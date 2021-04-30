Keowee craze: 'Unprecedented' demand for lakeside living centers on idyllic Upstate locale

The water collects from the uppermost reaches of South Carolina, clear and cool, bearing an almost sapphire hue that seems more befitting of the Bahamas than the Palmetto State. With the mountains as a backdrop, Lake Keowee has long proved irresistible--to boaters, real estate developers, and now home buyers who previously knew this Upstate utopia only as a spot on a map.

From Atlanta, Charlotte, Virginia, New Jersey, Illinois, California and beyond--you name it, and they’re flocking to the body of water that anchors the chain of three lakes bisecting the northwest corner of South Carolina. Lakeside living has never been more in demand, with buyers devouring new listings almost as soon as they’re constructed or they hit the market.

Indeed, the secret of Lake Keowee, long one of the Upstate’s favorite recreation spots, is out.

Take it from David Hurst of Coldwell Banker Caine, who’s been selling real estate around Keowee for 25 years. “I have never seen a busier time in real estate than over the past year,” he said. “It’s just been unbelievable.”

Or Ryan Keese of Keese Realty, the agency his father Deryl founded in 1970, three years after Duke Power began the process of impounding the lake by damming a series of adjacent rivers. “Where we are right now is almost unprecedented,” he said. “Stuff is not lasting 24 hours if it’s priced anywhere close to correct.”

There’s no question, Keowee has been through boom times before--such as the late 1990s, when The Cliffs Communities began to develop the more secluded north end of Keowee. This, though, is different. For nearly a solid year now, real estate around Keowee has been in a frenzy. The Cliffs, which developed three lakefront communities, had just four active listings on the MLS as of last week.

“The level of activity in all our communities, but especially the lake area, is greater than what I’ve seen in 13 years,” said Lauren Buckland, broker-in-charge at Cliffs Realty. In early 2020 as the pandemic began to take hold, sales slowed to a crawl. Then “when people started getting locked down and realized this wasn’t going to go away really quickly, we started to see a lot of people who wanted to look at homes,” she added. “It picked up very quickly. And it hasn’t slowed down.”

‘It’s coming from everywhere’

Within South Carolina, Keowee has long been seen as idyllic. The water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, is the cleanest of any lake in the state. The mountains in the background give it a sense of grandeur. Its location less than an hour from downtown Greenville make it just close enough for a day trip, and just far enough to seem a world away.

Although the lake was impounded to produce hydroelectric power and provide cooling water to Duke Power nuclear facilities, the idea of real estate wasn’t far behind. Crescent Resources, the real estate development arm of Duke Power, created a series of classic subdivisions on the southern end of the lake. In the 1980s, the town of Seneca--which sits at the lake’s southern terminus--saw its population increase by 25 percent.

But it would be on the lake’s sleepy north end where the gated, more upscale, master-planned style of living would truly take hold, driven by developments like The Cliffs and The Reserve. By the late 1990s, there were options on Keowee for those who wanted custom homes, golf, state-of-the-art fitness centers, well-appointed clubhouses and other amenities. Suddenly, the type of buyer attracted to Keowee began to change.

“Back then, a lot of people hadn’t heard of Lake Keowee,” Hurst said. “Then they had some releases back in the late 1990s, and in a couple of weekends with The Cliffs we sold like $38 million worth of real estate. That’s when the light bulb went off that this might be a hot market.”

The Cliffs continues to expand its footprint in the region, in March releasing 33 new homesites at The Landing within its The Cliffs at Keowee Springs community. It’s those type of higher-end properties that have truly driven this latest surge in Keowee real estate--evidenced by The Cliffs, which saw a 345 percent volume increase in the first quarter of 2021 over the same period in 2020, represented in 37 transactions worth $17.7 million.

What’s causing all this? Real estate professionals who work in the region believe that this flood of interest in lakeside living is borne primarily out of the pandemic, with buyers looking to get out of cities and to areas where there’s more space, climate that lends itself to more outside activities, and fewer restrictions like lockdowns.

“People are effectively working from home, so they got to decide for the first time where they wanted that home to be,” Buckland said. “Lake Keowee is beautiful, and we have seven golf courses and seven clubhouses that were all fortunately able to remain open and serve our members in some capacity last year. So people could still be active while still going through everything 2020 brought us. A lot of people made the decision to come to this area because of that.”

Hurst has clients like a buyer from northern New Jersey, who commutes into Manhattan for work each day, and is among the many people pursuing either a permanent or part-time residence on Lake Keowee. “It’s coming from everywhere. It’s coming from all different markets,” he said. “People are getting out of the city. These are people who had planned to retire in a few years, and now they’re coming South.”

Low interest rates and a relatively strong economy have led some buyers to snap up a home on Keowee they might retire to in 10 or 20 years, and in the meantime use it as a vacation home and a short-term rental. Regardless of the reason, the inventory speaks for itself. As of last week, Hurst said there were 22 active waterfront listings on all 300 miles of Lake Keowee’s shoreline. Prior to the Covid outbreak, there were hundreds.

“There’s still a big demand for people who want to come here,” Keese added. “We just don’t have the inventory anymore.”

From Hartwell to Jocassee

Keowee does not stand alone--it’s one link in a chain of three lakes that runs along the eastern frontier of Oconee County. To the north is the smaller Lake Jocassee, a very secluded and almost otherworldly body of water whose tendrils extend over the state line into North Carolina. To the south is massive

Lake Hartwell, at 56,000 acres more than twice as large as Keowee and Jocassee combined, much of which comprises the border between South Carolina and Georgia.

The three lakes are all different, and from a real estate perspective can have different clienteles. Jocassee is in one of the most remote areas of South Carolina, and like Keowee boasts famously clean water along with a jaw-dropping mountain backdrop. “You have pristine mountains and wilderness areas that haven’t been developed,” Keese said. “You have waterfalls and cliffs. It’s just gorgeous. It’s doesn’t look like you’re in the Southeastern United States.”

But Jocassee’s natural beauty comes with limits. The lake has public access in only one place, Devil’s Fork State Park. Although it’s overseen by Duke Power like Keowee, huge stretches of Jocassee’s lakeshore lie in protected areas like Devil’s Fork, the Jim Timmerman Natural Resources Area at Jocassee Gorges, and the Sumer National Forest, making those areas off limits to development.

There are fewer than 60 homes on Jocassee, with only one or two being built at a time, and any prospective buyer needs to value seclusion and have deep pockets. “Jocassee is a really special place, but it’s an extremely limited market,” Keese said. “There’s a higher price point; generally you’re talking at or over $900,000 to $1 million. It’s in the most remote part of Oconee County. From any of those homes to restaurants or grocery stores or a hospital, you’re talking 40 to 45 minutes.”

To the south and west is Lake Hartwell, which was created in 1962 by the damming of the Savannah River, and famously meanders past Clemson’s football stadium. Unlike Jocassee and Keowee, overseen by Duke Power and known for clean water and steady lake levels, Hartwell is run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which controls its flow and water level to manage the Savannah River. As a result the water level can be drawn down noticeably, in drought conditions even grounding recreational boats.

Hartwell is known for its excellent fishing, evident in a BASS Masters event on the lake. It’s also “more unrestricted,” Keese said. “People have a little more freedom as far as what they can do.” That’s perhaps best reflected in the Pro Watercross jet skiing competition that visits in June, the type of event you’re unlikely to find on Jocassee or Keowee.

But the real estate frenzy evident at Keowee can be felt at Hartwell, too. While the average sale price at Hartwell is lower, Keese said, it’s now up to the level seen only a year or two ago at Keowee. The inventory is tightening, too; as of last week, Keese said there were only 14 active listings on Hartwell’s South Carolina side.

Keowee, though, appears the sweet spot--thanks to its clear water, stable lake level, and the amount of shoreline that’s been able to be developed over the past 50 years. There are an ample number of public boat landings, but a marine traffic level that still feels uncrowded. And due to the developments on the north end, “Keowee is more of a social lake,” Hurst said. “People travel to dinner at their friends’ houses by boat.”

A shortage of available shoreline?

The paucity of available homes for sale has led many interested in lakeside living to considering building their own dream home overlooking Keowee’s crystal clear waters. But even lots can run into six figures, are there aren’t as many of those as there used to be, either. Combine that with the constriction delays

and material shortages builders have faced during the pandemic, and building a home on Keowee can become an expensive and time-consuming endeavor.

That is, if you can find an available builder to begin with. “Builders are just slammed,” Keese said.

Toward that end, The Cliffs may have something of an advantage in its in-house Cliffs Builders program, which focuses on individual parcels within the company’s Keowee developments. Cliffs Builders is currently working on a pocket of 29 lots in Keowee Springs, Buckland said.

“We’re able to move a lot faster because we’re not spread out over an entire community or an entire region,” she added. “We’re able to order a lot in advance. It’s a semi-custom product, so we already know what we need. We’re not waiting on our buyer to tell us that; they can select finishes down the line. So we really haven’t seen a huge delay like other people have because of the way we’re able to set up and go fast. We can still get something done within 10 to 12 months.”

Keowee, though, has only so much shoreline remaining. There are no entirely new subdivisions being developed, Keese said. Hurst added that most of the large tracts on the lake have already been sold off by Duke Power. The lakeside living frenzy ignited by the pandemic is running headlong into a lake running out of space.

“We’re getting to the point where there’s just not many undeveloped properties left,” Hurst said. “Most of what we’re doing now are resales. Honestly, I think this trend that we’re seeing is going to continue. Whether it’s a second home or retirement, people are ready to go ahead and get to the place where they want to spend the rest of their lives. There are setbacks in everything, but right now we are not seeing any slowdown at all.”

The pace will continue, it seems, as long as there remain places where homes can be developed on Keowee. And the lake quite isn’t built out yet--The Cliffs development team is preparing a new release that’s “going to be the best lakefront inventory we’ve released,” Buckland said. “It has great water frontage and mountain views. It’s just spectacular.”