Greenville area real estate happenings for May 7, 2021

Southern Home and Garden Show
What: The 60th anniversary edition of the largest and most popular home and garden event in South Carolina, with thousands of square feet of exhibits featuring landscape design, lawn and garden equipment, interior design, windows and window treatments, flooring, decking, outdoor living, home entertainment and automation and more.
When: May 7-9
Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville
Price: Adults $8, seniors (55+) $6, children under 12 free
More info: southernhomeandgardenshow.com
Fair Housing Class
What: Instructor Carol Simpson goes over fair housing issues that can put real estate licensees in an uncomfortable position, especially when inquiries come from consumers regarding racial, religious, or ethnic demographics are requested. Options, responses, and focuses on risk management are examined.
When: May 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville
Price: $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers
More info: ggar.com
Greenville Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
What: The chamber’s 29th annual tournament bringing together nearly 300 Upstate community and business leaders for a day of golf and networking.
When: May 17
Where: Greenville Country Club, 239 Byrd Blvd., Greenville
Price: $375 for individual, $1,500 for foursome
More info: greenvillechamber.org
Upstate CREIA Monthly Meeting
What: Monthly meeting of the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association, featuring guest speakers, networking, education and more.
When: May 17, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville
Price: Free for members, $20 for nonmembers
More info: upstatecreia.com
Real Estate Pre-License Course
What: Students will learn the fundamentals of real estate and complete the required 60 hours needed to prepare for the computerized state examination. Students will also receive a certificate of completion, allowing them to apply for examination through the South Carolina Real Estate Commission.
When: May 17-26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: 225 South Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville
Price: $398
More info: perpetualres.com
Working With Rental Property Sellers Seminar
What: Course from the Western Upstate Association of Realtors that explores dealing with investment properties that have been on the market for months but remain unsold, often because they’re overpriced. How to determine what an investment property is really worth, and confidently explaining that price to all parties involved.
When: May 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Live online
Price: $50
More info: westernupstatemls.com
Spartanburg Home and Garden Show
What: Exhibits featuring the latest in home improvement products and services, furnishings and accessories, and decorating and remodeling ideas.
When: May 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; May 23 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Spartanburg
Price: Free
More info: expomanagement.com/spartanburg
Real Estate Ethics Course
What: Course explores the ethical issues surrounding real estate transactions. Although the focus will be the National Association of Realtors Code of Ethics, discussion leaders Tom and Peggy Daniel will bring real-life experiences into discussion through actual case studies.
When: May 27, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville
Price: $45 for members, $85 for nonmembers
More info: ggar.com
A Walk Through the Law Course
What: A mandatory core course from Western Upstate MLS that with few exceptions is required of all South Carolina real estate licensees before renewal. It is an intensive coverage of state license law as rewritten in 2017. Written in a highly interactive format, this course is both engaging and provides an insight into how to read statutes and apply them to daily real estate practice.
When: June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Live online
Price $50
More info: westernupstatemls.com
Secrets to Credit, Homeownership, Selling, Investing and Creating Business
What: Seminar designed to help you better understand the steps to credit, homeownership, home selling, investing and creating a business. Hosted by Realtors Sharita Rector and Wade Watt of Ponce Realty Group.
When: June 13, 5-8 p.m.
Where: 801 Spartan Blvd., Spartanburg
Price: Free for attendees, $50 for vendors
More info: rwwinvestments.com
Upstate Parade of Homes
What: Discover creative ideas and new possibilities by touring new homes built by approved professional builders associated with the Homebuilders Association of Greenville.
When: Oct. 8-19 and 15-17
Where: Various sites
Price: TBA
More info: upstateparadeofhomes.com
Greenville Real Estate Award
What: Award that pays tribute to a member of the real estate and economic development community who has shown outstanding leadership, vision and a long history of service to the community. The event also includes an appeal to support the March of Dimes. Registration opens June 1.
When: Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Price: TBA
More info: marchofdimes.org