor Sonya Caldwell, will go over diversity sensitivity, how it applies to U.S. fair housing laws, and ways to develop professional guidelines for working with people in an increasingly multicultural real estate market. The seminar is scheduled for April 14 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the GGAR Annex at 50 Airpark Court.
In addition, GGAR will also offer a “Real World Fair Housing” course exploring fair housing issues that can put agents in an uncomfortable position, especially when racial, religious or ethnic demographic information is requested by a consumer. The course will be offered April 6 and May 11, both days from 1:30-3:30 p.m., and be led by instructor Carol Simpson.
Caine adds to Greenville office
Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed several new real estate agents to its top-performing Greenville office.
The hires include Richard Correa, who relocated from the Upstate from Miami; Morgan Voke, who comes to real estate from medical office management; Carter Lowrance, who returns to her hometown after working as a Realtor at Coldwell Banker in Salt Lake City, Utah; Darik Doornbos, who attended Clemson University; Erica Womack, who was raised in the Upstate; and Greenville resident Chase Poston.
In addition, Caine welcomed Charlianne Nestlen to its Spartanburg office as a residential agent, and Upstate native Harry Croxton back to its Greenville office as a commercial broker. Croxton has been in the commercial real estate business for nearly 25 years, beginning his career under the mentorship of the late Caine Halter.
Allen Tate welcomes new Realtors
Allen Tate Realtors welcomes several new agents who began working at the company’s Upstate offices this spring.
The new additions include Suzan Conrad, Alex Hyatt and Paige Lance in downtown Greenville, Matt Wessels at Keowee Key, Michael Stocksett in Greer, Jeremy Carter at Lake Hartwell, and Scott McCurry at Lake Keowee West.
Have Greenville-area real estate news or announcements to share? Email them to greenvillerealestate@lowcountryeditorial.com.