For Greenville real estate agents, closing the deal begins with managing client expectations

It’s like riding a roller coaster, but the kind that can leave you emotionally drained rather than energized and excited. Purchasing a home in the Greenville market can mean dozens of potential buyers pursing one new listing, a sale price above list price, navigating a white-knuckle appraisal process and the very real prospect of starting all over if a deal falls through. It’s a thrill ride, all right — with fewer seats than people trying to board.

In that environment, Upstate real estate agents play the role of advocate, strategist, cheerleader and psychologist. In a competitive market with low housing inventory and lots of potential buyers, an agent who can help clients manage their expectations is almost as important as one who can ultimately close the deal.

“Being a Realtor for nearly 20 years and licensed in three states, I have had the opportunity to share the real estate purchasing experience on many levels. My best advice is patience and determination,” said Kelly Kommel of Wilson Associates Real Estate. “There are many tools that we as Realtors use to get offers accepted while protecting our buyers. I don’t sugarcoat the process, and I set proper expectations from the beginning. My goal is for my buyers to hear the truth, so there are no unwanted surprises when they hire me.”

The process can be particularly vexing for buyers moving in from out of town, and who may not be prepared for just how competitive Greenville’s real estate market is. Greenville County has added over 70,000 new residents over the past decade, in large part due to the region’s burgeoning industrial sector and its enviable quality of life. Even more new residents flooded the area in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, seeking a place away from major urban centers with good climate and lots of options for outdoor activities.

Robby Brady of Allen Tate Realtors uses a combination of Zoom, FaceTime and video sharing software to set expectations with out-of-town clients before they relocate. “We let them know that the market is very strong, and that homes move quickly,” Brady said. “We encourage them to work with a lender to become preapproved for a loan to help them stand out over buyers who are prequalified for a loan. As an experienced agent, we let them know that we have advice on how to navigate this market and have helped a lot of buyers be successful in a multiple-offer situation.”

Multiple offers, low days on market

As tight as the Greenville market is, there is some good news for buyers: the region’s inventory shortage isn’t quite as acute as it has been over the past several months. According to May data from the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, inventory was down 23.2 percent from the same month a year ago. While still a deficit, that’s also an improvement from April, when inventory was down 47.6 percent year-over-year, and March, when inventory was down 50.3 percent.

The May numbers represent the region’s smallest inventory deficit since June of 2020, when the market was down 21.2 percent year-over-year. And the 2,697 homes listed for sale in May was the region’s highest single-month number since 2,801 homes went on the market in October of 2020.

But buyers in Greenville still face hurdles. The percentage of list price received in May was 100.8, according to GGAR, the highest number in at least the last 12 months. Over the past year, the average is 99 percent. The average May sales price of $328,568 was a $22,000 jump from April, and an astronomical $63,498 leap over the average sales price from May of 2020.

That all translates to sales prices regularly going above list price, sellers receiving multiple offers, and a process where it’s important to be strategic and keep emotions in check. “It can be a challenge to manage buyer expectations, but that is a big part of our job in any market,” Brady said. “We strategize with the buyer to help them make the best offer possible while reminding them that they are not under contract until we have a signed contract back from the seller’s agent.”

The average days on market for a residential listing in May was 31, according to GGAR, the lowest number in over a year and far below the average of 49 days in May of 2020. But even that most recent number can be deceiving, because many new listings can attract dozens of offers in a single day, and be on the market less than a week. That means agents almost always have to help clients deal with the disappointment of losing a house.

“It’s not meant to be,” Kommel said. “As cliché as it sounds, it is 100 percent the truth. There will be a home out there that fits their needs even more so that they will get. I can’t tell you how many times I have heard that in my career.”

Not too low, not too high

For prospective buyers in the Greenville market, crafting the right offer is crucial. Go too low, and they risk offending the seller—not to mention being noticeably out of whack among other offers. But even offers above list price can present hazards, given that the offer has to ultimately satisfy not just the seller, but also the financial institution writing the mortgage used to purchase the home.

Because in Greenville, getting a home under contract is only half the battle. Appraisals can become nerve-wracking affairs, given that so many sales prices are going well above list price. If the bank issuing the mortgage doesn’t agree that the home is worth the amount, a buyer can end up back at square one. The financial target many buyers need to hit — one that’s over the list price, but not too far over — is a narrow one, and an agent’s advice is key.

“In a competitive market, buyers who are offering well over the asking price can put the contract price over the price of recent sales in the area. So we are seeing some low appraisals,” Brady said. “An experienced agent can help guide the buyer to avoid the appraisal issue, or work it out if the appraisal comes back below contract price.”

For buyers, holding the keys to a new Greenville home can hinge on finding an agent who knows not just the market, but also trends and tactics that are proven to work. “Experienced agents may make it all look easy,” Kommel said, “but behind the scenes we are tirelessly working day and night and making sacrifices for our clients because we choose to.”

And along the way they play a bit of a psychologist’s role, too, by setting realistic expectations and helping navigate the emotional highs and lows of home-buying in the Greenville market. “Experience and training are very important for agents in any market, but particularly in today’s market,” Brady

added. “Setting expectations and helping a buyer position their offer in the best way will help them win the bid.”