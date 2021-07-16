Greenville real estate happenings for the week of July 16, 2021

Upstate CREIA Monthly Meeting

What: Monthly meeting of the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association, featuring guest speakers, networking, education and more. Networking hour begins at 6 p.m., with main meeting following at 7.

When: July 19, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville

Price: Free for members, $20 for nonmembers

More info: upstatecreia.com

GGAR Realtor Work Day

What: Members of the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors help to beautify the Swamp Rabbit Trail by pulling weeds, raking leaves, spreading pine straw and trimming bushes. Tools will be provided, but please bring work gloves.

When: July 24, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Meet in parking lot of Travelers Rest United Methodist Church

Price: Free

More info: ggar.com

Summer RPAC Fundraising Social

What: Social to benefit the Realtor Political Action Committee, which backs local candidates who support homeownership, affordable housing and private property rights, regardless of party affiliation. RPAC helps members have a stronger voice on legislation that effects real estate at the local and state levels. Event will feature food, drinks, music and socializing with other Realtors.

When: Aug. 2, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Southernside Brewing Co., 25 Delano Drive, Unit D, Greenville

Price: Contact the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors for ticket and registration details.

More info: ggar.com

Keller Williams Drive Client Mixer

What: Past and current clients mix with members of the Keller Williams Drive real estate team at a Greenville Drive baseball game at Fluor Field. Event includes a VIP section for agents and clients, as well as a catered dinner and free non-alcoholic beverages. RSVP deadline is July 30.

When: Aug. 5, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Fluor Field, 945 South Main St., Greenville

Price: $10 per person

More info: kwdrivegreenville.com

GGAR New Member Orientation

What: Orientation for new members of the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors. All new members are required to complete orientation within 60 days of joining, or all services will be terminated until completion of the course. Topics covered include member benefits, safety, fair housing, antitrust, RESPA, and the Realtor Code of Ethics.

When: Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville

Price: Free

More info: ggar.com

Greenville Building and Renovation Expo

What: A comprehensive expo filled with innovative displays showcasing the latest trends in design and product offerings. Visitors will also have the opportunity to talk directly with local experts and get the advice you need to help you with your home improvement projects.

When: Aug 27-29

Where: Greenville Convention Center Conference Hall, 1 Exposition Avenue

Price: $4 for adults, 18-under free

More info: info@homeshowcenter.com

Greenville Chamber Annual Meeting

What: The 132nd annual meeting held by the Greenville Chamber, where Upstate business and community leaders gather to hear a vision for fueling a region where businesses succeed and people prosper. More details will be released closer to the event date.

When: Sept. 14, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Fluor Field, 935 South Main St., Greenville

Price: $95 for Chamber investors, $150 for general admission

More info: greenvillechamber.org

HBA of Anderson Golf Classic

What: The 40th annual golf classic put on by the Homebuilders Association of Anderson, which allows members to relax and connect with one another. Event is typically a sellout. Includes longest drive, closest to pin, and putting contests.

When: Sept. 16

Where: Cobbs Glenn Country Club, 2201 Cobbs Way, Anderson

Price: Contact HBAA for details

More info: hbaofanderson.com/golf-tournament/

HBA of Greater Spartanburg Sporting Clays

What: Annual fall shooting event put on by the Homebuilders Association of Greater Spartanburg. Register by Oct. 5. Optional five-stand available before event. Participants must bring own shells, ear protection and eye protection.

When: Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m.

Where: River Bend Sportsman’s Resort, 1000 Wilkie Bridge Road, Inman

Price: $400 for team of four

More info: hbaspartanburg.com

Upstate Parade of Homes

What: Discover creative ideas and new possibilities by touring new homes built by approved professional builders associated with the Homebuilders Association of Greenville.

When: Oct. 8-19 and 15-17

Where: Various sites

Price: TBA

More info: upstateparadeofhomes.com

HBA of Anderson Fall Clay Shoot

What: Annual tournament open to shooters of all experience levels, which also provides networking opportunity for members of the Homebuilders Association of Anderson. Price includes 100 targets, 12-gauge shotgun and lunch.

When: Oct. 8

Where: Belton Gun Club, 200 Corner Road, Belton

Price: $100

More info: hbaofanderson.com/fall-clay-shoot/

Spartanburg Fall Home and Garden Show

What: Exhibits featuring the latest in home improvement products and services, furnishings and accessories, and decorating and remodeling ideas.

When: Oct. 30-31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Spartanburg

Price: Free

More info: local.aarp.org

Greenville Real Estate Award

What: Award that pays tribute to a member of the real estate and economic development community who has shown outstanding leadership, vision and a long history of service to the community. The event also includes an appeal to support the March of Dimes.

When: Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: AC Hotel, 315 South Main St., Greenville

Price: Packages begin at $100

More info: marchofdimes.org

Greenville Remodeling Expo

What: A comprehensive home remodeling expo that can help make your dream home a reality. Experts will be on hand showcasing such areas as cabinetry and countertops, flooring, sunrooms and additions, basement finishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, and energy-efficient windows and exterior products.

When: Jan. 14-16, 2022

Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive

Price: Adults $4, children 18-under free

More info: homeshowcenter.com/overview/greenville

Southern Home and Garden Show

What: The largest and most popular home and garden event in South Carolina, with thousands of square feet of exhibits featuring landscape design, lawn and garden equipment, interior design, windows and window treatments, flooring, decking, outdoor living, home entertainment and automation and more.

When: Feb. 18-20, 2022

Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive

Price: Adults $8, seniors $6, children 12-under free

More info: southernhomeandgardenshow.com