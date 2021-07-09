Greenville still ‘incredibly strong’ real estate market despite lingering inventory hurdle

When it comes to the torrid Greenville real estate market, inventory is everything. There are more buyers than there are homes available for sale, leading to intense competition for any new listing and sellers regularly collecting more than 100 percent of their list price.

“I've been in the business for 15 years, and the pace at which the agents and people have to move is fast as I've ever seen it,” said Amanda Hamet, senior vice president of sales and broker in charge of Greenville’s Coldwell Banker Caine. “it’s not like listings aren’t hitting the market — they are, but it’s just that they’re under contract in 24 hours. When I started in the business in 2005, you would make an offer and give the seller 48 hours to respond. In this market, that would be unheard of.”

The May market report from the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, though, seemed to indicate a little progress on the inventory front: a deficit of negative-23.2 percent, as opposed to negative-47.6 percent in April and negative-50.3 percent in March. But experts believe those numbers to be a mirage. Because market comparisons are made year-over-year, the spring of 2021 is being compared to months at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when job anxieties and Covid concerns led to a suppressed real estate market and declines in both new listings and closed sales.

The numbers are so skewed that Allen Tate Realtors isn’t even using year-over-year comparisons, instead relating 2021 statistics to in-house goals. “Comparing March of 2020 with March of 2021 is tough, and the same for April, because in both of those months last year, COVID was so significant. It impacted the number of listings that came on the market, it impacted number of written sales,” said Mark Bardo, Allen Tate’s regional vice president for the Upstate. “May of last year is when things began to turn, but even half of May last year was very unfavorable. So year-to-year comparisons now may get a little squirrely just because we're comparing extremely different markets in a very short period of time.”

Indeed, new listings in both April and May of 2021 were up double-digits over the same months in 2020, when some would-be sellers refrained from entering the market because they just didn’t want strangers in their house during a pandemic. “March and April were the height of the shutdown, so very little inventory hit the market,” Hamet said. “In May, the world started to open back up again, and we’re being compared to some of that pent-up demand. It's a temporary softening, in my opinion. It's not an indication of any shift in our market.”

‘An insatiable buyer appetite’

If anything, the inventory situation in Greenville remains as tight as ever, given that the number of new listings in May actually declined from the month before. Homes for sale are spending an average of just 31 days on the market, a low for the past year. And they’re fetching top dollar, receiving on average 100.8 percent of their list price.

The vast majority of homes on the market, Hamet said, are single-family residences being offered for resale. In Greenville and elsewhere, the new home construction is being hampered by supply chain issues and increasing material costs. That means new home communities in the Upstate — vital in easing the region’s inventory crunch — are taking far longer than normal to complete.

“New construction continues to be an area where we’re just not seeing as much inventory hit the market as we need to see, because of supply chain issues,” Hamet said. “There are some significant supply chain issues and every builder, even the big, national builders, are really struggling with hitting timelines and getting new products on the market because of that.”

It’s all left some builders hesitant to add lots of inventory, Bardo said. “We need their inventory. We 100 percent need builder inventory right now,” he added. “The challenge that they have is, they have no idea what their final list price is going to be until roughly 30 days out because of the volatility in the cost of material right now. So I think that's another reason why we're not seeing a lot of builder inventory in the MLS. They don't know how to price it.”

But Bardo also doesn’t believe the root issue is one of supply — not with Greenville continuing to earn national accolades for its business environment and quality of life, leading an average of 30 people to move to the region each day. “We are taking plenty of listings as an industry. We are having record-breaking sales months, and there's no way to have a record-breaking sales month without having a plethora of listings,” he said. “So I think what we've got to look at is not the fact that this is a listing challenge, but it’s an insatiable buyer appetite right now.”

Greenville’s inventory situation is further stressed by some who don’t want to sell because they fear they won’t be able to find anywhere else to live. Or others worried about a real estate bubble like the one that burst in 2008 and created the Great Recession. Or still more who would rather sit back and wait for the market to “cool off,” although with more of the economy reopening and the market still surging, that might not occur for a very long time.

Anecdotally, real estate professionals in Greenville hear concerns like those all the time. They try to assuage them by assuring clients that the market remains healthy. “Inventory being as tight as it is shows us the market is still incredibly strong in our area, and I think it will stay strong for years to come,” Hamet said. “I think a lot of what's going on right now is that buyers and sellers have a lot of fear that this is a bubble. Consumers are still a little bit scared, and they shouldn't be. There are a lot of experts and economists in the industry who talk about how this is not a bubble. What has really happened is a true lack of inventory.”

The 2008 crash was caused by a glut of subprime loans given to borrowers who couldn’t qualify for conventional loans. “That was really a structural defect within the lending and appraisal system. And that doesn’t exist anymore,” Hamet said. Although the competition is intense, there are homes on the market; 2,697 in May, the highest single-month number since October, according to GGAR. And those waiting for the market to cool may end up costing themselves more money in the long run.

“As more buyers buy, buy and buy in this insatiable buyer demand, I think we'll begin to empty that pot of buyers over time,” Bardo said. “People are more secure in their jobs, and in my opinion, there's no economic impact that would cause values to fall. We've heard isolated stories of buyers saying, ‘Well, I'm going to wait until the market cools off.’ And my opinion is, you're still going to be paying more because values will rise and the interest rates are going up. So if you're holding off on getting into the market as a buyer because you want to wait for the prices to cool off, that's a problem that's going to get worse, not better.”