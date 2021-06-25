Greenville County’s population boom among the biggest in SC spanning the last decade

Greenville added more new residents than almost any other county in South Carolina over the past decade, a population boom reflected in the region’s shortage of available housing.

Greenville County added 70,566 new residents between 2010 and 2019 for a growth rate of 16.2 percent, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau compiled by the website Stacker. Within the Palmetto State, that growth was eclipsed only by Horry County, which added 73,905 new residents over that same span for a growth rate of 28.6 percent.

Greenville County’s population as of 2019 was 507,003, making it the most populous county in South Carolina and the 171st most populous in the United States. That influx of new residents is evident in the region’s housing market, where inventory on average is down 29.6 percent year-over-year, according to the most recent figures available from the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors.

Other Upstate counties also experienced growth. Spartanburg added the ninth-most new residents of any county in South Carolina, according to Stacker, with a 10.6 percent growth rate that equates to 29,450 new residents moving in between 2010-19 and a population of 307,617.

Anderson ranked No. 12 in the state, adding 14,373 new residents over the decade measured by the Census, for a growth rate of 7.8 percent. Pickens was No. 14, adding 6,206 new residents for a growth rate of 5.3 percent, while Oconee was No. 17, adding 4,493 new people for a growth rate of 6.2 percent.

Greenville CC home sells for $2.6 million

A remodeled six-bedroom home in the Greenville Country Club neighborhood sold recently for $2.6 million, continuing a recent flurry of activity in Greenville’s luxury residential market.

Located at 18 Sirrine Drive, the 4,800-square-foot Colonial has been thoroughly renovated, down to the expansive covered patio with a grand brick fireplace looking out over the backyard. Marc Crowley of Crowley Realty represented the seller, while Blair Miller of Wilson Associates Real Estate represented the buyer.

The Sirrine Drive residence was just one of several million-dollar homes to sell in the region in recent days. A four-bedroom, 3,400-square-foot home on Greenville’s Gardenview Avenue near Cleveland Park sold for $1.27 million, and a massive, 11,000-square-foot home at Thornblade Club recently sold for $1.88 million.

C. Dan Joyner adds seven new agents

Several Upstate real estate firms recently welcomed new employees, led by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realty adding seven new agents to its growing roster.

C. Dan Joyner Realty added David Acosta and Alexandra Goffer to its North Pleasantburg location, Todd Harper, Lawton Haygood and Garek Dohrendorf to its Augusta Road branch, Kathryn Dwyer to its Pelham Road office, and Christine Thomas to its Spartanburg location.

Acosta is a Simpsonville native and Citadel graduate who comes from a background in marketing, finance and sales. Goffer is a Pennsylvania native, while Harper previously worked in real estate in

Austin, Texas. Haygood has been purchasing investment properties since 2017, Dohrendorf comes from the hospitality sector, Dwyer is a Greenville native who’s been selling real estate since 2003, and Thomas has been in real estate for four years.

Also, Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Ashley Jeter to its Spartanburg office. Jeter, who comes from a background in social work, has lived in the Upstate for over 20 years and has been interested in real estate since purchasing her first home.

And the commercial real estate firm NAI Earle Furman recently welcomed Wanda Reese to its Greenville office, where she works directly with the chief development officer and is responsible for contract and lease administration, file management, property reporting, research, analysis and marketing support. She was previously a contract specialist for 11 years with the city of Charlotte.

Denny’s sale highlights commercial moves

The sale of a Denny’s restaurant in Anderson was among the transactions recently announced by Upstate offices of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine.

Pete Brett of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented seller Min Yue LLC in the investment sale of the 2,640-square-foot Denny’s location at 3401 Clemson Blvd. to T&S Food Service. Brett also represented seller BDK2, LLC in the sale of a 3,350-square-foot office building at 102 Pilgrim Road in Greenville to Stanhope and Associates.

In Spartanburg, Tim Satterfield of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented seller Cross Roads Youth Ranch in the sale of a 2,300-square-foot building on two acres at 5310 South Pine St. to Michael A. Davidson. And in Easley, Harry Croxton of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented landlord Wellington Enterprises in the lease of a 2,800-square-foot office space at 339 West Main St. to Spa Renew.

Cardinal Commercial Properties also announced two recent transactions. Cardinal represented the landlord in leasing an executive office suite located at 314 Lloyd St. in Greenville to Black-Tie Reconstruction & Design, and also represented the landlord in leasing a retail suite to The Dog Spa at Classic Corner on Woodruff Road in Greenville.

Revitalization Award nominees sought

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors is seeking nominees for the 2021 Revitalization Awards, which celebrate those who have invested a substantial amount of time and money into a property and seen it greatly impact an area of the community.

Eligible properties include but are not limited to individual residential homes, subdivisions, commercial businesses, multifamily dwellings, public property such as parks and trails, or historic homes or landmarks. Deadline for entry is July 30. Contact GGAR at (864) 672-4427 for further information.

