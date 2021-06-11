Greenville’s best fixer-upper neighborhoods have a sense of community already built in

It has all the elements of a storybook neighborhood: homes ranging from ranches and split-levels to contemporaries and colonials, lots of hardwood trees, and expansive yards ideal for a swing set or a swimming pool. In an era of cookie-cutter development and homes squeezed tightly together, Greenville neighborhoods like Gower Estates still retain every bit of the character they’ve had since the 1960s.

In fact, walk through a front door, and you can feel like you’re back in the ’60s — thanks to tiny bathrooms, small kitchens, and the more walled-off interior design of the era in which the homes were built. Some homes owned by longtime residences can go decades without being renovated, greeting prospective buyers with surprises like linoleum kitchen countertops, funky wallpaper and bathroom tile in all colors of the rainbow.

“We do have homes that are not updated,” said Gower Estates resident Elizabeth Chambers, a Realtor associate with Wilson Associates Real Estate in Greenville. “They’re still sitting in a time warp in the ‘70s.”

Of course, that hasn’t stopped buyers from snapping up the few available options in a red-hot Greenville housing market. Gower Estates and similar Greenville communities like Botany Woods have emerged as ideal fixer-upper neighborhoods, loaded with unique, good-bones homes from the 1960s and ’70s that may or may not be updated. But to many, the allure of large yards, streets lined with old-growth trees, and kid-friendly amenities like community swimming pools are worth the effort of renovating a bathroom or tearing down a wall.

“In today's market with the inventory shortage, people are being a little more open to options, especially if they've looked at five or six houses and are moving from out of state ,” said Linda O’Brien, a broker associate with Wilson Associates who grew up in Botany Woods. “But I’ll tell you who’s really interested in these established neighborhoods: people who grew up there. They're the ones who are going back into these neighborhoods and are fixing up the homes and appreciating what these neighborhoods have to offer.”

‘You may need to tear down some walls’

Gower Estates and Botany Woods are neighborhoods that foster a strong sense of community, thanks to the pool and annual activities like an oyster roast, Easter egg hunt or July 4th parade. When families move, it’s often to another home within the same neighborhood. Longtime homeowners mix with new arrivals, making next-door neighbors of young families and retirees.

“People of all ages live in this neighborhood,” Chambers said of Gower Estates. “You have young professionals, young families, older families and elderly people living here. You have mature trees, which is something you don't always get in a newer neighborhood, and larger lots, typically. There’s a great sense of community — we call it our Gower Family. It’s a great place to raise children. There are always people out walking and riding bikes. It's just amazing.”

Architectural styles can run the gamut, and the homes in these established neighborhoods are primarily brick — some made of brick from old Greenville mills. It’s also the kind of neighborhood where, after a

family moves in, a moving van can be followed by a dumpster bin. That’s when the real work of updating a 1960s or 1970s home can begin.

“If it’s not updated, you’re probably going to need to update the master bath, because they’re typically very small. And the closet is not going to be a walk-in closet — typically it’s the kind with a bar inside the doorway. The bathrooms, a lot of times the tile color is not what you’d want these days, but it was probably very fashionable in the ’60s and ’70s. The bathrooms and the kitchen are usually the things that need to be updated in an older home,” Chambers said.

“You might also find that a lot of these master baths may not have a tub, or they may just be a single toilet and the shower tub. If you’re used to having lots of space, especially if you’ve been living in new construction, it can be jarring to come in and see these tiny little bathrooms and rooms that are very compartmentalized compared with an open floor plan. So you may need to tear down some walls, and that might be a challenge.”

That means costs on top of the purchase price of the home, which in Gower Estates can be $500,000 and up. Kitchens cost an average of $150 per square foot to remodel, according to Allen Tate Realtors, with even modest jobs topping out at $25,000 due to the costs of cabinetry and countertops. Bathroom remodels can start at around $4,000 depending on the size of the room and the quality of the finishes and fixtures. Removing a non-load-bearing wall can be done for about $1,000, while knocking out a load-bearing wall in a multi-story home can come with a $10,000 price tag.

And yet, that clearly hasn’t been a barrier to sales. As of last week, there was only one home in Botany Woods set to come on the market, and Gower Estates had no active listings. “The neighborhood is so hot right now,” Chambers said, “ that people are willing to sacrifice having to go in and update these homes just for the benefit of living in the neighborhood.”

‘Can you live in it right now?’

Gower Estates and Botany Woods aren’t the only established Greenville neighborhoods full of character-laden older homes that might be in need of an updater’s touch. Henderson Forest, Sherwood Forest and Parkins Mill all border Gower Estates, and feature similar homes also built in the same era. In Greer, Sugar Creek features homes built from the 1970s to the 1990s on half-acre lots. And even the gated Chanticleer golf course community includes homes that were built in the 1970s, albeit with a higher price tag.

Homes in these neighborhoods attract a certain type of buyer — ones who can see the whole scope of the community’s benefits, and aren’t in it for just an Instagram-ready white kitchen. Some inspired by HGTV programming may be willing to take part of the renovation themselves.

“I always tell my clients, watch the show but put it on mute,” O’Brien said. “Because the prices they come up with, it’s four or five times the cost of what they’re saying on TV.”

Those looking for a contractor to do the work can run into another issue: a lack of availability, due to all the new residential construction that’s going on in the Greenville market. Residential contractors are scheduling work six or seven months out, Chambers said, meaning a new homebuyer in June might not be see renovations begin until January.

“Living in an outdated house, that may not be functional for you until you can get a contractor,” she said. “And then you've got to contend with the fact that all the building materials, either there's a shortage or the cost has gone up exponentially. So your renovation is going to cost a lot more than it would in a typical markets. Those are some of the challenges of people buying a home that is not updated. So I always say, well, can you live with it right now?”

Updating a home in neighborhoods like Gower Estates and Botany Woods can take time, money, and effort. But the features that draw most residents to those neighborhood in the first place — the yards, the trees, the sense of community — are always there, just as they have been for decades.

“The larger lots have become a real draw, especially with Covid and how everyone was staying home and yard became so important,” O’Brien said. “Botany Woods provides that and a great location — you’re not too far from what downtown has to offer, but you’re far enough away that you don’t hear traffic or any of that. It’s still a golf cart community, and it’s very family-oriented."