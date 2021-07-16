Former textile mills powering redevelopment on Greenville’s west side

There’s Monaghan Mill, established in 1900 along the Reedy River by a Charleston merchant who named it after his home county in Ireland. There’s Woodside Mill, opened in 1902, which at its peak produced 275 miles of cotton cloth a day. There’s Brandon Mill, which once counted baseball great “Shoeless” Joe Jackson among its hundreds of employees. There’s Judson Mill, which opened in 1912 and for a time was the largest textile factory in a county full of them.

Together they formed part of Greenville’s “textile crescent,” which made the Upstate city the textile capital of the world. Now, those historic mill buildings are welcoming a very different type of clientele: developers, which are turning these former fabric factories into loft apartments, condominiums and mixed-use projects, and in the process changing the face of Greenville’s west side.

Fueled in part by tight inventory throughout the market, the area generally known as West Greenville has become a hot spot for real estate development. There are the Field House condos overlooking the Flour Field baseball park at the West End of downtown’s South Main Street, where the west side is generally considered to begin. There are the M West townhomes, known for their rooftop terraces that overlook downtown.

There are the Pendleton West townhomes, an early harbinger of West Greenville development when they were constructed in the mid-2000s. Farther west, routes like Perry Avenue and Pendleton Street have become hubs for residential and commercial redevelopment. And then there are all the old mill properties, whose spindles and looms have long since fallen silent, and one after the other are being converted to upscale loft homes.

According to Nick Carlson, vice president and broker at Wilson Associates Real Estate, the mill redevelopment movement on Greenville’s west side began with the conversion of Mills Mill, where two-bedroom condos can now fetch over $400,000. “It did really, really well,” he said. “I think the state offered tax incentive for companies that wanted to come in and redevelop old mill buildings. And where the biggest concentration of them are, toward the west side of Greenville, they started popping up one after the other.”

More than just the village

The boundaries of West Greenville can depend on who is defining the area. To some that means solely the rebranded Village of West Greenville arts district, a vibrant and emerging area of greater Greenville that boasts a growing number of shops, restaurants and galleries. But to real estate professionals like Carlson, “West Greenville” can mean everything from Fluor Field to the arc of redeveloped mill properties spanning from Monaghan Mill in the region’s northwest corner to Judson Mill just beyond St. Francis hospital.

“You hear a lot of things about West Greenville, and it depends on where you came from,” Carlson said. “If you’re from Greenville, you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s down in the arts district.’. But really, it comprises a lot more then you think.”

Because certainly, the redeveloped mill properties promise to add hundreds of residents to the area. Brandon Mill, since rebranded as West Village Lofts, had just three of its 12 floor plans--named after

painters, writers and musicians, playing the area’s artsy vibe--available as of last week. Monaghan Mill is now the Lofts of Greenville, an apartment complex with amenities such as a community garden, stocked fish pond, and onsite dog park.

The former Judson Mill is being turned into a mixed-use property that will include over 200 apartments, a brewpub, a night club, and a huge rock climbing gym. And the massive Woodside Mill, which at one point was the largest producer of cotton textiles in the United States, is being converted in phases and will eventually boast over 300 loft apartments, some with ceilings as high as 18 feet tall.

Carlson expects the converted mill buildings to spur further redevelopment, given that some of the former textile mills are surrounded by empty lots that once held tracts of homes belonging to mill workers.

“There’s a ton left for development,” he said. “You have a lot of vacant land over by Mills where there was mill housing at one time, and for whatever reason they’re not there anymore. So you see a lot of developers doing infill. We’re starting to see that carry over into West Greenville, with all the vacant lots over there. It’s phenomenal what they’ve been able to do. Some developments have put up entire city blocks, and they’ve built houses that have sold in the mid-$300,000s to upper $400,000s.”

Real estate prices on the rise

For now, though, the engine powering West Greenville remains the buzzy village itself, which was labeled by Forbes magazine as “a neighborhood to watch.” The New York Times wrote a story on it in 2019. The Anchorage was a James Beard semifinalist for best new restaurant in 2018. The Village Grind coffee shop and Coastal Crust pizzeria are among many local favorites. Airy gallery spaces in old textile buildings abound.

And not unexpectedly, real estate prices in the area have risen as a result. There are streets near the Village of West Greenville where homes a few years ago could be found for $70,000, Carlson said, and now they’re going for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The village’s walkability and dense concentration of galleries, shops and restaurants have made it a favorite of younger buyers from their 30s into their early 40s, Carlson added.

“You have a lot of good things going on,” he said.

The need for more affordable housing on the western side of Greenville is being addressed by projects like The Mosaic on Academy Street, which will set aside a quarter of its apartments as rent-restricted housing, making them available to those who make less than the median household income. Although condos and apartments dominate the area, the single-family home market grows more competitive by the day, particularly with available real estate so scare everywhere else.

That reality means further development is almost certainly coming to West Greenville--both the village itself, and the broader area around it. One question remaining to be seen is how the older water and sewer infrastructure in West Greenville can be integrated into newer projects beyond the giant mill renovations.

“It’s an older infrastructure there,” Carlson said. “I know there have been partnerships with the community to try and improve on that, but you’re going to have older homes that run on older systems, and trying to integrate the two is hard.”