Greenville’s million-dollar market: City’s highest-priced homes selling at historic rate

Ten years ago, million-dollar home prices in the city of Greenville were about as rare as Clemson football players refusing to rub the Rock. Large homes in established neighborhoods were often handed down to children or grandchildren, keeping them in the family. Homes selling for $2 million, like the one Jacob Mann had recently, would have required dozens of phone calls to find one or two buyers who might be interested.

Not anymore. “Basically every agent I reached out to who might have a buyer, almost all of them showed up with a buyer in tow,” said Mann, an agent with Coldwell Banker Caine. “We got $500,000 over and sold it for $2.5 million, which at the time was one of the highest sales in the MLS in the Grenville area. And here as of late, we’ve seen multiple $3 million-plus homes sell.”

The Greenville real estate market is red-hot at every price point, including the luxury sector, where the city has seen unprecedented activity in homes listed for $1 million or more. Strong price appreciation, more residents relocating from areas with higher costs of living, more industry moving to the Upstate with more executive salaries in tow — it’s all led to dozens of million-dollar residential properties changing hands on the Greenville MLS this year alone.

“This is all-around the best market we’ve ever seen, especially in the luxury market with the amount of out-of-town buyers coming here,” said Michael Mumma of Mumma Property Partners and Blackstream International Real Estate. “This is the highest demand we’ve ever seen.”

Some recent sales have been breathtaking. In May, agent Chet Smith of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors sold the “Evergreen” estate on Greenville Country Club’s Chanticleer course for $5.85 million. In March, Mann sold the “Oakleaf” home downtown for $3.4 million. While such prices aren’t uncommon on Lake Keowee or in mountain communities like The Cliffs, they’re more a recent phenomenon in Greenville proper, where Mann estimates the number of $3 million homes sold-all time on the MLS as fewer than 20 — with half of those going in the last two years.

“The million-dollar price point has definitely opened up, and the demand there has significantly increased over the past year,” Mumma said. “With Greenville becoming a more of a national destination, we are seeing people coming from all over and opening up their budgets.”

Plenty of home for the price point

Indeed, the conventional wisdom when it comes to million-dollar real estate in Greenville is that it’s being bought largely by people moving from out of town. Greenville’s reputation for quality of life has gone national in recent years, attracting transplants not just from usual places like Florida and New Jersey, but now from California and the Pacific Northwest.

And when they see Greenville’s real estate prices, they feel like they’re getting a deal. “They’re coming from places where the costs of living are much more expensive,” Mumma said. “Not only because of property taxes, but just higher living costs across the board. So they come here and they see what they can get for a million dollars, and I think they're pleasantly surprised with how much home that they can get at that price point.”

To some transplants relocating from higher-priced ZIP codes, the top of the Greenville real estate market looks like “a median of what they're used to in New York or Florida or California,” Mann said. The Oakleaf estate Mann sold for $3.4 million comprises 5,700 square feet and sits in 2.84 acres. The same price in San Francisco fetches a 3,200-square-foot home on a busy street with no yard.

But there is also a local buyer pool for such homes, Mumma said, driven in part by the increased corporate presence in the Upstate that’s bringing more room for upward mobility — and ultimately, higher salaries, along with it. Home appreciation across the board certainly helps, too. Mann believes the split among locals and transplants in Greenville’s million-dollar market is almost 50-50.

“Here within Greenville, you have people that have been waiting to come out and upgrade,” Mann added. “The doctor has made partner, the lawyer has made partner, the wealth manager now has a bigger book of business. These are people that believe in Greenville and want to stay here to raise their children here. They are willing to take top dollar for the house they have, and they're willing to pay top dollar for the new house, too.”

New luxury inventory at a premium

The neighborhoods encasing Greenville’s million-dollar homes are many of the city’s most sought-after addresses: Alta Vista, Chanticleer, Greenville Country Club, Heritage Park, North Main, and other pockets downtown or off Augusta Road. They are all established neighborhoods, with homes that can date from the 1970s or ’80s, or in the case of historic downtown properties can be almost 100 years old.

That can lead to something of a quandary for prospective buyers in the luxury market, given that most of them tend to prefer newer or more updated homes — which aren’t always available in Greenville’s more established neighborhoods. That’s especially the case for out-of-town buyers, who don’t have a built-in list of local contractors that they know and trust.

“We very much in all price ranges are in a market where people want move-in-ready, completely finished homes, especially in the luxury sector,” Mumma said. “If you put a very nice, finished home on the market, it will sell, even if it's priced a little high. But if it’s a million-dollar home because of the land or the location and it needs $200,000 or a quarter-million dollars’ worth of work, it's going to take a specific buyer to move that property.”

But there simply aren’t that many new multi-million-dollar homes in Greenville waiting for new owners to occupy them. The Hartness community on the Eastside will build in that price point, and there are a few downtown pocket neighborhoods — such as Woodland Park at Cleveland Forest, where a new $1.755 home sold last week — that are building a few million-dollar homes at a time.

“But it’s not like you see a plethora of inventory,” Mumma said. “It’s still very much a custom-build or resale market when it comes to luxury homes. A lot of times, these buyers come here and rent temporarily while they’re building a house that specifically meets their criteria. Especially when we get into like the super luxury category, which would be over $2 million, you see so few retailers just because buyers can bulldoze a half-million dollar home in Alta Vista and build a $2 million home that specifically meets their needs, versus trying to find one on retail.”