Greenville real estate happenings for April 9, 2021

Running Your Business in a Low Inventory Market Seminar
What: How to generate inventory, market yourself to get more listings, handle multiple offers to the sellers and position buyers’ offers in today’s market. Seminar from the Western Upstate Association of Realtors will also address the psychology of the unrealistic seller and the disappointed or angry buyer.
When: April 8, 2-3 p.m.
Where: Live online
Price: Free
More info: westernupstatemls.com
At Home With Diversity Seminar
What: Learn to work successfully within a rapidly changing multicultural market, learn diversity sensitivity and how it applies to U.S. fair housing laws, and ways to develop professional guidelines for working with people in the multicultural real estate market.
When: April 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville
Price: Free for GGAR members, $25 for nonmembers
More info: ggar.com
2021 Bridge Awards
What: Seventh annual event produced annually by the Homebuilders Association of Greenville to recognize excellence in craftsmanship in the Upstate home building industry.
When: April 15, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Greenville Convention Center ballroom, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville
Price: Tickets begin at $95
More info: bridgeawards.com
Upstate CREIA Monthly Meeting
What: Monthly meeting of the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association, featuring guest speakers, networking, education and more.
When: April 19, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville
Price: Free for members, $20 for nonmembers
More info: upstatecreia.com
Sales Contracts for the Real Estate Professional Seminar
What: An interactive study of the current S.C. Realtor sales contract where students will have an opportunity to discuss contract provisions and how to best explain them to buyers and sellers so they know what to expect.
When: April 28, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville
Price: $45 for GGAR members, $85 for nonmembers
More info: ggar.com
Southern Home and Garden Show
What: The largest and most popular home and garden event in South Carolina, with thousands of square feet of exhibits featuring landscape design, lawn and garden equipment, interior design, windows and window treatments, flooring, decking, outdoor living, home entertainment and automation and more.
When: May 7-9
Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville
Price: Adults $8, seniors (55+) $6, children under 12 free
More info: southernhomeandgardenshow.com
Fair Housing Class
What: Instructor Carol Simpson goes over fair housing issues that can put real estate licensees in an uncomfortable position, especially when inquiries come from consumers regarding racial, religious, or ethnic demographics are requested. Options, responses, and focuses on risk management are examined.
When: May 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville
Price: $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers
More info: ggar.com
Greenville Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
What: The chamber’s 29th annual tournament bringing together nearly 300 Upstate community and business leaders for a day of golf and networking.
When: May 17
Where: Greenville Country Club, 239 Byrd Blvd., Greenville
Price: $375 for individual, $1,500 for foursome
More info: greenvillechamber.org
Working With Rental Property Sellers Seminar
What: Course from the Western Upstate Association of Realtors that explores dealing with investment properties that have been on the market for months but remain unsold, often because they’re overpriced. How to determine what an investment property is really worth, and confidently explaining that price to all parties involved.
When: May 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Live online
Price: $50
More info: westernupstatemls.com
Upstate Parade of Homes
What: Discover creative ideas and new possibilities by touring new homes built by approved professional builders associated with the Homebuilders Association of Greenville.
When: Oct. 8-19 and 15-17
Where: Various sites
Price: TBA
More info: upstateparadeofhomes.com