Higher and higher: Condo living in Greenville attracts more upscale buyers downtown

From the 12th floor, the view is breathtaking--the Reedy River tumbling through its rapids beneath the pedestrian-only Liberty Bridge, with Falls Park and the southern edge of downtown Greenville stretching into the distance. The price to wake up to it every day? Around $2 million.

In Greenville, condominium prices are rising as high as the new developments sprouting downtown. The current standard-setter is Falls Tower Camperdown, a 17-story mixed-use development that became the city’s second-tallest building when construction was completed in December. Of the tower’s 18 luxury condos, 10 were purchased in one day in 2019 for a combined $16 million, marking the largest single-day sales event in the history of Greenville residential real estate.

Not every condo in downtown Greenville costs $2 million or comes with panoramic views. But Falls Tower is emblematic of the type of buyer who is now shopping for condos in the city center, and how developers have had to upgrade products to keep up with their demands.

“They're buying these condos because they want that downtown lifestyle with the shows and the fine dining and walkability and access to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and all the things that come along with being right in the heart of downtown,” said Robby Brady, an agent with Allen Tate Realtors in Greenville. “Unfortunately for a lot of the younger folks, it's gotten out of their budget to a certain extent. There are still a few that are somewhat affordable, but I would say almost everything downtown is priced out of a true first-time homebuyer price range.”

Over the past 12 months, the average asking price of condos and townhomes downtown was $844,344, with the average sold price being $830,109. The highest-priced unit to sell over that same span went for $2.9 million, according to Rob Warfield, an agent with Keller Williams Greenville Upstate. The median price downtown is $585,000. “If you’re doing a conventional loan with 20 percent down,” Warfield added, “that’s a pretty significant payment every month.”

Transplants and downsizers

Who are the buyers moving into these tony addresses downtown? Warfield said he sees lots of transplants from Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut and New York, eager to relocate to a southern city that’s near the top of every best-of list. There are some from Texas and Florida, looking for a city with four seasons. But some are also downsizing locals, who are moving from the suburbs and are eager to experience all downtown has to offer.

“These are people who have lived here for years whose goal was to get the kids off to college, and then they’re going to sell their house in Greer or Simpsonville and move into downtown Greenville and have that kind of lifestyle,” Warfield said. “So we're seeing that as well. It’s not just out-of-town buyers. We're seeing in-town buyers who just want the conveniences of being in and around downtown, and want that lifestyle of no maintenance. They don’t need four or five bedrooms anymore.”

Brady has even seen full-time residents on Lake Keowee purchase a downtown condo as a second home, and use it on weekends to take advantage of Greenville’s fine dining and cultural events. The common thread is that buyers are often empty nesters who took advantage of a hot real estate market

by selling homes they had lots of equity invested in, freeing up the cash necessary to purchase a new condo residence in downtown Greenville.

And the units themselves have been upgraded to meet the demand. When Brady thinks of the Pendleton West townhome he once lived in, he recalls a unit that was “somewhat basic. Wood laminate floor, basic granite choices, basic cabinet choices,” he said. That was when the asking price was around $170,000. “Now there are some on Main Street near Park Avenue going for somewhere between $650,000 to close to $1 million,” he added. “So certainly the finishes are all much, much nicer than they once were.”

Condo inventory in the Greenville area isn’t as tight as that for single-family homes, due to the fact that new units regularly come online. As of last week, Brady said there were 64 units listed as either never lived in or to be built, and 38 others being offered for resale. And those numbers may be low; Warfield said that developers may sometimes list just one unit on the MLS when they’ll eventually have many more coming behind it.

But that doesn’t mean there’s a glut of condos on the market, either. “My guess would be the actual active units downtown is higher than 30, but it's not higher than 50,” Warfield said. “For the amount of condos down there, it’s a pretty low number.”

That’s because space to build condos downtown is growing scarce. Although there are several cranes looming over the Greenville skyline, it can take a long time to get projects off the ground, and there aren’t as many places to put condo developments as there once were. Many of the projects in the works now were started years ago; the site of Falls Tower, for instance, was initially purchased in 2015.

“I know downtown pretty well, and there's not a lot of space left over that’s not in an apartment building or a condo,” Warfield said. “If you said, ‘Rob, I want to build something right now,’ it would take a lot of work to try to find that parcel, because there's not a lot that's there.”

Beyond downtown

To find a Greenville condo with a price point that’s more appealing to a first-time homebuyer, you have to venture outside of downtown. But while condos or townhomes in the $200,000 range can be more plentiful in areas like Greer and Mauldin, buyers can also face more competition -- because as with single-family homes, that’s the price range in which Greenville’s chronic inventory shortage is most acutely felt.

“As you get out of downtown, the prices for townhomes and condos drop dramatically,” Brady said. “So I would almost argue that the inventory is probably less when you get out of that luxury market, because all of a sudden it is affordable for first-time homebuyers. And so what you'll see is that anything near $200,000 is going to go very rapidly.”

One recent condo listing for $319,000 sold in two days, Brady added. “When you get in that $250,000 range, you’re competing with 10 other people to get it, unfortunately,” said Warfield. “That first-time homebuyer has to really be prepared and understand the market and know that they’re going up against competition.”

But downtown, it can be a different world. The condos at Falls Tower come with lobby attendants, elevators that whisk you directly to your floor, a grilling terrace and fitness center. Buyers aren’t even

getting a finished product, but a “shell” that designers and architects will customize to their specifications. It’s all the next step in downtown condo living, spurred by a city that continues to earn raves for its walkability and quality of life.

“I would expect the trend to continue, and for people to continue to be looking for that type of lifestyle,” Brady said. “We are on all the hot lists -- you name a list, Greenville's on it. So people are aware of Greenville and they're moving here in pretty high numbers. I don't see anything changing that, in the short or long term, for that matter.