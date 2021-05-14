European-style manor home sells for $5.8 million in Greenville

A European-style estate on Greenville Country Club’s Chanticleer course sold May 3 for $5.85 million, according to Berkshire Hathaway C. Dan Joyner Realtors, which handled the sale.

Called “Evergreen,” the five-bedroom home constructed at 100 Chapman Place boasts over 7,000 heated square feet of living space, along with six bathrooms and three half-baths. Three years in the making, the home was completed in 1998 and inspired by French country manors down to its landscaping, which includes a fountain at the center of a circular driveway.

The many interior touches include a porch with limestone walls and floor overlooking the golf course’s 17th fairway, antique French elevator gates flanking the front entryway, a game room, a large wet bar, an elevator to a basement level featuring a climate-controlled wine cellar capable of holding 1,800 bottles, an indoor putting green and even a driving range featuring indoor nets of the type used by professional golfers.

The property sold for the list price, with Realtor Chet Smith of C. Dan Joyner overseeing the transaction.

New Anderson subdivisions proposed

Anderson County could add three new subdivisions, after preliminary approval for the communities was given by the county’s planning commission. The subdivisions would add over 500 homes to the area, according to the Independent-Mail.

According to minutes from a planning commission meeting in late April, the subdivisions would be called Spring Ridge, Shockley Bend and Crosswind Cottages. Spring Ridge, a proposed DR Horton development, would be the largest, featuring 393 lots at Liberty Highway and Manse Jolly Road along Interstate 85.

Crosswind Cottages, proposed by Ashmore Land Development, would also be near I-85, at Welpine Road, and would include 36 lots. Shockley Bend, proposed by Wright Southern Development, would include 102 homesites at West Shockley Ferry Road and Moore Street. The proposed developments will each seek final approval in May.

NAI Earle Furman secures 10-year lease

The commercial real estate firm NAI Earle Furman of Greenville has facilitated a 10-year lease of 27,140 square feet of office space located at 1016 Woods Crossing Road.

John Gray of NAI Earle Furman represented the landlord in the transaction. “With NAI Earle Furman’s depths of contacts, knowledge, and marketing expertise we were able to generate multiple full-price purchase offers,” Gray said. “However, we advised the owner that at this time it was in their best interest to execute the 10-year lease that we were also able to negotiate, given the owner's investment objectives.”

NAHB taking on high lumber prices

Leadership of the National Association of Home Builders met with officials at the White House, the Commerce Department, and the U.S. Congress in an attempt to stem rising lumber costs that have

added nearly $13,000 to the market value of a new multifamily home--which translates to a $119 increase in monthly rent.

Lumber prices have tripled over the past 12 months, according to the NAHB. The increase is due to many mills reducing production during the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders, an uptick in do-it-yourself home renovation, tariffs on Canadian imports, and a housing market that has weathered the pandemic better than most expected.

NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke and First Vice Chairman Jerry Konter held in-person and virtual meetings with congressional leaders to urge them to address rising lumber prices. In an effort led by NAHB, more than 35 organizations recently sent a joint letter to Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo calling on her to “examine the lumber supply chain, identify the causes for high prices and supply constraints, and seek immediate remedies that will increase production.”

NAHB has also sent letters to President Joe Biden, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, U.S. Forest Service Chief Victoria Christiansen and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai seeking prompt action to address the issue. The NAHB remains in close contact with the White House, and held a productive meeting with top administration officials on April 29 to discuss the lumber situation.

Upstate firms welcome new agents

Several Upstate real estate firms recently welcomed new agents.

ReMax Realty Professionals welcomed Lauren Leonard to its Greenville office. Leonard has been a licensed Realtor since 2016, specializing in residential. She was the top sales agent for a top-10 company in Alaska from 2016-2020, selling more than 250 homes over that span.

Coldwell Banker Caine welcomed Beatrice Huguenin to its Spartanburg office. A Swiss native fluent in both French and English, Huguenin moved to the Upstate from Ocala, Fla. She previously worked for many years in the business aviation industry, and has lived in Europe and the Caribbean as well as the United States.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors welcomed three agents: Elizabeth Murphy to the Woodruff at Five Forks office, and Taryn Toomey and Laura Freeman to the Spartanburg office.

Murphy earned a degree in interior design and has spent the last 18 years working in new construction. Born and raised in New Jersey, she moved to Greenville in 2019. Toomey grew up in Greenville and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a psychology degree, while Freeman speaks both Spanish and Romanian.

Cardinal announces transactions

Cardinal Commercial Properties recently announced a pair of transactions in Greenville.

Cardinal represented One Owner Auto Center in leasing the car sales lot located at 2432 Laurens Road to First Auto. Cardinal also represented Lions Roar Fitness in purchasing a property at 1800 Laurens Road.

Revitalization Award nominees sought

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors is seeking nominees for the 2021 Revitalization Awards, which celebrate those who have invested a substantial amount of time and money into a property and seen it greatly impact an area of the community.

Eligible properties include but are not limited to individual residential homes, subdivisions, commercial businesses, multifamily dwellings, public property such as parks and trails, or historic homes or landmarks. Deadline for entry is July 30. Contact GGAR at (864) 672-4427 for further information.

