Greenville real estate happenings for April 9, 2021

Running Your Business in a Low Inventory Market Seminar

What: How to generate inventory, market yourself to get more listings, handle multiple offers to the sellers and position buyers’ offers in today’s market. Seminar from the Western Upstate Association of Realtors will also address the psychology of the unrealistic seller and the disappointed or angry buyer.

When: April 8, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Live online

Price: Free

More info: westernupstatemls.com

At Home With Diversity Seminar

What: Learn to work successfully within a rapidly changing multicultural market, learn diversity sensitivity and how it applies to U.S. fair housing laws, and ways to develop professional guidelines for working with people in the multicultural real estate market.

When: April 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville

Price: Free for GGAR members, $25 for nonmembers

More info: ggar.com

2021 Bridge Awards

What: Seventh annual event produced annually by the Homebuilders Association of Greenville to recognize excellence in craftsmanship in the Upstate home building industry.

When: April 15, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Greenville Convention Center ballroom, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville

Price: Tickets begin at $95

More info: bridgeawards.com

Upstate CREIA Monthly Meeting

What: Monthly meeting of the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association, featuring guest speakers, networking, education and more.

When: April 19, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville

Price: Free for members, $20 for nonmembers

More info: upstatecreia.com

Sales Contracts for the Real Estate Professional Seminar

What: An interactive study of the current S.C. Realtor sales contract where students will have an opportunity to discuss contract provisions and how to best explain them to buyers and sellers so they know what to expect.

When: April 28, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville

Price: $45 for GGAR members, $85 for nonmembers

More info: ggar.com

Southern Home and Garden Show

What: The largest and most popular home and garden event in South Carolina, with thousands of square feet of exhibits featuring landscape design, lawn and garden equipment, interior design, windows and window treatments, flooring, decking, outdoor living, home entertainment and automation and more.

When: May 7-9

Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville

Price: Adults $8, seniors (55+) $6, children under 12 free

More info: southernhomeandgardenshow.com

Fair Housing Class

What: Instructor Carol Simpson goes over fair housing issues that can put real estate licensees in an uncomfortable position, especially when inquiries come from consumers regarding racial, religious, or ethnic demographics are requested. Options, responses, and focuses on risk management are examined.

When: May 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville

Price: $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers

More info: ggar.com

Greenville Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

What: The chamber’s 29th annual tournament bringing together nearly 300 Upstate community and business leaders for a day of golf and networking.

When: May 17

Where: Greenville Country Club, 239 Byrd Blvd., Greenville

Price: $375 for individual, $1,500 for foursome

More info: greenvillechamber.org

Working With Rental Property Sellers Seminar

What: Course from the Western Upstate Association of Realtors that explores dealing with investment properties that have been on the market for months but remain unsold, often because they’re overpriced. How to determine what an investment property is really worth, and confidently explaining that price to all parties involved.

When: May 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Live online

Price: $50

More info: westernupstatemls.com

Upstate Parade of Homes

What: Discover creative ideas and new possibilities by touring new homes built by approved professional builders associated with the Homebuilders Association of Greenville.

When: Oct. 8-19 and 15-17

Where: Various sites

Price: TBA

More info: upstateparadeofhomes.com

