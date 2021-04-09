Greenville’s Hartness community expands with 43 available home sites

Hartness, the Eastside “urban village” neighborhood that was once the site of the estate home of one of Greenville’s leading business families, is ready to expand.

The company has announced the launch of its second phase of development in the release of 43 new homesites in its cottage, village and estate collections. An assemblage of new townhomes is also now available.

Designed as a walkable village with a vibrant style, Hartness adheres to the principles of New Urbanism and boasts a mixed-use village center with a Village Kitchen restaurant slated to open this spring. The development combines the residential and the natural by placing homes amid 180 acres of dedicated, protected nature preserve crisscrossed by 15 miles of trails.

“Our artful mix of homesites and homes welcomes a diverse range of homebuyers,” said Sean Hartness, CEO of Hartness Development, “while also resulting in the scenic and inviting streetscapes that are essential to creating a traditional neighborhood development.”

Starting at $90,000, the 13 new cottage homesites are scaled for smaller families, empty nesters, and guest homes. The 14 new village homesites, starting at $165,000, can accommodate larger single family residences. Estate homesites are suited for custom residences and can accommodate features such as basements, accessory dwelling units, pools and detached garages. The 16 new estate homesites start at $195,000.

Hartness Construction will also launch a new townhome offering with pricing available in May. At 1,850 square feet, these two-story plans feature two bedrooms, two baths, an elevator option and an attached two-car garage.

Lee & Associates closes industrial deal

The commercial firm Lee & Associates Greenville-Spartanburg represented Texas-based Blue Road Investments in the sourcing and acquisition of a 195,000-square-foot industrial site in southern Greenville County.

Lee & Associates has been tapped for the project leasing as well. Located near the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center, the speculative tilt-wall warehouse is being constructed by Harper General Contractors. Randall Bentley, Chad Stepp and Kevin Bentley handled the transaction for Lee & Associates.

The property is the first acquisition in the Upstate for Blue Road Investments, which focuses on acquiring and developing distribution facilities in growth-oriented mid-sized markets. The market was attractive to the firm because of its concentration of advanced manufacturing entities.

Parker Group adds to leadership

The Parker Group, a real estate and development company headquartered in Greenville, recently announced the addition of four new team members as part of the company’s vision for future growth.

The new hires include Chris Schweighart as vice president of commercial brokerage, Matt Alexander as vice president of development operations, Bryan Beal as vice president of capital markets and investor relations, and Kristen Fulfer as interior designer and project coordinator

“These new positions will play a vital role as The Parker Group continues to expand its line of services to focus more on Greenville investments and projects in the surrounding areas,” said Drew Parker, the company’s founder. “We are always looking for new ways to grow the Upstate.”

10 Caine agents earn designation

Ten agents at Coldwell Banker Caine recently received the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. The agents learned from world-class, professional trainers to prepare to meet and exceed expectations for today’s most discerning luxury buyers and sellers.

Coldwell Banker Caine graduates of the course include Kiersten Bell, Tracey Cappio, Mary Jane Freeman, Berry Gower, Brian Hurry, Marshall Jordan, Rosana Quintero, Anna Tatum Swing, Anne Poliakoff and Heather Young. The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing is known around the world as the premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the luxury residential market.

Revitalization nominees sought

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors is seeking nominees for the 2021 Revitalization Awards, which celebrate those who have invested a substantial amount of time and money into a property and seen it greatly impact an area of the community.

Eligible properties include but are not limited to individual residential homes, subdivisions, commercial businesses, multifamily dwellings, public property such as parks and trails, or historic homes or landmarks. Deadline for entry is July 30. Contact GGAR at (864) 672-4427 for further information.

Caine adds three to Greenville office

Coldwell Banker Caine has welcomed three new agents to its Greenville office: Justin Sardinha, Miranda Ballenger Gomer and Christy Vogel.

Sardinha, who has lived in the Upstate for the past seven years, grew up around real estate and understands the stresses of buying and selling. Gomer, a Lyman native, grew up in a large, tight-knit

family that taught her the importance of home. Vogel grew up in the Upstate and is a recent Clemson graduate.

Hughes joins Wilson Associates

Wilson Associates Real Estate has announced the addition of Realtor associate Lindsey Hughes to its team of real estate professionals.

As a Clemson graduate and a longtime resident of Greenville, Hughes brings a strong understanding of the Greenville market and all it has to offer. She is a devoted wife and mother of four and is actively involved in her church and community.