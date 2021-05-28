Custom-built waterfront home on Lake Keowee sells for nearly $4.2 million

A five-bedroom home on the northern end of Lake Keowee built in 2011 by local craftsman Mike Blackburn recently sold for $4.199 million.

Located on a 1.53-acre waterfront lot near Salem, the 6,500-square-foot residence at 207 Sunrise Pointe Way features 326 feet of shoreline and over $500,000 in landscaping, according to the listing on Western Upstate MLS. A master suite comprises the entire upper floor, and a humidity-controlled wine cellar with a capacity of over 1,000 bottles features reclaimed brick and heart pine flooring.

The residence also features an extensive outdoor living area, a guest suite with a full masonry fireplace, an elevator, a home theatre and an exercise room with a mirrored wall. Justin Winter Sotheby’s International Realty of Salem represented both the buyer and the seller.

Winters joins NAI Earle Furman

NAI Earle Furman announced that Chris Winters has joined the Greenville commercial real estate firm as chief operating officer. Winters will oversee daily operations across the company’s six offices in South and North Carolina, with a focus on training, compliance and strategic planning.

Prior to joining NAI Earle Furman, Winters served as vice president of administration for an international manufacturing organization, where he was instrumental in developing its first two operations within the United States. He designed and led change management initiatives for public and private organizations with a focus on the verticals of human resources, IT, organizational development, acquisitions, facility management, community engagement, and compliance.

The Philadelphia native earned a master’s degree in business administration after completing his undergraduate degree at Clemson University. In addition to his professional achievements, Winters donates his time assisting the community by volunteering with the local chamber of commerce, economic development and public utility boards.

Caine Commercial secures transactions

Brokers from Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine’s Greenville and Spartanburg offices recently secured a number of transactions across the Upstate.

On the sales front, Harry Croxton represented seller Gilmer and Sons Mobile Home Sales in the sale of a Seneca mobile home park with 44 mobile homes on 11.5 acres at 738 Old Clemson Highway. Carolina Capital Rentals was the purchaser.

In Enoree, Croxton represented seller Madison Trust in the sale of 4.83 acres at I-26 and S.C. Highway 49 to purchaser Stuti LLC. In Greenville, Robert Zimmerman arranged the sale of a 19,014 square foot office building on .58 acres at 110 West North Street between seller NPBN LLC and purchaser RCSU LLC.

In Simpsonville, Pete Brett represented seller Dickens Holdings in the sale of 2.163 acres at 212 Northeast Main St. to purchaser Simpsonville Holdings. In Spartanburg, Tim Satterfield represented seller Templar Investments in the sale of a 9,600 square foot industrial building on 10 acres at 112 Terrapin Road to purchaser Cannon.

In leasing, Brett represented landlord Mountain City Land and Improvement in the leasing of a 4,847 square foot office space at 148 River St., Suite 120, in Greenville to tenant Millennium Private Wealth.

Nest Realty opens Greenville office

Nest Realty opened its Greenville location with a ribbon-cutting May 18. The real estate brokerage firm is located at 102 West Stone Ave.

The Greenville office becomes the first in South Carolina for Nest Realty Group, which is based in Charlottesville, Va., and now has 17 branches spread primarily across the Southeast. Corinne Nickell, an eight-year veteran of Upstate real estate, is the owner and broker-in-charge of the Greenville branch.

Circle of Excellence honorees named

A number of Coldwell Banker Caine agents were recently recognized for April property sales and listings through the company’s Circle of Excellence program. The distinction celebrates $1 million in listing or closing volume, or four units listed or closed.

Agents honored were A.C. Rodwell, Annette Starnes, April Stewart, Berry Gower, Brenda Brooks, Catherine Cassell, Cathy Pinion, Chris Byrd, Dave Beech, David Hurst, Donna Morrow, Drew Torres, Evon Hammett, Gene DuBois, Trey Cole, Greg Lawrick, Heather Young, Heidi Putnam, Helen Hagood, Hilary Hurst, Holly West, Jacob Mann, Jackson Bailey, Jennifer Wilson, Jordan Corbett, Judy McCravy, Julia Ross, Julie Fowler, Kiersten Bell and Kim Eades.

Also recognized were Kimber Roberts, Kimber Johnson, Linda Wood, Lisa Humphreys, Marshall Jordan, Melissa Jones, Misty Hardaway, Norell Mitchell Grissett, Pam Hall, Perry DuBois, Rhonda Porter, Sally Ballentine, Shelbie Dunn, Stephanie Burger, Susan Gallion, Thomas Cheves, Tracy Kiker, Tricia Bradbury and Val Hubber.

Circle of Excellence groups (comprised of two to three agents) achieving $1.5 million in listing/closing volume or six listed/closed units include the Hurry Team and the Bob and Linda Brown Group.

Upstate agencies add new employees

Several Greenville-area real estate companies recently welcomed new employees.

Cliffs Realty of Travelers Rest welcomed Scott Reid and Courtney Stone-Lipscomb as sales executives. Reid, who joins the Cliffs Lakes Region, spent more than 25 years in the golf industry, leading championship events as part of the PGA Tour and PGA of America for the last 15 years. He also served as executive vice president of Eiger Marketing, an event management company based in Connecticut.

Stone-Lipscomb, who joins the company’s Mountain Region, spent 16 years working in development for The Cliffs, in addition to serving on the architectural review board for the past eight years. She is also highly experienced in land surveying and geographic information systems.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors added agents Laurie Greenway, Emily Garrett and Jennifer Sorrentino to its Pelham Road office, and agent Ryan Holmes to its North Pleasantburg office.

Greenway, an Upstate resident for the past 19 years, comes from 35 years in the fitness industry and has a degree in accounting. Garrett grew up in the Upstate and graduated from Clemson University with

a marketing degree. Also a Clemson graduate, Sorrentino is an Upstate native with a background in education and training. Holmes graduated from Wofford College with a degree in finance.

J. Michael Manley Keller Williams Real Estate team welcomed agent Joshua “J.D.” Price, who has lived in the Upstate since 2008 and has a background as a certified pricing professional. And Coldwell Banker Caine welcomed AnnaVee Miklosky as a residential agent to its Spartanburg office.

Coldwell Banker Caine also recently welcomed staff accountant Alexis Barrett and experience manager Emma Poppante to its Greenville office. Barrett holds degrees in finance and accounting from Western Carolina University, while Poppante received a degree in sustainability science from Furman University.

Kitchen most costly room to renovate

What’s the most expensive room of a home to renovate? That would be the kitchen, according to the Greenville real estate firm Allen Tate Realtors.

An updated kitchen can cost an average of $150 per square foot, with total renovation costs ranging from $25,000 to $60,000, according to Allen Tate. The bulk of that expense comes from cabinetry, with counter tops also comprising 10 percent of the overall kitchen renovation cost.

Given that they can also include new cabinets, counter tops and fixtures, a bathroom can also approach the most expensive room in the home to remodel. Total costs can range from $4,000 for a smaller bathroom to upwards of $50,000 for a master.

The addition of a screened porch can also rank near the top of most expensive home renovation projects. Most screened porches are around 16 foot by 16 foot, and typically run around $45,000. That price increases as more expensive elements like composite decking are added.

