Greenville’s building boom: New home construction helping ease region’s inventory squeeze

Separately, they’re dozens of points on a map — places with names like O’Neal Village, Monte Vista, Bella Grove, Riverstone and Lincoln Park. Together, they’re a crucial ingredient in easing the inventory shortage that’s stoked the Greenville real estate market into a white-hot frenzy.

New home construction is happening all over the metro Greenville area, from the shore of Lake Keowee into Spartanburg, and residences are being bought as quickly as developers can build them. Around Mauldin alone there are more than 4,700 homes under construction, according to the city’s planning department. Planned developments range from the three-home Southland Place in Alta Vista, to the 73-home The Stables in Travelers Rest, to 806-home Arden Woods near the Donaldson Center Airport.

Dozens of national and regional builders are planning thousands of homes in the Greenville area, on top of those in communities that have recently sprung out of the ground. While downtown may earn the rave reviews for its walkability and quality of life, the new housing boom is happening all over.

“Really, it’s running through the entire region,” said Jenny Pancoast, marketing director for the new homes division of the Greenville real estate agency Coldwell Banker Caine. “It’s not just Greenville. It’s also Spartanburg, and the I-385 corridor Is driving a lot of that as well because of just easy accessibility.”

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors listed 6,495 new homes placed for sale through April of 2021. How many more are coming? It can be hard to tell — builders may list only a few at a time, to avoid losing money on material cost increases. But the surge in new homes seems to be responsible for the slight uptick in inventory numbers that the Greenville area has experienced over the past few months: a rise of 531 homes from February to March, and another 656 from March to April.

“In first quarter of 2021, we’ve seen months of supply tick up, indicating inventory is on the rise, definitely from a new home standpoint,” Pancoast said. “I don't think it's going to be the true solution to the inventory challenge, but it's certainly going to help raise those numbers.”

I-385 corridor offers land, affordability

The epicenter of new home construction in the Greenville area is the Interstate 385 corridor running through the bedroom communities of Mauldin, Simpsonville and Fountain Inn. Mauldin, located just outside of Greenville, has been particularly active — in 2021 alone the city’s planning committee has heard proposals for developments comprised of 806, 610, 572, 437, 340, 212 and 75 homes, according to meeting minutes posted online.

Farther south, the new or planned communities keep multiplying. Simpsonville developments include Chastain Glen and Jones Mill Crossing from Toll Brothers, Heritage Village, Brookhaven and Howard’s Park by D.R. Horton, and Baldwin Ridge and Riverstone by Ryan Homes. Fountain Inn developments include Parklynn Hills from Toll Brothers, Durbin Oaks and Fountain Inn Villas by Ryan Homes, and Winterbrook by Great Southern Homes. Prices begin in the low $200,000s.

“A lot of the growth that we're seeing there right now is because there's some land opportunity,” Pancoast said. “Land in the heart of Greenville, it’s pretty hard to get your hands on anything buildable. There’s just not a lot available. But Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, that whole area, I think some job

opportunities are pulling people that way. And really, you’re still connected to the core of Greenville, but you’re also finding something that’s more affordable and has less congestion, with natural amenities. Being in a sub-market of Greenville like that allows for a lot of those elements, and for people being closer to work. And I really think we’ll continue to see that shift.”

Downtown Greenville, which now features condos that go for as much as $1.5 million, has effectively priced out young families and first-time homebuyers. But the average home price drops the further you get from the city center, allowing the I-385 communities to fill the gap for the first-time homebuyer looking for a more affordable product.

“The more you get into those outside areas, the more you are hitting those more attainable price points,” Pancoast said. “You’re seeing more prices in the $100,000s, $200,000s and $300,000s for single-family home opportunities, and for a lot of people, that’s another reason to look a little bit further outside. New home price really follows that land value, and as you get farther outside (downtown Greenville) land is not only easier to get your hands on, but it can also be an opportunity to build more attainable housing.”

And with many of these new neighborhoods come parks, restaurants and cultural attractions that can make bedroom communities feel like little urban cores by themselves. With downtown Greenville addresses now unattainable for most, many transplants to the area are having to shift expectations as to where they want to live. Pancoast said Greenville is beginning to remind her of a smaller Atlanta, where many of the outer communities have developed their own defined identities thanks to their relative affordability compared to downtown.

“I think some of these new big developments like Verdae, for example, are absolutely creating their own little communities within this larger scale,” she said, referring to a new Eastside development. “That's really appealing to people, whether they're a millennial or an empty-nester, because you don't necessarily have to leave home to get to the coffee shop or the YMCA. It's achieving that walkability. This last year has just really expedited that desire for shaping lifestyle and being able to create your life and pick your location. Maybe it's not exactly where you may have thought you wanted to be, but it ends up being pretty perfect because you're able to own a home and build a lifestyle around that.”

New home inventory nears U.S. average

The new construction boom is being felt not just along I-385. Toll Brothers is bringing O’Neal Village to Greer, D.R. Horton has built Fox Run in Woodruff, Dan Ryan Builders has added Sheffield Village in Easley, Crescent Homes is building Lincoln Park in Taylors, Ryan Homes is building Grove Landing in Piedmont, and on and on. The boom has even extended into Spartanburg County, where the rate of issued building permits is 16 percent higher than that of Greenville.

All those new homes are making a difference on the inventory front. In total, Greenville’s months of supply — the metric by which inventory is measured, with 6 usually being considered a healthy number — is 0.8. But remove the existing resale homes and include only new homes, Pancoast said, and the number rises to 1.7, much more in line with the national average of 2 over the past 12 months.

Given that most of that new construction falls into the $300,000 to $750,000 price range, new stock for first-time homebuyers remains low. But Pancoast expects an increase in land opportunities, with more

potential neighborhoods coming online as more builders and developers grow more confident in the post-coronavirus economy.

For now, though, the rush is still on. Many new or to-be-built homes on the MLS are already tagged as active or active contingent, even though right now they’re still plywood frames — or even plans on paper. It’s not unusual, Pancoast added, for a builder to release a handful of new homesites and suddenly have a list of 40 people vying to buy them.

“I think agents are having to work really hard right now to keep in communication and handle the processes appropriately and fairly,” she added. “But yes, there are people waiting outside for days until the homesites get released.”