Greenville lauded for role in sparking US economic turnaround

It’s been lauded as one of the country’s most underrated travel destinations, as well as one of the best places to start a business, find great for food and craft beer, run or retire. Greenville, it seems, lands on another best-of list every week. Now, it’s been lauded for another reason: as one of the cities leading America’s economic rebound.

The Wall Street Journal named Greenville as one of a handful of midsized cities that’s attracting new residents, jobs and industries in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and making a quicker economic turnaround in the process. Greenville’s unemployment rate and job growth both bettered national averages, and its housing market has flourished despite many out-of-town buyers purchasing properties they’ve seen only in video tours.

Cities like Greenville “offer a lot of things you can’t really get in the big city,” Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo, told the Journal. “They’re more affordable, and it’s so much easier to live there.”

The flood of new residents to Greenville is evident in the region’s real estate market. In March, the inventory of available homes for sale was 2,799, down over 30 percent year-over-year, according to the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors. The median sales price increased near 10 percent over that same span, with sellers of single-family homes receiving 98.7 percent of list price.

Downtown estate sells for $3.4 million

A 5,700-square-foot home in downtown Greenville sold recently for $3.4 million. Named “Oakleaf,” the estate at 22 Bennett St. features a five-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom pool house on 2.84 acres. The seller was represented by Jacob Mann of Coldwell Banker Caine, the buyer by Andy Turner of Coldwell Banker Caine.

Dating from the 1920s, the main home boasts a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a new first-floor master bedroom, a wine cellar, an air filtration system and a drive-through two-car garage, according to the listing. The pool house features a kitchen, sauna, workout facility and billiards room. Landscape features include a sunken garden, cascading waterfall, and koi pond.

Wilson Associates unveils Southland Place

Wilson Associates Real Estate of Greenville has announced plans for Southland Place, three new custom-built homes that will be designed by Matt Tindall of Tindal Architecture Workshop and be constructed in the Alta Vista/Cleveland Forest area.

The all-brick four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom homes will feature open floor plans, 10-foot ceilings, white oak luxury flooring, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances, a wet bar, custom cabinetry and closet systems, and a custom-built wood paneled elevator. Outside, a screened porch with outdoor fireplace overlooks a private walled grass courtyard.

The developer of Southland Place is Southland Plaza, a partnership of James Cordes and Christopher Kinsella. Cordes has over 40 years of experience in executive management positions in the energy

industry, while Kinsella brings over 20 years of experience in the construction industry. Sharon Wilson, CEO and broker-in-charge at Wilson Associates, is the listing agent.

Commercial transactions announced

Several Greenville commercial real estate firms recently announced completed transactions.

Cushman & Wakefield Thalhimer completed the sale of 1000 East North St. in Greenville, a 16,000-square-foot office building sold for $2.275 million by 1000 North St. Partners to SP3 Properties. Kyle Berdugo and Laura Harmon of Cushman & Wakefield Thalhimer represented the seller.

Also, SVN Blackstream closed two parcels for multifamily use on 20 acres on North Industrial Drive in Simpsonville. The property sold or $2.5 million, and was handled by Douglas Peterson of SVN Blackstream. And Cardinal Commercial Properties represented the seller in the sale of 1.8 acres on West Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville. The buyer is redeveloping the site for a jewelry store.

Allen Tate Seneca office relocates

The Lake Keowee Seneca office of Allen Tate Realtors has moved to a new address at 906 U.S. Highway 123 Bypass in Seneca.

The new office is located down the street from the company’s previous location. The facility is a more modern building that allows for greater visibility and also includes a large meeting space with separate entrance that will be available for community events, as well as training and development of Allen Tate agents.

With Lake Keowee properties receiving more interest from potential buyers in Atlanta and other major cities, the new office positions Allen Tate for growth. “As the lease on our legacy space was expiring, we took advantage of the opportunity to relocate to a larger, more contemporary building,” said Mark Bardo, Allen Tate regional vice president for the Upstate. “We look forward to welcoming both clients and agents to our new office.”

Upstate firms welcome new agents

Several real estate firms in the Upstate welcomed new agents recently.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Real Estate recently announced the addition of Angela Hernandez, Christina Grube and Brittany Cordle to the company’s North Pleasantburg location.

Hernandez was formerly a certified real estate appraiser, as well as a partner in a real estate development and construction company. Grube has lived in Mauldin for seven years since moving to the area from Columbia. Cordle was raised in Greenville, studied accounting and finance at Greenville Tech and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and previously worked in automotive manufacturing

Also, Coldwell Banker Caine welcomed Duane Johnson and Claudia Bell Moore to its Greenville office as residential agents. And Joy Real Estate of Taylors and Mauldin welcomed longtime Greenville resident Alicia Pressley.

Revitalization Award nominees sought

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors is seeking nominees for the 2021 Revitalization Awards, which celebrate those who have invested a substantial amount of time and money into a property and seen it greatly impact an area of the community.

Eligible properties include but are not limited to individual residential homes, subdivisions, commercial businesses, multifamily dwellings, public property such as parks and trails, or historic homes or landmarks. Deadline for entry is July 30. Contact GGAR at (864) 672-4427 for further information.

