Greenville real estate happenings for May 21, 2021

Spartanburg Home and Garden Show
What: Exhibits featuring the latest in home improvement products and services, furnishings and accessories, and decorating and remodeling ideas.
When: May 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; May 23 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Spartanburg
Price: Free
More info: expomanagement.com/spartanburg
Real Estate Ethics Course
What: Course explores the ethical issues surrounding real estate transactions. Although the focus will be the National Association of Realtors Code of Ethics, discussion leaders Tom and Peggy Daniel will bring real-life experiences into discussion through actual case studies.
When: May 27, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville
Price: $45 for members, $85 for nonmembers
More info: ggar.com
A Walk Through the Law Course
What: A mandatory core course from Western Upstate MLS that with few exceptions is required of all South Carolina real estate licensees before renewal. It is an intensive coverage of state license law as rewritten in 2017. Written in a highly interactive format, this course is both engaging and provides an insight into how to read statutes and apply them to daily real estate practice.
When: June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Live online
Price $50
More info: westernupstatemls.com
Secrets to Credit, Homeownership, Selling, Investing and Creating Business
What: Seminar designed to help you better understand the steps to credit, homeownership, home selling, investing and creating a business. Hosted by Realtors Sharita Rector and Wade Watt of Ponce Realty Group.
When: June 13, 5-8 p.m.
Where: 801 Spartan Blvd., Spartanburg
Price: Free for attendees, $50 for vendors
More info: rwwinvestments.com
Enhancing Customer Service Through Tax Records
What: Seminar that helps agents make better use of basic property searches, tax records, flood sections of property reports, demographic and school information, and other tools that can simplify the work day. Instructed by Danielle Longdue.
When: June 16, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville
Price: $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers
More info: ggar.com
Upstate CREIA Monthly Meeting
What: Monthly meeting of the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association, featuring guest speakers, networking, education and more.
When: June 21, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Hilton, 45 West Orchard Park Drive, Greenville
Price: Free for members, $20 for nonmembers
More info: upstatecreia.com
Business Fair 2021
What: Mix and mingle with local small business owners at a business fair put on by the Greenville Chamber. Exhibitor tables are $250 for investors, and $500 for non-investors.
When: July 15
Where: Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Road
Price: Free
More info: greenvillechamber.org
Upstate Parade of Homes
What: Discover creative ideas and new possibilities by touring new homes built by approved professional builders associated with the Homebuilders Association of Greenville.
When: Oct. 8-19 and 15-17
Where: Various sites
Price: TBA
More info: upstateparadeofhomes.com
Spartanburg Fall Home and Garden Show
What: Exhibits featuring the latest in home improvement products and services, furnishings and accessories, and decorating and remodeling ideas.
When: Oct. 30-31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Spartanburg
Price: Free
More info: local.aarp.org
Greenville Real Estate Award
What: Award that pays tribute to a member of the real estate and economic development community who has shown outstanding leadership, vision and a long history of service to the community. The event also includes an appeal to support the March of Dimes. Registration opens June 1.
When: Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Price: TBA
More info: marchofdimes.org
Greenville Remodeling Expo
What: A comprehensive home remodeling expo that can help make your dream home a reality. Experts will be on hand showcasing such areas as cabinetry and countertops, flooring, sunrooms and additions, basement finishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, and energy-efficient windows and exterior products.
When: Jan. 14-16, 2022
Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive
Price: Adults $4, children 18-under free
More info: http://www.homeshowcenter.com/overview/greenville